Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Is Taylor Swift Engaged? Clues, Speculation, And What Insiders Are Saying
Celebrities, Entertainment

Is Taylor Swift Engaged? Clues, Speculation, And What Insiders Are Saying

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

When one of the world’s best-selling musicians starts dating a ten-time Pro Bowl winner, speculation is bound to follow. Four months into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, rumors were already swirling about a possible engagement.

Multiple insider reports of Kelce asking for her father’s blessing to propose to Swift “sooner rather than later.” On the other hand, the closest direct hint from the couple is a witty comment from Kelce and Swift’s choice of coded jewelry.

Highlights
  • Insiders say Kelce may propose to Swift soon after asking her father's blessing.
  • Swift attended Kelce's games, sparking engagement rumors as she wore coded jewelry.
  • In November 2023, Swift changed song lyrics to reference Kelce during concert.
  • Experts like Stephen A. Smith predict they might marry in 2025.
  • Swift and Kelce's vacation plans hint they are on the same page about engagement.

With speculation at an all-time high, let’s dive into the latest updates on their romance, break down the swirling engagement rumors, explore fan reactions, and examine expert insights on when the long-anticipated proposal might finally happen.

RELATED:

    How It All Started

    When Travis Kelce first attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in July 2023, nobody thought much of it. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was only one of millions of fans on five continents who attended the shows.

    Nevertheless, fans were ecstatic when Kelce confessed on the New Heights podcast that he had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his number.

    @newheightshow Matthew Stafford gave us the inside scoop on his offseason and return to the Rams NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!!! Link in bio @Nike ♬ original sound – New Heights

    As he later revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he “had somebody playing Cupid,” possibly from within the Swift family, because Taylor Swift reached out over the phone soon after the podcast was released.

    A few months later, Kelce said on the Pat McAfee Show that he was making more advances at Swift. In his words, “It’s like a game of telephone…I told her, you know, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’…So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Swift showed up at Kelce’s game in September 2023. Fox Sports shared a video on X showing her cheering him on with his mother, Donna Kelce, and both stars were beaming as they left the Arrowhead Stadium together.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by ClutchPoints (@clutchpoints)

    After the game, Kelce and Swift bought out a trendy Kansas restaurant for an after-party with the Chiefs team and Kelce’s parents. An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight they were “very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted.”

    However, photos from TMZ showed Swift sitting on Kelce’s lap and draping her arm around him. Later that night, fans caught pictures of Swift and Kelce driving around town in a convertible.

    A couple driving in a convertible at night, sparking engagement speculation and insider discussion.

    Image credits: prince_ahlee

    On the next episode of the New Heights Podcast, Kelce started with a “shout out to Taylor for pulling up.”  While laughing at his brother’s joke that Swift had finally “put him on the map,“ Travis gushed with compliments about her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In full fan garb, Taylor Swift also attended the October 12 game, wearing a stylishly oversized Kansas City Chiefs jacket.

    A Taylor Swift in a red jacket smiling, sparking engagement speculation.

    Image credits: @taylorswift.updates13

    The couple made a milestone public appearance in late October 2023 when they both appeared on Saturday Night Live. In the episode, Kelce made his second SNL appearance, delivering a sketch about the media coverage of his romance with Taylor Swift (via YouTube).

    In late October, Swift attended her fourth Kansas City Chiefs game, wearing a Chiefs crewneck and shirt alongside a friendship bracelet inscribed with Kelce’s player number, 87. A post-game picture also showed her kissing him on the cheek.

    Group of friends at a casual gathering, sparking Taylor Swift engagement speculation.

    Image credits: @chariah_

    In November 2023, Kelce flew to Argentina to join Swift on her Eras tour, and fans spotted them out on the town. He also attended the November 11 show in Buenos Aires, where Swift changed the lyrics “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan videos captured Kelce’s shock as he stood in the VIP box with Taylor Swift’s dad.

    @lexihaen Should I just post all my best concert vids before tiktok gets banned #taylorswift#erastour#erastourtaylorswift#erastouroutfits#theerastour#ttpd#thetorturedpoetsdepartment#taylorsversion#whosafraidoflittleoldme♬ original sound – L E X 🪩

    When ESPN shared a YouTube video of Swift braving sub-zero temperatures to attend the Chiefs’ match against the Miami Dolphins in January 2024, fans, for the first time, started to discuss a possible engagement.

    What We Know So Far

    With such a beautiful lead-up to their relationship, the burning question on the lips of Swifties and NFL fans is, “Is Taylor Swift engaged?“

    As news began to spread in early 2024 that they were ready to take the next step in their relationship, jeweler Stephen Singer told Page Six that he was willing to gift the couple a custom-made $1 million diamond engagement ring.

    People shut down the initial rumors with a January 2024 article in which a source claimed the stars were “having a lot of fun, but they’re still seeing where it goes.” However, in a heartfelt on-field moment after the Chiefs’ playoff win — where Kelce says, “I love you,” as Swift embraces him — they seem anything but casual.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

    Swift also began wearing a ring with a miniature version of Kelce’s 87 jersey. According to Page Six’s sources at EB&Co, his mother, Donna Kelce, gifted the ring to her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also wore a stunning diamond tennis bracelet featuring the initials’ TNT.’ In a TikTok video, an employee from the bespoke jewelry company Wove shared that the football player had arranged for matching bracelets for himself and Swift. The employee further clarified that the initials represent “Taylor ‘n’ Travis.”

    @tady_jina Zpráva od Minseoka 😁 (prosím, berte to trochu s nadsázkou) #korean#korea#culturaldifferences#koreanhusband#internationalcouple#cestina#ryze♬ original sound – 강진아 / Katerina Kang

    Swift’s romance with Kelce also seemed to be taking a lasting turn as they finally went Instagram-official in a picture with Prince William and two British royal children.

    "Group selfie with Taylor Swift in a sparkly outfit, sparking engagement speculation among fans and insiders.

    Image credits: @taylorswift

    While it wasn’t unusual for Kelce to fly to Paris to attend Swift’s last Paris show alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper (via X), they reached a significant relationship milestone when she brought him up on stage at the London show in June 2024. Kelce carried Swift during the intro to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,“further cementing their relationship.

    In June 2024, an insider source at Life and Style claimed that Swift had “met with a high-end jeweler“ and “narrowed down her picks for her bridal gown and two other designer dresses she wants to wear“ because she has her heart set on a summer wedding.“

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The source explained that they had “agreed on a lavish outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island…surrounded by family and close friends” with “talk of banning phones and having everyone sign NDAs to keep the day as private as possible.”

    While the promised wedding did not happen over the summer, an insider at the Kelce family reported to Page Six again in August 2024 that an engagement would happen soon. However, Travis Kelce’s rep denied that there were any such plans.

    In October 2024, Joe Aikman, a football analyst who was under fire for referring to Swift as “the missus, “ said on the Pardon My Take podcast that someone had reached out to inform him that the couple was engaged, so his gaffe might have broke the story. E! News later debunked the story, clarifying that Swift and Kelce were not engaged.

    On December 21, Swift showed up to the Chiefs game wearing a ‘Toi et Moi“ ring with a diamond halo. The ring’s name translates to “me and you“ in French, so the piece was undoubtedly a reference to her boyfriend.

    Citrine and garnet ring potentially linked to Taylor Swift engagement rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: @karma_is_her_boyfriend

    In January 2025, Swift was also spotted with an infinity ring, a possible reference to her relationship (via X).

    There were speculations that Kelce would try proposing to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl LIX. The Teen Vogue resident astrologer even consulted the cosmos on the issue. However, when a reporter asked him directly during a press conference, he smiled coyly and gave the cryptic response, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

    Social Media Buzz Surrounding the Rumors

    Fans buzz over Swift’s recent jewelry, sparking theories about its significance. One fan on X speculated that her infinity ring might be a “pre-engagement ring,” symbolizing her and Kelce’s devotion, while a more skeptical fan countered, “Her ex allegedly gifted her an infinity bracelet that she wore all the time, and they weren’t engaged, so … it’s just jewelry until she says otherwise!”

    Meanwhile, when Kelce congratulated fellow NFL star Josh Allen on Instagram for his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld, fans immediately flooded the comments with pressure-filled nudges. Messages like “You’re next,” “Alright, Travis, time to put a ring on it!” and “Hailee set the bar high — don’t keep Taylor waiting!” dominated the replies, making it clear that Swifties are eager for the next big step.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What Experts and Insiders Are Saying

    On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ESPN sportscaster Stephen A. Smith predicted that Taylor Smith and Travis Kelce would get married in 2025. He claims it’s a wild guess and isn’t based on any insider information, but it’s the most concrete expert take we’ve received.

    Stephen A. Smith in a pinstripe suit posing with a thumbs up in front of "The Tonight Show" logo.

    Image credits: Gettyimages / NBC

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After all, Smith is speaking from thirty years of experience in pop culture — the “undeniable and iconic figure in the realm of sports and media,” according to the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation.

    Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, hosts of the TODAY show, also predicted on January 7 that the singer and athlete would get engaged in 2025.

    Unlike Smith, the pair aren’t making a wild guess. Kotb and Hager believe all the signs of a potential engagement are there: “They [Swift and Kelce] wear matching clothes. We saw them at the US Open, and we know their families have been together because we’ve seen it in [NFL game] boxes and over the holidays.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Yahoo! Entertainment, they accurately predicted the engagement of Zendaya and Tom Holland, as well as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Swift and Kelce might likely be their third bull’s eye.

    A note of caution, though — these aren’t the first TV personalities to predict Swift and Kelce’s engagement. In November 2023, Hilarie Burton Morgan said, “They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May [2024].”

    Burton may have been wrong in 2024, but recent experts give us strong reasons to expect Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get engaged in 2025.

    Are We Closer to the Announcement?

    Taylor Swift wrapped up her tours in December 2024, while Travis Kelce ended the football season with the Super Bowl 2025 in February.

    Travis Kelce in Chiefs shirt and Taylor Swift in black beanie among confetti, sparking Taylor Swift engagement speculation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Gettyimages / Kansas City Star

    The couple has a long vacation ahead of them, and sources have offered Us Weekly conflicting reports on how they intend to spend it, most of which suggest an engagement.

    One report says they intend to lay low in Kansas City, while another source suggests more exotic plans involving “multiple places in Europe and somewhere tropical.“ The stars’ lives are becoming more firmly intertwined, so we are undoubtedly closer to an engagement. All sources agree that both stars are on the same page as regards the next step, and “those close to them think [Travis might pop the question] while they’re on vacation.”

    In the latest news, the pair were photographed grabbing dinner in Park City, Utah. This was their first public appearance since the Chiefs’ crushing Super Bowl loss on February 10, 2025.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    12

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    12

    Open list comments

    1

    Miracle Abraham

    Miracle Abraham

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m Miracle! I’ve spent a little over four years writing content that tells exciting stories and solves random internet problems. I joined Bored Panda to share the fun cultural oddities that make life more entertaining. When I’m not writing or planning campaigns, I love geeking out over psychology, testing new productivity hacks, or dreaming up marketing mischief.

    Read less »
    Miracle Abraham

    Miracle Abraham

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m Miracle! I’ve spent a little over four years writing content that tells exciting stories and solves random internet problems. I joined Bored Panda to share the fun cultural oddities that make life more entertaining. When I’m not writing or planning campaigns, I love geeking out over psychology, testing new productivity hacks, or dreaming up marketing mischief.

    Read less »
    Emma A. Smith

    Emma A. Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Emma A. Smith

    Emma A. Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A, I think I speak for all of us when I say that nobody cares about this celebrity BS, and B, do these articles start out with points? I see these sorts of articles get downvoted to oblivion, but before that happens they always have around 30 points.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A, I think I speak for all of us when I say that nobody cares about this celebrity BS, and B, do these articles start out with points? I see these sorts of articles get downvoted to oblivion, but before that happens they always have around 30 points.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda