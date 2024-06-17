Brad Pitt Seemingly Snubbed On Father’s Day After Multiple Kids Drop His Last Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Pitt was seemingly snubbed on Father Day’s, while his ex-wife Angelina Jolie appeared at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, USA on Sunday (June 16), accompanied by their 15-year-old daughter Vivienne. The teenager has recently dropped her last name “Pitt” amid an intense family feud.

Angelina picked up her first Tony as a producer of The Outsiders, which took home Broadway’s biggest prize for best musical, People reported on Monday (June 17).

While the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star produced the adaptation from S.E. Hinton’s 1967 coming-of-age novel, Vivienne worked as a producer’s assistant.

But while 92 countries celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend, Angelina and Vivienne’s appearance at the Tony Awards highlighted yet again the distance growing between Brad and his six children.

Image credits: David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

Since last month, Vivienne has notably been recognized as “Vivienne Jolie”, dropping “Pitt” from her last name.

On May 26, “Vivienne Jolie” was reportedly listed in The Outsiders’ playbill instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt”.

The mother-daughter duo paused for a quick photo session together upon arriving at the Lincoln Center where the Tony ceremony took place, The Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Vivienne and Angelina showed just how close they were throughout the play’s journey, as the 49-year-old actress recalled in an interview with Deadline on June 10: “My daughter Viv loves theater.

“She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to.

“She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I’d seen the film years ago.

“Then she asked me to come see it with her, and I thought it was just a…you know, Danya speaks of how important it is to teenagers, how it was written by somebody who’s the age of my daughter, right?

Angelina was accompanied by her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne in New York City, USA on Sunday (June 16)

“So, really, as a mother, as a person, I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her.

“So, it was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she’s communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material, which was in really good shape even by then.

“And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way.”

Upon being asked how a 1960s book and 1980s movie resonated with her teen daughter, the Oscar winner replied: “Oh, it’s hard to speak for her, because she’s a complex young woman.

Image credits: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

“I think it’s just that it’s very deep, and it’s honest, and it doesn’t shy away from real feelings and real discussion and real pain, I think maybe every person that watches it might identify slightly more with one character or another, right, but what I think you see through it all is there is pain in life, right?

“There is fear. There is, Who am I and where do I belong?

“There is, Why are these people marginalized and harmed more than others?

“Why do these people kill themselves? What is it we’re facing in life?

Image credits: Associated Press

“I think a lot of young people, especially today, these are very difficult times, and they want to have that real discussion, and they want to know what helps you get through life.

“What’s the reality of it? Like, don’t sugarcoat things for teenagers, is what I learned from S. E. Hinton.

“Meet them where they’re at, and it’s heavy, and it’s real, and these are the biggest, most complex times as you form into a person and realize certain hard truths about life, and what gets you through.”

The apparent snub at the Tony’s follows a judge’s recent order requiring Angelina to disclose every NDA agreement she has signed with third parties over eight years, amid ongoing legal disputes with Brad.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Hollywood stars’ hostile separation has prompted speculations regarding the actors’ children siding with their mom, as Vivienne isn’t the only sibling taking a public stance against her dad.

In November of last year, Zahara, Angelina and Brad’s third adopted child, erased “Pitt” as her last name when she introduced herself among the newest members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority during a luncheon at Spelman College’s Atlanta, Georgia.

The 19-year-old was filmed saying: “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie, coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California … I am this line’s number seven.”

A month later, reports unveiled a Father’s Day post dating from 2020 shared by Pax, brutally slamming Brad on social media.

Image credits: Associated Press

The 20-year-old, who was adopted by Angelina from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2007 and Brad the following year, called the Fight Club star a “world-class a**hole” who makes his four youngest children “tremble in fear”.

At the time, Pax wrote: “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want but the truth will come to light someday.”

More recently, on May 27, Shiloh, who is Brangelina’s fourth child and their first biological kid, filed paperwork requesting a legal name change on her 18th birthday, specifically dropping the “Pitt” from her last name and making her new name simply “Shiloh Jolie”.

“Why shouldn’t her kids have her last name,” a reader asked

