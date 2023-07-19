Fans Are Stunned By Brad Pitt’s Very Ageless Looks At 59 After His Photos At Wimbledon Go Viral

Legendary actor Brad Pitt is an icon who’s wowed Hollywood for decades. Aside from his top-tier acting skills, many of his supporters also admire him for his good looks. And though the actor is already 59 years old, he looks far younger than his real age—something that many Pitt fans can’t help but notice each time he’s out in public.

Case in point, photos of Pitt enjoying his time at Wimbledon, during the men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic this weekend, went viral. People were stunned by his youthful looks, and it made some of them wonder what his secrets to maintaining such an appearance are. Though good genetics definitely play a part here, that’s not the full story.

Photos of Brad Pitt have gone viral after the American actor was seen enjoying himself at Wimbledon

Image credits: AP

Some fans remarked that the celebrity, 59, looked far younger than his real age

Image credits: Sky News Australia

Image credits: Sky News Australia

Image credits: BBC

Image credits: BBC

Pitt is known as one of the most influential actors in the entire world and is widely praised for his good looks

Image credits: Glenn Francis

His career is incredibly successful and spans decades of his life

Image credits: Universal Pictures

There is nothing wrong with looking your age, but many people strive to look as youthful as possible

American actor Pitt is known as one of the most attractive male celebrities in the entire world. So it’s no surprise that every single time someone snaps a few new photos of the star, his avid fans rush to look at and comment on them.

Many of them dream of meeting him or being with him; others want to look like him. Still, others envy him for his success, connections, finances, and fame.

A large part of what makes Pitt—and anyone else—look so young in relation to his real age comes down to good genes. Some folks simply seem to age slower than others. However, no matter your genetics, there are a ton of things that you can change in your life to feel energetic and happy more often. And no, not everything requires being rich so you can hire personal trainers and personal chefs (though they do make things easier).

Oh, and just to point it out: there is absolutely nothing wrong with ‘looking your age’: so long as you’re happy and healthy, the wrinkles really don’t matter.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

How you dress and what hairstyle you pick can make you seem trendy or out of touch

According to the ‘Evening Standard,’ Pitt may look younger in these fresh new Wimbledon pics because he’s done away with most of his facial hair and has a new hairstyle. What’s more, the actor is known to have given up drinking and smoking, and he uses skin products. If your skin is healthy and protected from the sun, you’re likely to look younger as well.

The ‘Evening Standard’ also claims that Pitt may have had some cosmetic dentistry done, too. There are no signs that the actor may have gotten cosmetic surgery done, but it is entirely possible that he may have asked for small, subtle tweaks at some point in his life—but that’s just conjecture.

At the core of looking good lies a simple fact: putting in the time and effort to take care of your physical and mental health. That means getting plenty of exercise throughout the week, eating healthy food (skip junk food, sugar, and processed goods), limiting your caffeine and alcohol intake, and ensuring that you stay hydrated throughout the day.

It also means getting plenty of sleep at night, building healthy social connections, finding the time to do the things that bring you joy (instead of working all the time), and doing activities that help you destress (like walking in nature, picking up mediation, or focusing on a hobby like painting or playing music).

However, if that’s not enough for you, then you can go two steps further. Namely, by getting a fresh new haircut and buying some new clothes. If you opt for a trendy new hairstyle and fashionable clothes, the people around you are going to see you very differently than if you’re rocking a mullet and a tired old jacket.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Getting plenty of sleep and taking care of your skin helps you look younger

During an earlier interview, British writer Ariane Sherine, the author of ‘How to Live to 100,’ told us why so many people are obsessed with how celebrities manage to look so young. “People are aspirational by nature. If we see celebrities looking younger than their age, it gives us hope that we ourselves could look as young as them when old,” she told Bored Panda earlier.

“The science says that between 7 and 7.5 hours of sleep a night is best for longevity. Sun damage is the biggest cause of skin aging so wearing SPF50 sunscreen during daylight hours is a great idea, and it will also protect against skin cancer. Working hard is a definite contributor to longevity as there is an established link in the Western world between retirement and death,” Sherine said.

“So if you retire, find another activity to give your life purpose, such as volunteering for a charity—don’t just sit on your bum watching telly all day!”

“Other things that will help you live longer include drinking green tea and coffee, doing lots of exercise (both cardio and weightlifting), eating fish twice a week, cutting out smoking, alcohol, drugs and red meat, and having strong close relationships with friends and loved ones whom you see frequently.”

Pitt has won two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. The actor is known for his roles in a wide range of movies, including ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ ‘ Seven,’ ‘12 Monkeys,’ ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ ‘Troy,’ ‘World War Z,’ ‘Fight Club,’ ‘Burn After Reading,’ ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ ‘The Big Short,’ ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ and most recently, ‘Bullet Train.’

Image credits: Sony pictures

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

Image credits: DreamWorks Pictures

