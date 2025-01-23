Travis Kelce’s Parents: Donna And Ed Kelce’s Remarkable Legacy

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce may be the star dazzling fans with his incredible football performances, but his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce have captured just as much public admiration.

This article delves into Donna and Ed Kelce’s lives — how they first crossed paths, the reasons behind their separation, and the unforgettable moments that have defined them.

Discover their insights into the challenges and triumphs of raising two athletic superstars and glimpse where their adventures have led them today.

Donna Kelce: The NFL Mom Who Stole the Spotlight

Donna Kelce, affectionately known as Mama Kelce or “America’s Mom,” has steadfastly supported her two sons, NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce.

Jason Kelce plays Center for the Philadelphia Eagles, while Travis Kelce serves as a Tight End for the Kansas City Chiefs.

She has become familiar with her sons’ games, even attending two playoff games daily and covering over 1,200 miles in the process!

Jason Kelce & @tkelce‘s mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day. First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/qMVR0mSh7n — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

In 2023, retiree Donna became the first mother to have two sons competing against each other in the Super Bowl, dubbed the “Kelce Bowl.”

Before her role as Travis and Jason’s number-one cheerleader, Donna had a well-established finance career. According to her LinkedIn, she has worked for several banks, including Bank One (now Chase), Truist, and Key Bank, for over 30 years. She specialized in underwriting funds and affordable housing projects.

In an interview with Glamour, where Donna was named one of 2024’s Women of the Year, she said she worked “really, really hard” during her career and referred to herself as the “breadwinner in the family.”

Share icon Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Ed Kelce: The Proud and Private Patriarch

Jason and Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, is better known as Papa Kelce. Despite his regular attendance at his sons’ games, the retiree prefers less limelight and more privacy than Donna.

Like Donna, Ed has attended as many of his two boys’ games as possible. Typically, one parent attends each game. He once told the LA Times that the two would “divide and conquer.”

Share icon Image credits: @papakelce

Ed grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, with most of his family serving in the military during World War Two.

Share icon Image credits: @papakelce



Following in his family’s footsteps, Ed tried to join the Marines. However, he was rejected because he had injured his knees during high school.

Ed next tried to enlist in the Army. Like the Marines, he was rejected based on his knees. Ed described being “a little p***d off” about it but ultimately said the Army had a “legitimate point” behind their refusal.

After warning that the Navy would also have a problem with Ed’s knee, the Army recruiter suggested Ed try the Coast Guard. Ed successfully enlisted in the Coastguard but was quickly discharged due to Crohn’s Disease, which prevented him from serving.

After failing to serve his country due to his health conditions, Ed began his work in the steel industry as a sales rep. He remained in this role for most of Travis and Jason’s lives.

Ed also coached his boys in various sports, including T-ball and baseball, when they were young. His one rule as a youth baseball coach was that every child played equally and was exposed to different positions.

Are Travis Kelce’s Parents Still Together?

No, Ed and Donna Kelce divorced over 10 years ago. They were married for over 25 years.

On Travis and Jason’s New Heights podcast, Jason jokingly asked why Donna hated Ed; she replied, “I don’t hate him! We’re friends to this day.”

She explained that their split was due to the couple growing apart. Donna has no regrets about the marriage because she wouldn’t have her two sons without it.

Share icon Image credits: @donnakelce

Donna explained that she and Ed were “like a tag team” when raising their two boys. This allowed the brothers to pursue whichever sports they wanted and allowed them to compete at different tournaments and events.

In the 2023 Amazon Prime documentary Kelce, Ed suggested that the couple would have split sooner, but that would have been “a nightmare with logistics.”

Share icon Image credits: aboutamazon.com

Parenting Two NFL Stars: Donna and Ed’s Approach

Growing up, the boys had a typical sibling rivalry. Donna told Today that the two boys would make a competition out of everything, including who could get to the dinner table first or who would get the front seat in the car.

On the New Heights podcast, when asked what advice she would give to parents of aspiring NFL athletes, Donna shared that parents should always tell their children to believe in themselves no matter what.

Share icon Image credits: @donnakelce

Mama Kelce’s second piece of advice was that children, not the parents, should “keep at it” by asking teachers and coaches how they can get more playing time. The children should take an active role in promoting themselves and pushing themselves to learn.

Travis added that he and Jason are grateful to their parents for the role they played. Their parents’ support partially led to Jason and Travis’ professional successes.

As kids, he said their parents let them “go out there and have fun” while playing sports. The boys’ “curiosity” and “drive to have that fun” was fuelled by their mother and father.

Share icon Image credits: @donnakelce



Later in the podcast, Ed offered his advice to the parents of aspiring NFL athletes. Ed recommended refocusing a younger child’s passion on sports rather than just the NFL.

Ed suggested the first thing to do would be to “put them on ice.” He believes hockey is “the main way” to “understand team sports and develop conditioning and team playing.”

Papa Kelce also offered nutritional advice on what to feed kids to ensure “healthy young bodies.” He said every meal should include protein, a carb, and fruits and vegetables. Hilariously, Travis jumped in, stating that he “never ate a single vegetable” growing up.

While both parents significantly contributed to their sons’ careers, Donna quickly reminds fans that they aren’t solely responsible. She told Us Weekly that coaches, teachers, and family members also played a massive role in their development.

“It was a menagerie of all those individuals with all those great qualities that rubbed off on them.”

Donna also revealed that she and Ed’s ultimate goal when raising their two boys was to ensure they were kind. She told her sons, “Treat everybody with respect like you would want to be treated.”

Beyond the Field: Kelce Family Dynamics

Outside of attending nearly every football game, Donna and Ed have also embraced the role of grandparents since 2019.

Jason and his wife, Kylie, have three daughters. They are expecting a fourth girl later this year. Travis has no children but enjoys being the fun uncle to his nieces.

Share icon Image credits: @kykelce



Donna revealed to People that she’s excited to add another girl to the family. Having raised two boys, “it’s a really kind of a sweet thing” to have little girls now.

Share icon Image credits: @kykelce

Ed loved being a grandfather so much that he moved from Cleveland to Philadelphia in 2020 to be closer to Jason and Kylie and their nine-acre farm. Ed lives only a mile away and helps Jason’s expanding family tend to their fruits and vegetables, donating the excess to disadvantaged families.

Share icon Image credits: @papakelce



The Kelce family is one of football’s most famous families, but they still have their favorite traditions during the holidays and special events.

Donna Kelce revealed to People that one of the “most fun” things she does at Christmas is head to Pennsylvania to pick out a Christmas tree. However, she said decorating the tree with the whole family can be tricky with little ones.

Share icon Image credits: @donnakelce

Another adorable family tradition? Mama Kelce’s cookies!

At the 2023 Superbowl, Donna brought homemade cookies for her boys. She delivered the sweet treat before the game.

Share icon Image credits: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Fans were so impressed by the gesture and eager to learn the recipe. Donna shared the recipe with Today so anyone can make them at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

Donna Kelce’s Memorable Public Appearances

Donna has been a mainstay at her boys’ games for their careers. However, during the 2023 Superbowl, where her two sons faced off against each other, the media began to pay increased attention to her.

Donna wore her now-famous split jersey to ensure she didn’t show favoritism during the game. The jersey featured Travis’ number and team jersey on the front and Jason’s number and team jersey on the back.

In 2023, Donna revealed to GQ that it was Travis’ idea because he “knew there was no way” she could wear just one team’s jersey. She even had custom shoes to go with the custom split jersey!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pro Football Hall of Fame (@profootballhof)

Fortunately, Donna no longer has to worry about which of her sons’ teams to support. Jason announced his retirement in March 2024.

Since the 2023 Superbowl, Mama Kelce has had numerous guest appearances on television shows and podcasts, like The Martha Stewart Podcast and Today. Her sons have jokingly suggested she should be a co-host on Today because she has often appeared.

Share icon Image credits: @todayshow



Donna has embraced the media attention. She told People that she has enjoyed some of the “perks” that have come with her sons’ “notoriety,” like “the experiences” and “the places” she’s visited. She’s also loved meeting so many new people.

Ed Kelce’s Role in Travis and Jason’s Success

While Donna grabbed the bulk of the media’s attention, Ed has quietly been a feature at both of his sons’ games.

During Superbowl 2023, Donna and Ed were invited to sit in the NFL Commissioner’s luxury box. Donna accepted while Ed chose to sit in the stands with the family, saying, “I’m a blue-collar grunt.”

From Super Bowl Live on @nflnetwork with America’s Mom and Dad this week, Donna and Ed Kelce, who will be watching #Chiefs–#Eagles from separate locations. “Blue-collar grunt” Ed will be in the stands, while Donna cheers for offense in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s box. pic.twitter.com/fECjJaGRGy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 9, 2023

Ed’s plans after the “Kelce Bowl” were to console the loser. During his New Heights interview, he told his boys that “somebody’s gonna feel pretty crummy” and that he wanted to be with that person first.

Share icon Image credits: @papakelce

Where Are They Now? Updates on Donna and Ed Kelce

Travis and Jason Kelce’s parents have both been very busy with their newfound fame.

Donna has collaborated with several brands, including Pillsbury, QVC, GSK, Ancestry, and Barefoot Wines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donna Kelce (@donnakelce)

Mama Kelce has also entered the entertainment world. In May 2024, she narrated a football-themed story called “The Rules of Football” on the Calm app

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

In late 2024, Donna made cameos in not one but two Hallmark movies. She first appeared in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story wearing Travis’ jersey. Mama Kelce then appeared in Christmas on Call wearing Jason’s jersey.

Ed, too, has been busy. In 2024, he released a five-episode podcast called Stories with Papa. As host, Ed tackled a “wide range of topics from life in and around the NFL, health and wellness, and sports media.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Operation Breakthrough (@operationbreakthrough)

FAQ

How did Ed and Donna Kelce meet?

During her appearance in New Heights, Donna shared the story of how she met the boys’ father. According to Donna, Ed approached her at a local Cleveland bar called Fagan’s.

Mama Kelce said she was “meant to go out with a guy that night” and that they were “supposed to go to a play,” but she never made it. Travis and Jason showed shock at their mother standing up the other guy.

For his part, Ed didn’t quite remember as many details as Donna, but he remembered that he went to the bar after work and was still wearing coveralls. Their dad also revealed that Donna gave him a ride home that night because he didn’t have his car.

Who is Travis Kelce dating?

In case you missed it, Travis Kelce has been dating worldwide pop star Taylor Swift since September 2023. He was previously in a relationship with Kayla Nicole.