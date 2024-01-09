ADVERTISEMENT

A nepo baby, referring to individuals who benefit from nepotism based on their familial relationships, typically enjoys the advantage of having easier access to opportunities in the industry, whether it's in entertainment or other fields.

Kendall Jenner, Brooklyn Beckham, and Lily-Rose Depp are just some of the handful of celebrities out there who have undoubtedly benefited from their notable last names, allowing them to pursue their interests without immediate financial concerns.

Nevertheless, other celebrities who were born into rich and famous families have chosen to drop their last names; rather, they have chosen to avoid being perceived as privileged individuals devoid of talents, bypass additional public scrutiny, or simply want to make a name of their own.

Bored Panda takes a look at 14 celebrities who changed their famous last names.