Jennifer Lopez Criticized For “Getting His Kids Involved” Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors
Celebrities, News

Despite keeping their distance amid recent reports of their marriage being in shambles, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have managed to keep it cordial with their respective family members, as the Queen of Dance was just spotted grabbing lunch with the 51-year-old actor’s daughter, Violet.

Jennifer and the 18-year-old were photographed at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA, on Thursday (June 13), The Daily Mail reported.

Highlights
  • Jennifer Lopez was spotted having lunch with Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet, amid divorce rumors.
  • J-Lo attended Violet's high school graduation last month, but they were not seen together.
  • Lopez and Affleck arrived separately at the graduation of his son, Samuel, whom he had with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Violet is Ben‘s eldest child with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Last month, J-Lo reportedly attended her high school graduation.  

They were not seen together, but Violet was pictured departing the hotel following their get-together, as per The Daily Mail.

Jennifer Lopez was just spotted grabbing lunch with Ben Affleck’s daughter, Violet

Image credits: Vidapress/BACKGRID

The 54-year-old pop star was seen arriving at the luxurious establishment wearing a classy cream suit, a low-cut top, and platform heels.  

Meanwhile, the recent high school graduate was pictured outside the venue wearing a pink sweater, a dress, and trainers with a quilted purse slung across her body.

On Wednesday (June 12), Jennifer and Ben arrived separately at the graduation of the Gone Girl star’s 12-year-old son, Samuel, whom he also had with his ex, Jennifer Garner.

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker arrived before her husband and was flanked by her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she had with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner brought his mother, Chris Anne Boldt, as his plus-one to his son’s graduation.

Jennifer Garner was also pictured happily attending Samuel’s graduation with Violet and 15-year-old Fin, her and Ben’s middle child.

This follows reports that J-Lo and Ben have been keeping their distance

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the songstress went to her hubby’s new rental in Brentwood, California, after attending Samuel’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

“While she may have stayed late … she didn’t spend the night,” the tabloid news organization reported.

The outlet further detailed: “We’ll say this … while Jen ended up leaving Ben’s place with a driver later on that night, she didn’t look all that glum — in fact, you could argue she was somewhat radiating on her way out.”

Rumors have been swirling around the pair dubbed” Bennifer” in the last few weeks. 

The couple have reportedly been trying to sell the $60 million Beverly Hills, California, mansion they bought together after exchanging wedding vows.

Sources also claimed that the two are currently living separately despite being in the same city.

“She’s so cute,” a reader commented

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

