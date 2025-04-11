Inside Jason Kelce’s Net Worth: How the Former Eagle Built His Fortune

ADVERTISEMENT

After a remarkable 13-year career, Jason Kelce retired as one of the most beloved figures in football and arguably the greatest center in the Philadelphia Eagles’ history.

Though he’s stepped off the field, Kelce hasn’t left the game. He remains in the spotlight through his ESPN appearances and his hit podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce.

Fans have been curious to see how these new ventures stack up and whether retirement has made a dent in his finances. In this article, we’ll break down Jason Kelce’s net worth, explore how he built his wealth, and see how it compares to his brother and longtime NFL counterpart, Travis Kelce.

Jason Kelce’s Net Worth in 2025

Share icon Image credits: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jason Kelce’s fortune is now $60 million.

Back in September 2023, Pro Football Network estimated his net worth at $40 million, meaning he’s added over $20 million in less than two years.

Surprisingly, retirement hasn’t slowed him down financially. In fact, Kelce has earned roughly a third of his total net worth between the final stretch of his NFL career and his first year off the field.

The reason is simple: Jason Kelce’s media presence has exploded since leaving the game. From a nine-figure podcast deal to major brand endorsements and a growing career in broadcasting, his off-field fame may now rival his playing days.

Share icon Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

How Jason Kelce Acquired His Wealth

NFL Earnings and Career Highlights

Share icon Image credits: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jason Kelce has had a storybook football career, from being a two-time choice player in his high-school league to charting an impressive course in college football and getting drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles despite his unconventional physique.

In the words of Sports Illustrated veteran journalist Greg Bishop, Kelce has “exceeded all expectations…putting him in an untouched category.”

He spent all 13 of his pro football years with the Philadelphia Eagles, setting an unprecedented franchise record of starting 156 consecutive games.

After six first-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl LII championship, it’s no surprise that the Eagles community, Bleeding Green Nation, named him the most beloved Eagle of all time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtchiefs)

As Kelce’s legend grew with the Eagles, so did his earnings. According to Spotrac, the player grew his $534,358 average annual salary in 2011 to $6.25 million in 2014.

At his retirement in 2023, his yearly salary had peaked at $14.25 million with a sweet $10.34 million signing bonus.

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL with $81.7 million in career earnings and a net worth of $50 million, per AOL.

New Heights Podcast

In September 2022, Jason Kelce started the New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis. The brothers began the show as the most popular players in the NFL, and the Kelce parents added their own clout – it was an instant success.

Share icon Image credits: @newheightshow

According to the New York Times, the podcast had become a consistent chart-topper on Apple and Spotify, especially after the brothers made history in Super Bowl LVII by being the first siblings to play on opposing teams in the season finale.

Since Travis Kelce confessed his crush on Taylor Swift on the podcast in July 2023, kickstarting his relationship with the pop star, millions of Swifties tuned in.

By mid-2023, New Heights was the fourth-largest podcast in the US, per Wall Street Journal, and in 2024, Amazon announced that its podcast network, Wondery, had signed a three-year deal with the Kelce brothers worth over $100 million (per Variety).

Broadcasting and Media Deals

Jason Kelce brought his star power to TV by joining ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown sports show in May 2024. The New York Times reported that he signed a three-year $24 million deal.

Share icon Image credits: @ESPNPR

According to Barrett Media, Monday Night Countdown ended 2024 as ESPN’s most-watched show, seeing a 5% increase and 1.34 million average viewers per episode.

Six months later, Kelce took off the training wheels and launched his own ESPN late-night show, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.

They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce premieres on ESPN 🔥 @latenightwithjk | @JasonKelcepic.twitter.com/OaDvYUUtkE — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2025

Jason Kelce’s ESPN show premiered in January 2025 with 290,000 viewers. It was a slow start, especially compared to the 700,000 viewers ESPN drew in the same time slot just two weeks earlier.

Sports journalist John Ourand described the debut as “not particularly good” in a post on X.

The numbers continued to slip. According to Late Nighter, the second-to-last episode drew just 110,000 viewers, marking a new low. Even so, Ourand noted that the show’s ratings aren’t the most important part of the deal.

From ESPN’s perspective, the partnership still holds value, and Kelce’s presence is paying off in other ways.

Brand Partnerships and Endorsements

Jason Kelce also makes a pretty penny by selling his NFL fame to brands. According to Altaroc, he has invested in over 20 companies since 2019. Post-retirement, he collaborated with over 200 athletes to invest up to $500,000 in consumer brands.

As a sports icon, Kelce has also fronted several major brand partnerships. Since 2018, he’s been a spokesperson for Old Spice, promoting their male grooming line through Facebook and other channels.

In 2023, he teamed up with Campbell’s Soup for a campaign alongside Travis and their mom, Donna Kelce. To mark his retirement, Campbell’s released 620 limited-edition “Legend Edition” soup cans, which fans could enter to win, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Since stepping off the field, Jason Kelce has been building a diverse investment and endorsement portfolio — and putting his name to good use. In November 2023, he joined over 50 athletes in teaming up with Patricof Co to invest in IMG Academy, a $1.25 billion sports boarding school acquisition.

Around the same time, he became the face of Ole Smoky, a moonshine distillery where he now also plays a role in shaping brand strategy.

Post-retirement, Kelce signed a two-year deal with Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard by Marriott International as a brand “Fanbassador.”

According to The U.S. Sun, the deal is worth $2.4 million with a $450,000 signing bonus — not bad for someone who used to spend Sundays in shoulder pads.

His business interests continued to expand into 2024. In June, Craft Brewing Business reported that Jason and Travis Kelce had taken an equity stake in Ohio-based Garage Beer. That same season, Kelce partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings for an NFL campaign and completed his snack brand sweep with an endorsement deal for Frank’s RedHot.

In June 2024, Jason and Travis Kelce made headlines with their investment in Ohio-based Garage Beer, adding craft brewing to their growing business portfolios.

Soon after Jason teamed up with Buffalo Wild Wings for an NFL campaign and rounded out his snack-time endorsements with a partnership for Frank’s RedHot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frank’s RedHot (@franksredhot)

Off the field, Kelce and his wife Kylie launched Winnie Capital, a private equity firm managing the family’s expanding investments. One of their first moves was backing HOMAGE, a vintage sportswear brand, as reported by Sportico.

And just when it seemed like his post-NFL resume couldn’t stretch any further, Kelce signed a three-year deal with Spin Master, the toy company behind Paw Patrol. The agreement reportedly pays him $950,000 annually plus a $750,000 signing bonus (per Sportico).

Jason Kelce vs Travis Kelce: Who Has the Bigger Fortune?

Jason’s younger brother by two years, Travis, has led a successful 12-year football career as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The celebrity siblings play on rival teams and strike business deals as a duo.

How it started … how it’s going pic.twitter.com/GMSXTYnsCj — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 29, 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Kelce is currently worth $90 million — about $30 million more than his brother Jason. Sportrac places Travis’ career NFL earnings at $93.94 million as of the 2025 season, roughly $12 million more than Jason’s, which partly accounts for the gap in their net worth.

But it’s not just his NFL salary that sets him apart. Travis is the league’s highest-paid tight end and has expanded into real estate, liquor, media, and consumer investments. Investopedia reports that he also holds major endorsement deals with global brands like Nike, Pfizer, and Bud Light.

Then there’s his relationship with Taylor Swift. While her billionaire status doesn’t directly impact his net worth, it has undoubtedly amplified his visibility, media value, and commercial appeal.

Jason, in contrast, leads a more grounded life. He’s been happily married for six years and is a devoted father to four kids.

How Jason Kelce’s Wealth Compares to Kylie Kelce’s

Jason and Travis aren’t the only millionaires in the Kelce family. Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, has built a name of her own. According to Essentially Sports, her net worth stands at $1 million.

While that’s a fraction of Jason’s wealth, she’s earned it through her background as a former hockey player, coach, and now, rising media personality.

Her latest venture, the Not Gonna Lie podcast, is off to a powerful start. After launching in December 2024, the show quickly climbed the Spotify and Apple charts, briefly overtaking The Joe Rogan Experience as the top podcast for over two weeks, according to the New York Times.

When asked about the show’s appeal, Kylie joked, “Maybe it’s the promise that you’re not going to get lied to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie)

On the podcast, she shares personal stories from inside the Kelce household, often focusing on motherhood. With three toddlers and a fourth child born in March 2025, she has no shortage of material.

As The Cut put it, she’s off to a “promising start [as]… America’s next top podcaster.” And if Jason’s career is any clue, a hit podcast could mean a serious boost in Kylie’s net worth, too.

How Jason Kelce Spends His Money Off the Field

Real Estate

Jason Kelce isn’t known as a lavish spender, so we were shocked to learn he owns an extravagant $6 million, 10-acre spread in upscale Philadelphia.

According to the Realtor, Kelce bought three adjacent houses in five years and broke down their boundaries to create a custom estate.

The property includes a $680,000 four-bedroom house, a $3.96 million 8-acre bulk of land, and a recent $1.35 million addition. CBS Philadelphia reported that in late February 2025, the former football star secured approval to fence the estate and “deter a little bit of the foot traffic coming in and out of the home.”

According to Sports Illustrated, it’s all part of a master plan to build a luxury mansion at the center of the spread. We don’t have an inside view of the project yet, but Kylie gave a glimpse of the children’s playroom makeover in a collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pottery Barn Kids (@potterybarnkids)

Philanthropy

In October 2022, Jason Kelce launched the (Be)Philly Foundation, a non-profit that supports organizations that help improve education and economic opportunities for Philadelphia public school students.

The foundation raises funds through donations and its clothing line, Underground Apparel, which helps sponsor programs focused on academic growth, financial empowerment, and building student confidence.

Kelce also supports the Eagles Autism Foundation, contributing to research and care initiatives. While the exact figures aren’t public, he has personally invested in these causes and often encourages his fanbase to do the same.