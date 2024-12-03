Who Is Tom Brady Dating Now? Latest Rumors And Facts

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as the news about supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy broke recently, fans have been speculating who Tom Brady is dating. The former New England Patriot quarterback was married to Bündchen for 13 years before the pair divorced in 2022.

So, while Bündchen seems to have moved on to the next chapter of her life, people are keen to follow Tom Brady’s romantic pursuits in the post-Gisele era.

There have been some speculations as he has been sighted with two supermodels. But are there sparks, or is it all just summer gossip? Bored Panda gives you more details.

Who is Tom Brady Dating Now?

Let’s put the speculations to rest — as of November 2024, Tom Brady is not in any committed relationship. According to People, a source close to the quarterback has confirmed that he isn’t currently dating anyone.

Instead, Brady wants to focus on his new job as a Fox Sports analyst and life as a dad. He is embracing a new phase of life, staying busy with work and family responsibilities.

This is undoubtedly a welcome break for Brady, who has played 23 seasons for the NFL. He is widely seen as one of the greatest quarterbacks, having won seven Super Bowl championships and numerous MVP awards.

Brady was the captain of the New England Patriots and played with them for 20 seasons. Later, he moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played three seasons before retiring on February 1, 2023.

Brady transitioned from the football field to the commentary booth in September 2024.

“I was using my arm and my body for so many years, and now I get to a stadium, and I get to use my voice,” Brady said live during his debut at the Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns match (per AP).

Brady’s Recent Dating History

Since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, there have been several speculations about who Tom Brady is dating now, though much of the gossip is unverified or exaggerated.

Brady was briefly tied to Russian model Irina Shayk in 2023. According to Elle, who provided a detailed timeline of their encounters, the pair met in Italy in May 2023 at their mutual friends’ wedding.

In July 2023, TMZ released photos of the pair spending a weekend together at Brady’s Los Angeles home. They were again spotted together at the Twenty-Two Hotel in London in August that year (per Daily Mail).

The romance apparently “fizzled out” as TMZ reported that Brady and Shayk broke up in October 2023. The relationship was short-lived and casual and did not evolve into anything serious.

More recently, in mid-2024, rumors emerged connecting Brady to another model — Brooks Nader. According to People, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model and the former quarterback had “casual rendezvous” in different cities.

“It’s casual. She has a very active social calendar and likes to party and Tom is often with the kids and doesn’t like the nightlife scene,” an insider told People.

27-year-old Nader and the former New England Patriots captain were first linked together after being spotted at businessman Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July bash.

However, Nader clarified that she is still single despite the rumors. “All my sisters are single except for one, so it’s kinda fun to be like Sex and the City… without the sex part, sorry, Dad,” Nader joked in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Nader has also been linked with her Dancing with the Stars partner, choreographer Gleb Savchenko. Daily Mail reported the duo sparked romance speculations when they shared a steamy behind-the-scenes video.

Is Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife in a Relationship?

Since her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022, Gisele Bündchen has been in a relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

The duo has been dating since June 2023 and are expecting their first baby together.

It will be 44-year-old Bündchen’s third child, as she shares 14-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 11-year-old daughter Vivian Lake with ex-husband Tom Brady. (Brady also has a 17-year-old son, John Edward Thomas, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

Image credits: MEGA / Getty Images

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told PEOPLE.

The duo were first spotted together in November 2022, just a month after Bündchen’s divorce. Bündchen was seen in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica with her two kids and Valente.

She was snapped enjoying an intimate dinner with Valente. Despite denying their romance, a source confirmed that the couple is officially dating to PEOPLE.

“Gisele has blossomed since her split from Tom. She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” the source said.

Giselle’s recent interview with CBS News confirms she is now happy. “Before, I was more surviving, and now I’m living,” she said.

The interview sheds light on a major fight between Brady and Bündchen that may have contributed to their divorce. Page Six reported that the couple got into an “epic fight” in September 2022 over a disagreement on Brady’s retirement.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” a source told Page Six.

However, the former couple have been working smoothly as co-parents. In 2022, Bündchen purchased a home in Miami near Brady’s residence (per Business Insider). She, Valente, and the kids have lived together at her new home since then.

Tom Brady’s Net Worth in 2024

Brady has had monumental success both on and off the field. Several sources estimate his net worth in 2024 to be around $300 million.

According to Forbes, Brady earned $45.2 million in 2023, making him last year’s highest-paid athlete. He also has lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Under Armour, IWC Watches, and Molecule Mattresses.

Brady has also started some smart business ventures. He co-founded a wellness brand called TB12 and launched the BRADY clothing line, emphasizing sustainable fashion. Moreover, he has acquired a minor stake in the Las Vegas Raiders and Birmingham City FC.

His biggest money-making deal was the 10-year deal he signed with Fox Sports for a whopping $375 million. His debut was a little shaky, though. He appeared nervous in his first-ever commentary and had a couple of hiccups with his rhythm and delivery.

“Tom Brady is clearly quite nervous in his NFL broadcasting debut. Kinda funny to remind yourself that the greatest quarterback to ever do it is still a human being at the end of the day,” an X user @brandon_nwokeji commented.

Although Tom Brady isn’t currently on the dating scene, it’s clear he’s on a journey of self-discovery following his retirement, both in his personal and professional endeavors.