Vera Wang Explains How She Manages To Look So Young, As She Turns 74

It’s stunning just how good some celebrities look as they grow older—and the internet is obsessed with finding out their secrets for staying youthful and energetic, and aging with grace.

Legendary fashion designer Vera Wang, best known for her stunning bridal gowns that are adored by stars far and wide, celebrated her 74th birthday on June 27 and she continues to look fantastic. In a recent interview with People, in April, she shared a few tips and tricks that help her stay looking great. And it’s truly nothing elaborate—it’s something everyone can do. However, Wang also told Elle in March that she’s never really been obsessed with the topic of aging.

Fashion designer Vera Wang turned 74 on June 27

Her social media posts get a lot of attention, with internet users often commenting on her great style and youthful looks

Internet users have long been obsessed with fashion designer Wang’s looks. She’s gone viral on the internet more than once after posting on social media. In May 2020, she posted a photo wearing an orange crop top with white shorts and the internet went wild. More recently, she shared a photo of herself on the red carpet at the BAFTAs in London, wearing a white gown and a black bandeau.

However, the New York-born designer has said that she doesn’t quite understand everyone’s fascination with her youthful looks. For her, how she ages isn’t the main point.

“I’m very flattered that people think I’ve aged well, but it was never my goal. I drink vodka, I sleep, I avoid the sun. But I like to work. I don’t want to be pigeonholed,” Wang told Elle’s Claire Stern in an interview this March.

“I’m confronted with a bit of a moment now where so much has been said about my aging. I just hope that it doesn’t supersede my work. It brings up the issue of ageism, and I don’t want to be pigeonholed,” she said.

“I have to be honest: my Asian girlfriends are anywhere from the age of 50 all the way up to 75 and they all look pretty amazing. For a lot of them, I don’t think it’s magic potions or going off to clinics in Switzerland, or whatever is the rage out there. I was never really obsessed with aging,” the designer told Elle, stressing the fact that it’s essential to get enough sleep.

“I can sleep around the clock,” she added. The designer revealed that she gets around nine hours of sleep per night and definitely needs more than six or seven. “I find that sleep is restorative and calming. I think it’s so important. I try my best to pace myself, but with social media and the way the world has changed, it’s just outpaced the human brain and everything we can deal with.”

According to the fashion legend, it’s vital to get plenty of sleep and to work hard

Wang is best known for the bridal gowns she designs

Wang told People in April that many of her friends “look fabulous.” According to the designer, all of this attention to aging might turn out to be a good thing.

“I hope it makes women feel more comfortable with themselves or are confident, or there are many definitions of what a woman can be,” she said.

She opened up that her routine for staying young is very straightforward. Aside from getting plenty of sleep, she suggests working hard, protecting your skin, and… even enjoying a cocktail every now and then.

“Nobody believes me when I say it, but working keeps you young. It keeps your mind young, and your spirit up and your relevance up, which I think affects your body. I have to say, sleep, staying out of the sun without sunblock, and good lighting is everything too!” she told Jackie Fields from People.

“And, one of the things I am known to like to do is have a vodka cocktail. There’s no question about that, I do. I have a vodka at some point after five or six o’clock, maybe towards seven,” she said.

Wang started her very own company at the age of 40, and she told Elle that she feels “very lucky” that she could do this even at that age because she “never wanted to start a company in the first place.”

She has been figure skating since she was barely eight years old, training hard and competing in championships in the US. However, when she failed to make the US Olympics team, she decided to enter the fashion industry.

After getting a degree in art history, Wang was hired by Vogue to work as an editor. She stayed at the company for 17 years, joining Ralph Lauren in 1987. She worked there for two years, after which she became an independent bridal wear designer. Ever since then, she’s been known for her elegant wedding dresses.

Some of the notable people she’s made wedding gowns for include Hayley Williams, Ariana Grande, Chelsea Clinton, Karenna Gore, Ivanka Trump, Campbell Brown, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Avril Lavigne, Hilary Duff, Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kim Kardashian. What’s more, former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama has also worn Wang’s evening wear.

Meanwhile, Wang has also designed costumes for many US Olympic team figure skaters, as well as the uniforms worn by the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders.

Wang has opened up boutiques in New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Her very first design salon opened its doors in NYC in 1990. Since then, the designer has delved into jewelry, fragrance, shoes, and even eyewear, not just bridal gowns.

Here’s how some social media users reacted to Wang’s youthful looks