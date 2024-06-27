Suri Picks New Name As Tribute To Mum Katie Holmes After Dropping Dad Tom Cruise’s Last Name

ADVERTISEMENT

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, formerly known as Suri Cruise, opted for a name change as part of a move to carve out her own identity.

Now going by Suri Noelle, the 18-year-old reportedly made this choice as a tribute to her mother, adopting the actress’s middle name, Noelle, as her new surname.

The change signifies the teenager’s desire to honor her mother and step out of her famous father’s shadow, a source claimed.

“She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name,” a source told Page Six.

Suri is the youngest and only biological child of the 61-year-old Top Gun actor’s three children. He adopted his first two children, Isabella and Connor, during his 11-year marriage with Nicole Kidman.

The blockbuster movie star married Katie in November 2006, just a few months after welcoming their own daughter in April 2006. The two stars decided to part ways in June 2012.

Now, the 18-year-old child of the two high-profile celebrities “wants her own identity,” the source said.

She is expected to join Carnegie Mellon University soon and wants to “start fresh at college,” hoping her new name will help her “avoid the paparazzi,” added the insider.

Earlier this month, the teenager proudly graduated as Suri Noelle from the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, colloquially known as the “Fame School.” The Wonder Boys actress proudly watched her daughter graduate while Tom was attending a Taylor Swift concert in London.

The blockbuster movie star was attending a Taylor Swift concert while his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, proudly watched their daughter graduate high school

Her graduation wasn’t her first public use of the name; she had previously been listed as Suri Noelle in the playbill for her high school’s December performance of The Addams Family: A New Musical, in which she starred as Morticia Addams.

It’s still unclear whether Suri has legally changed her name, but the significance of the gesture is evident. Her choice underscores her connection to her mother, who has been her primary caregiver since Katie’s highly publicized divorce from the Mission Impossible star.

“Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer,” a source said

The youngster turned 18 years old in April this year, officially severing all ties she had on paper with her estranged father. The actor will no longer have to part ways with money in the name of child support, which reportedly came up to $400,000 a year, according to the Daily Mail.

Insiders claim the teenager has no interest in having any kind of relationship with her father.

“Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer,” a source told the outlet. “He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything.”