Tom Cruise Partying With Celebs At Taylor Swift Concert As Suri Ditches His Name At Graduation

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Cruise’s youngest and only biological child, Suri, dropped his last name, as shown in photographs taken during her high school graduation. While Katie Holmes proudly watched her 18-year-old turn the tassel in New York City, USA, the Mission: Impossible star was busy “shaking it up” at Taylor Swift’s concert in London, UK.

Once globally known as Suri Cruise, the teen has officially graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts under the monocle “Suri Noelle,” as revealed in the ceremony’s pamphlet.

The soon-to-be Carnegie Mellon University student collected her diploma last Friday (June 21), wearing her school’s red cap and gown while donning a simple and classy white dress underneath.

In photos and video obtained by Page Six on Saturday (June 22), Suri could be seen ringing in the milestone moment by snapping pics with mommy Katie and friends outside a brick building before heading into the United Palace Theatre, located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

Tom Cruise’s youngest and only biological child, Suri, dropped his last name, as shown in pics taken during her high school graduation

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

Suri’s estranged father, Tom, missed the memorable occasion, opting instead to enjoy some entertainment in England by hitting up Taylor’s show on Saturday and seemingly forging a bromance with Travis Kelce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage shared by Swifties on social media showed the 61-year-old actor walking into Wembley Stadium for Night 2 of the concert, even slowing down to say hello and take pics with excited fans, TMZ reported on Saturday.

Katie Holmes proudly watched her 18-year-old turn the tassel in New York City, USA

Share icon

Image credits: effoff1988

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

Taylor’s second night in the UK’s capital city proved itself to be a star-studded event — Hugh Grant, Greta Gerwig, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher were all spotted in the VIP crowd, in addition to Tom.

But one particular celebrity stood out to the Hollywood icon, who was seen bonding with Taylor’s beau, Travis.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible star was busy “shaking it up” at Taylor Swift’s concert in London, UK

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: tswifterastour

According to a viral clip circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Kansas City Chiefs tight end put his hands on Tom’s shoulders as they giggled and smiled at each other while the 34-year-old pop star sang Blank Space.

In another video shared on X, the Top Gun actor was shown dancing to Taylor’s 2014 hit Shake It Off while standing in a VIP section occupied by a handful of other A-listers.

Suri’s estranged father, Tom, missed the memorable occasion, opting instead to enjoy some entertainment in England

Share icon

Image credits: PopCrave

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: traviskelce.online

Tom’s absence from Suri’s graduation was not missed by some observers, who noticed a growing trend of celebrities’ children dropping their fathers’ last names as a result of strained relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since last year, at least three of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children have dropped “Pitt” from their names as a result of their parents’ bitter divorce amid abuse allegations.

The ex-Hollywood power couples’ children’s snub against Brad follows a judge’s recent order requiring Angelina to disclose every NDA agreement she has signed with third parties over eight years amid ongoing legal disputes with the Fight Club star.

Share icon

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Travis Kelce was seen putting his hands on Tom’s shoulders as they giggled and smiled at each other during Taylor’s concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #87 🏈✨️ (@traviskelce.online)

Tom Cruise in attendance at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in London. pic.twitter.com/NEwfDtswse — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 22, 2024

“Add Suri Cruise to the list of celeb kids who dropped their dad’s last names,” a person wrote on X. “Tom was passing out friendship bracelets to teenagers at a concert in London rather than his own daughter’s graduation.”

They concluded: “These kids are telling you about their dads but y’all are not listening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether due to family disputes or a desire to avoid public scrutiny, many celebrities born as “nepo babies” have opted to change their last names, including Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, and Olivia Wilde.

“All credit to her mother,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT