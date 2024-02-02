Brad Pitt And Quentin Tarantino Set To Reunite In Director’s Final Feature, “The Movie Critic”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quentin Tarantino is to reunite for the third time with Brad Pitt for a new movie inspired by a true story about a movie critic writing for porn magazines.

Although it is still unclear what role he will play, Brad has been cast in Quentin’s The Movie Critic.

The 60-year-old filmmaker shed light on his new project at Cannes in May 2023. Quentin told Deadline at the time the movie was set in California in 1977 and that it “is based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”

At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Quentin had also told audience members, “I can’t tell you guys [anything] until you see the movie.

Quentin Tarantino is to reunite for the third time with Brad Pitt for a new movie called The Movie Critic

Share icon

Image credits: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

“I’m tempted to do some of the character’s monologues right now, but I’m not going to.”

“Maybe if there were [fewer] video cameras. You just have to wait and see.”

The Movie Critic was reportedly inspired by Quentin’s job as a teen, loading porn magazines into a vending machine and emptying quarters out of the cash dispenser.

After his last collaboration with Quentin, in the 2019 movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad ended up winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The film director said: “All the other stuff was too skanky to read, but then there was this porno rag that had a really interesting movie page.” According to Deadline, there was one critic in particular whom Quentin liked, who wrote in a snarky and smart way.

As reported by Variety, The Movie Critic has also been rumored to be inspired by the life of Pauline Kael, the late New Yorker writer who was one of the most influential film critics of her time.

As of now, Brad is expected to spend a portion of 2024 filming a Formula One racing feature with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski

Share icon

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The pieces are still falling in place on the film, including where it will be distributed, Deadline reported. However, the new movie is eyeing a 2025 release and producer Stacey Sher, who worked on Quentin’s 1994 movie Pulp Fiction.

Back in 2022, Quentin told Playboy he would only direct 10 more movies as he didn’t believe directors got better with age. He admitted that he had noticed that directors get out of touch with what audiences want, making their last four films their worst, TMZ reported.

The Movie Critic was reportedly inspired by Quentin’s job as a teen, loading porn magazines into a vending machine

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

After his last collaboration with Quentin, in the 2019 movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad ended up winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

10 years earlier, the 60-year-old actor had also won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Quentin’s 2009 movie, Inglourious Basterds.

As of now, the Hollywood star is expected to spend a portion of 2024 filming a Formula One racing feature with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, Variety reported.

In that film, an Apple production, Brad is playing a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie racer and the titans of the sport.

“Brad Pitt and Tarantino work well together,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT