Tom Brady’s Net Worth: How The NFL Legend Built His $300M Fortune

Tom Brady is widely regarded as one of the most successful players in NFL history, and he’s built considerable wealth along the way.

Beyond his NFL earnings and brand endorsements, Brady has successfully transitioned into the business world, launching several profitable ventures and cementing his status as an entrepreneur.

Brady’s substantial net worth stems from a mix of revenue streams. In this article, we’ll examine Brady’s diverse investments in cryptocurrency, tech, and fitness. We’ll also explore his impressive real estate portfolio and career path following his retirement from the NFL.

Breaking Down Tom Brady’s Net Worth

At the beginning of 2025, Tom Brady’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million. (per Celebrity Net Worth). His net worth has remained consistent, with little change from 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Forbes released their annual article featuring the 50 world’s highest-paid athletes. Through conversations with industry sources, they tracked the pre-tax income of the highest-earning athletes between May 2023 and May 2024. Earnings include “prize money, salaries, bonuses…sponsorship deals, appearance fees, memorabilia, and licensing.”

Tom Brady doesn’t appear on the list, though Forbes mentions him in their introduction, explaining his absence due to having “settled into retirement.” He previously appeared on Forbes’ 50th spot in 2023 and 9th in 2022 Forbes list.

According to Sportico, Tom Brady claims spot 23 on their 2024 list of the “50 Highest-Paid Athletes of All Time,” listing his pre-tax, inflation-adjusted earnings at $745 million.

Like Forbes, Sportico’s earnings estimates include criteria based on industry sources and their own research.

A Brief Overview of Tom Brady’s Sporting Career

Tom Brady, 47, had an impressive career. Throughout it, the quarterback has received seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and three NFL MVP awards.

Tom Brady was born on August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California, and grew up playing sports. While playing high school football, the talented athlete caught the attention of colleges and became an 18th-round draft pick for MLB’s Montreal Expos in 1995.

He chose to pursue football and attended The University of Michigan from 1996-1999 (per The Detroit Free Press). However, he didn’t play much for the Michigan Wolverines during his first two years.

In his final two seasons with the Wolverines, Brady saw increased playing time on the field. During the Orange Bowl, he played a crucial role in leading the team to victory against Alabama. His impressive performances caught the attention of NFL scouts. Upon graduating, Brady was in high demand as the NFL came calling.

Despite the initial hype, Brady was only chosen by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2000 NFL draft.

According to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, after being selected, Brady introduced himself and confidently said, “I’m the best decision this organization has ever made” (CBS Boston).

During his 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady earned several team records, including the most regular-season wins (219) and passing touchdowns (541) (per CBS News, 2024).

He also helped the team win six Super Bowls; the Patriots (tied with The Pittsburgh Steelers) have the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history.

Brady departed from the Patriots in 2020, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite announcing his retirement in 2022, Brady’s contract lasted with the Buccaneers until 2023, when he officially retired from football. During his short time with Tampa Bay, he helped the team win their second Super Bowl in 2021.

Throughout Brady’s 23-year NFL career, he’s established plenty of NFL quarterback records, like the most playoff appearances (20), most Super Bowl wins (7), and most Super Bowl appearances (10).

Given Brady’s successes as a professional footballer, it’s no wonder his earnings skyrocketed.

NFL Earnings Over the Years

Tom Brady’s NFL contracts reflect the legacy of a player who consistently balanced personal success with team ambition. While not every detail of his earnings is publicly available, insider reports provide insight into the milestones of his career. Below is a look at Brady’s financial journey, from his modest beginnings to becoming one of the highest-paid players in NFL history.

2000 – Early Beginnings with the Patriots

In 2000, Brady’s NFL career began with a modest 3-year contract worth approximately $860,000 and a signing bonus of just $40,000 (per NBC Sports Boston).

As a sixth-round draft pick, his salary reflected his underdog status. Few could have predicted the meteoric rise that would follow.

2002 – First Big Paycheck

By 2002, Brady’s star power had skyrocketed after leading the Patriots to their first Super Bowl victory. This success was rewarded with a 5-year contract valued at $30 million, including a $10 million signing bonus.

The deal signaled the franchise’s long-term commitment to their rising quarterback.

2005 – Cementing His Legacy

Three years later, the Patriots doubled down on their investment in Brady. In 2005, he signed a 6-year extension worth $60 million, securing his future with the team.

The deal included a $26.5 million signing bonus, reflecting his importance as the franchise’s face.

2010 – Setting Records

As Brady’s career flourished, so did his earnings. In 2010, he signed a 4-year extension valued at $72 million, with $48.5 million in guaranteed extras.

This deal positioned him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history at the time, reinforcing his dominance on and off the field.

2013 – Proving His Loyalty

In 2013, Brady agreed to a 3-year extension worth $27 million, with $33 million guaranteed extras. This contract reflected not only his talent but also his loyalty to the Patriots.

By accepting below-market deals, Brady allowed the team to allocate funds to build a stronger supporting roster.

2016 – Final Years with the Patriots

In 2016, Brady’s 2-year extension worth $41 million, including a $28 million signing bonus, kept him at the helm of the Patriots.

By this point, he was more than just a player — he had become an institution in New England.

2019 – The Last Dance

Brady’s final contract with the Patriots came in 2019, a 1-year deal worth $23 million with an $8 million signing bonus (per ESPN).

This made him the sixth-highest-paid quarterback for the season, marking the end of an era for New England fans.

Fun Fact: Throughout his time with the Patriots, Brady reportedly sacrificed an estimated $60-100 million in potential earnings to help the team strengthen their roster (per Business Insider).

2020 — Joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In 2020, Brady stunned the sports world by parting ways with the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (per Sky Sports).

His two-year contract, valued at $50 million with guaranteed extras, marked a bold step in his legendary career. Brady wasted no time, leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win and silencing any doubts about his ability to thrive outside the Patriots’ system.

2021 — Buccaneers Contract Extension

In 2021, Brady extended his contract for another year, securing a $25 million deal with a $20 million signing bonus (per Sporting News).

His run with the Buccaneers cemented his legacy and padded his already substantial net worth.

Business Ventures and Endorsements

Alongside his football career, Tom Brady has also embraced the role of ambassador for several brands. In the past, Brady has represented companies like Nike, Aston Martin, Tag Heuer, Under Armour, and IWC Watches, among many others.

Brady is highly discerning when engaging with brands. In 2005, he revealed to ESPN, “You want to choose things that fit your personality, things that you want your teammates to see.”

Following the expiration of a deal with Nike, Brady signed an apparel deal with Under Armour in 2011, taking some payment in the form of shares in the company (per ESPN).

Brady partnered with Under Armour because he liked the company. He said it was “cool” and “fun” and “what so many of the kids are wearing.”

2017 British car manufacturer Aston Martin signed Brady for a multi-year endorsement deal (per ESPN). Brady received their DB11 model, starting at $211,995, as part of the deal.

Aston Martin’s North American president said this about the endorsement, “We’re looking for partnerships that make the brand resonate and to make sure people know who we are…Tom and Aston Martin are similarly aligned in their path to excellence.”

In 2019, Brady began a partnership with IWC Watches. The company’s CEO said they approached Brady because he’s “a world-class athlete with a sense of style and an appreciation for fine watchmaking. Working with him will enable us to tell the IWC story to a growing audience, especially in the United States” (per WWD).

Referred to by IWC as “a connoisseur of haute horlogerie,” Brady has been collecting fine watches for over 20 years.

In 2021, Brady began serving as an ambassador for the crypto exchange FTX. He appeared in commercials and attended the company’s conference in The Bahamas (per The New York Times).

With the collapse of FTX in November 2022, Brady lost $30 million in crypto and incurred legal action for promoting the exchange. This loss formed the basis of one of the jokes during The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix in May 2024.

In addition to the FTX incident, Forbes reports that Brady’s commercial brand partnerships and endorsements earned him $44 million in 2022.

In addition to brand sponsorships, Brady founded TB12 in 2013 alongside Alex Guerrero. The health and wellness company aims to support athletes in reaching their peak performance with plant-based supplements, apparel, accessories, and training programs.

Growjo estimates TB12’s annual revenue to be worth around $12.4 million.

Named after his 2000 NFL draft selection number — 199 — Brady formed another venture, 199 Productions, in 2020 (per NFL). The “global multi-platform content company” seeks to “develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows” (per Deadline, 2020).

Most recently, 199 Productions has been slated to produce a limited series detailing John Madden’s iconic career (Deadline, 2023).

Brady also co-founded Autograph, an NFT, in 2021. According to CoinDesk, Autograph focused initially on “pop culture memorabilia and nostalgic moments of sports history, tapping into specific sports stars’ fan followings.”

However, following his controversial involvement with FTX, the Times reports that the company has “shifted its strategy to focus more on helping celebrities find ways to foster loyalty with their fans, and less on marketing crypto tokens to consumers.”

The company has gone to lengths to remove some “crypto language” from promotional material.

In 2022, Brady began BRADYTM, a “next-generation apparel brand” (per X). In an interview with Forbes for its launch, the company said clothing “performs across every activity — because life is a sport.”

The menswear includes high-quality tops, dress pants, joggers, outerwear, and accessories.

In January 2024, TB12 and BRADYTM merged with Nobull (per CNBC). While full details were not provided, the deal ensured Brady became the second-largest shareholder in the company.

Tom Brady’s Real Estate Portfolio

In addition to his impressive business ventures and lucrative brand endorsements, Tom Brady boasts a remarkable collection of real estate investments.

According to Architectural Digest, Brady and his ex-wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, owned properties in California, New York, Florida, Montana, Massachusetts, and Costa Rica. The couple was known for making tidy profits after flipping the homes.

Brady’s first significant property was his condo in Boston, Massachusetts, which he purchased in 2004. He sold the property for a $1 million profit.

Two years later, he purchased a penthouse in Boston for $6.2 million.

After marrying Bündchen in 2009, he sold the penthouse in 2012 for $9.27 million, netting over $3 million in profit.

Brady and Bündchen purchased their Brentwood, California home in 2008 for $11.75 million. In 2014, the then-couple sold the property to Dr. Dre for $40 million (per The LA Times).

After purchasing property in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 2014, Brady and Bündchen sold the mansion in 2019 for $32.5 million (per The Boston Globe).

Among several other strategic real estate investments, the former couple purchased a home on Indian Creek Island (also known as Billionaire Bunker) near Miami Beach in 2020.

After they announced their divorce in 2022, it’s assumed that Brady has retained the Florida property.

Reports in 2023 suggested that Brady will once again reside in Brentwood, California when his new home is complete (per The Daily Mail).

Post-Retirement Ventures and Ownership Stakes

Despite retirement from playing professionally in the NFL, Brady has no signs of leaving the football world.

In 2022, FOX announced that Brady had signed a 10-year broadcasting deal and would join them as their lead analyst following his retirement from the NFL. The New York Post reported that the contract with FOX was worth $375 million.

Brady debuted as a commentator on FOX Sports in September 2024 to mixed reviews.

On X, @DegenerateTBone wrote, “Maybe someone should have listened to Tom Brady actually say words before dropping $300 million on him.”

@jamjks echoed the sentiments, writing, “I don’t want to overreact to week 1 but Tom Brady is the worst announcer in the NFL.”

In October 2024, Brady finalized his purchase of a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders with his business partner, Tom Wagner (per CNBC).

According to reports, Brady and Wagner bought into the team at a roughly “$3.5 billion valuation, with an equity investment of about $220 million.”

After being approved to become an owner of the team, Brady shared an open letter on his Instagram detailing his decision.

“I’ve learned that at its core, football is a game of teamwork, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The Raiders franchise…[embodies] these same values, and I’m honored to become part of that story,” he said in the post.

While it’s unknown how much Brady will earn from his part-ownership of the Raiders, we can be assured it will be substantial.

As of September 2024, the Raiders are the fifth-most valuable team in the NFL. Their overall value is estimated to be $7.8 billion, and the team’s 2023 revenue was reported to be $780 million, the third highest in the league (per CNBC).

The NFL placed certain restrictions on Brady’s ownership of the Raiders and his broadcasting career with FOX to avoid a conflict of interest.

He isn’t permitted to attend broadcast production meetings, and he can’t have access to team facilities, players, or coaches.

NFL constitution and bylaws also apply, prohibiting Brady from public criticism of officials and other clubs. However, he is still allowed to commentate Raiders games.

Not only does Brady part-own the Raiders, but he’s also part-owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces since March 2023.

After the news was released, Brady stated, “I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes.”

He proudly continued, “To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”

In August 2023, following in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham City FC.

Brady became “Chairman of the Advisory Board,” and is expected to demonstrate “his extensive leadership experience … on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems.”

Brady will also support the team’s global marketing and sourcing “new commercial partnership opportunities.”

FAQ

Does Tom Brady have children?

Brady has three children. He shares his oldest son, Jack (17), with actress Bridget Moynahan.

He shares his other two children, Benjamin (14) and Vivian (12), with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

What is Tom Brady’s ex-wife supermodel Gisele Bündchen doing now?

Brady’s ex-wife Gisele is expecting her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.