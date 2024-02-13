J.Lo Unamused As Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, And Matt Damon Make Their Hilarious Boy Band Debut

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to showcase his tunes and grooves, Ben Affleck took the help of his longtime friend Matt Damon and New England sports legend Tom Brady to create the perfect dash of boy band glam to impress his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Ben returned with Part 2 of his Dunkin’ ad during the 2024 Super Bowl that humorously portrayed him as a middle-aged rapper who shows up at Jennifer’s studio with Matt and Tom.

In the previous ad that aired during the Grammys, fans saw Ben’s journey to becoming a “pop star” with the help of Charli D’Amelio.

The new 2024 Super Bowl ad sequel started off where the first Dunkin’ ad concluded—with Ben embarking on an unexpected second career as a middle-aged rapper, dressed in flashy Dunkin’ attire and ready to wow his wife.

“Last year, she came to my work,” Ben said, making a reference to last year’s Super Bowl ad where Jennifer visited her husband while he was working at a Dunkin’ drive-thru.

“Now I gotta show her what I can do,” the Gone Girl actor declared.

The dynamic trio came together to make Ben Affleck’s wish of being a pop star come true in the hilarious ad

Share icon

Image credits: Dunkin’

Ben stormed into Jennifer’s recording studio, flanked by his band members — the DunKings!

“What up! For your consideration, here comes the Boston Massacre. The DunKings!” Ben proclaimed.

He then went on to introduce Tom, who brought his A-game as he stood behind the keys, and Matt, who appeared so mortified that he wouldn’t mind if the ground opened up and swallowed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Touchdown Tommy on the keys!” Ben said and went on to give Tom a fist bump as they locked eyes.

“You got it,” Tom added.

When it was Matt’s turn for the limelight, Ben said, “Needs no introduction, my partner!”

“Sometimes, it’s really hard to be your friend,” an embarrassed Matt said.

It was a star-studded fumble as Ben Affleck debuted an original track from the DunKings!

Share icon

Image credits: Dunkin’

After the quick introductions of Tom and Matt, the DunKings performed an original track with the refrain “Why you Dunkin’ me, girl?”

Matt closed the number with a one-liner that was also a nod to his iconic Good Will Hunting dialogue: “How do you like them…donuts.”

An unamused Jennifer then gave her husband a stern look and said, “We talked about this.”

Ben Affleck’s boy band dreams fell short in front of an unimpressed Jennifer Lopez

People in the comments section on YouTube roared with joy, and some even called it the best Super Bowl ad of the year

“Best Commercial of the SuperBowl HANDS DOWN. You put Ben and Matt on screen together, you always win,” read one comment while another said, “I never imagined seeing JLo and Matt in a commercial together, GREAT!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That look JLo and Fat Joe gave ben was hysterical. This is the best commercial ever,” another comment said.

Fans were delighted to see Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady share the screen for the humorous ad

Share icon

Image credits: Dunkin’

One YouTuber said, “This Dunkin’ ad had me laughing so hard! The star-studded cast, catchy beats, and hilarious antics made it the best Super Bowl commercial hands down.”

Praising Matt for his comedic dialogue delivery, one fan said, “I literally choked on a piece of carrot when Matt Damon said, ‘Sometimes, it’s really hard to be your friend.’ Inhaled a little piece. Thanks for posting this.”