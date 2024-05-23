“You Know Better Than That”: Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Reporters Asking About Divorce With Ben Affleck

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez, with some help from her costar Simu Liu, shut down reporters after they asked whether she was divorcing her husband, Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old actress and producer was in Mexico City on Wednesday, May 22, promoting her new Netflix sci-fi flick Atlas when there was a brief moment of awkwardness.

“Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors?” said a reporter in a room full of press personnel. “What is the truth?”

“Okay we’re not doing that,” Simu interjected immediately.

“Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you,” he added.

The On The Floor singer maintained her composure and told the reporter, “You know better than that.”

“C’mon, don’t come in with that energy, please,” Simu added.

“If I could just end on one thing,” the Kim’s Convenience actor continued. “Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she’s a boss.”

The press conference ended with the Maid in Manhattan actress thanking the press.

“Thank you. No one asked me anything in Spanish but okay,” she said in Spanish.

The question came as the internet is rife with rumors about the Bennifer romance being on shaky ground

#JenniferLopez es cuestionada por su divorico en su visita a México para el estreno de #Atlas y #SimuLiu la defiende con una gran respuesta. 👏#JLo #AtlasEnMX pic.twitter.com/r2VX3XsXwi — Glamour Mex y Latam (@GlamourMex) May 23, 2024

The rumor mill has recently been spinning speculations about the Bennifer romance. Reports have been rife with questions about the hitmaker’s marriage to the 51-year-old actor.

Multiple sources have also claimed that the couple has been living separately even when in the same city of Los Angeles, according to People.

The couple first started dating in the early 2000s, with their relationship being content fodder for tabloids at the time. They got engaged in 2002, but their romance came to an end in 2004, and they called off their engagement about three days before their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

They rekindled their romance in 2021 and married the next year. However, recent reports claimed that their marriage is on shaky ground.

A music source claimed the Jenny from the Block singer is living in their $60 million Beverly Hills marital home, but the Good Will Hunting writer is residing a few miles away in a rented space.

A source connected to Jennifer told People that their marriage “is not in the best place at the moment.”