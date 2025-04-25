ADVERTISEMENT

Not every year does a 23-year-old become the league’s Most Valuable Player in their first season. But with Patrick Mahomes rivaling Peyton Manning’s stats, it’s no surprise he’s quickly become the NFL’s golden boy.

Mahomes is known for his three Super Bowl wins and his growing list of sports investments. As one of the highest-paid players in NFL history, fans are naturally curious about how his success has shaped his financial empire.

This article breaks down Patrick Mahomes’ net worth, lifestyle, and investments, from major endorsement deals to how he stacks up against the NFL’s biggest financial powerhouses.

Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth in 2025

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Patrick Mahomes is worth an estimated $90 million.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback began his career with a modest $10.55 million contract and no endorsements during his 2017 rookie season.

By the end of his seventh season in 2024, Forbes estimated that Mahomes had earned $56 million from salary and winnings and an additional $25 million from endorsements and investments.

While his record-breaking contracts account for a significant portion of his income, they’re only part of the picture. Mahomes has also built a strong passive income stream through savvy investments and high-profile brand endorsements.

🏈 Patrick Mahomes Main income sources: NFL salary, endorsements, business ventures Major NFL contract: 10-year, $450 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs (signed in 2020) Endorsements: Deals with Adidas, Oakley, Head & Shoulders, State Farm, Subway, and more Business ventures: Ownership stakes in Kansas City Royals (MLB) and Sporting Kansas City (MLS) Real estate: Properties in Kansas City, Missouri, and Westlake, Texas Philanthropy: Founder of 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, supporting youth initiatives Social media following: Instagram: over 6M; Twitter: over 2M Main income sources: Major NFL contract: NFL salary, endorsements, business ventures 10-year, $450 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs (signed in 2020) Main income sources: Endorsements: NFL salary, endorsements, business ventures Deals with Adidas, Oakley, Head & Shoulders, State Farm, Subway, and more Main income sources: Business ventures: NFL salary, endorsements, business ventures Ownership stakes in Kansas City Royals (MLB) and Sporting Kansas City (MLS) Main income sources: Real estate: NFL salary, endorsements, business ventures Properties in Kansas City, Missouri, and Westlake, Texas Main income sources: Philanthropy: NFL salary, endorsements, business ventures Founder of 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, supporting youth initiatives Main income sources: Social media following: NFL salary, endorsements, business ventures Instagram: over 6M; Twitter: over 2M

NFL Contracts: The Historic $503 Million Deal Explained

Patrick Mahomes was selected tenth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. During his first three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, he earned $13.72 million and led the team to a Super Bowl win.

On July 6, 2020, he signed a record-breaking 10-year contract extension worth $450 million, with incentives pushing the total to $503 million.

The deal holds the highest total value ever for an American sports contract and remains the most valuable in NFL history.

Still, Mahomes isn’t technically the league’s highest-paid player since not all contracts are fully guaranteed. According to Spotrac, the initial deal included $63 million guaranteed at signing, which covered a $10 million signing bonus and salaries through 2022.

The Chiefs restructured the contract in 2023, increasing the bonus to $20.5 million and pushing total guaranteed earnings to $133.7 million or $208.1 million if he suffers a serious injury.

His roster bonuses are guaranteed one to two years in advance, while his base salary and a fixed $1 million workout bonus are guaranteed on the third day of each league season through 2031.

On top of that, Mahomes earns a $1.25 million bonus for every season he wins the Super Bowl (while playing at least 50% of the Bowl or regular-season snaps), and another $1.25 million for winning either the AFC Championship or NFL MVP with an NFC title appearance.

He’s projected to make $50 million in 2025, bringing his total contract earnings to $218.3 million by year’s end. If he exits early in 2028, he’ll walk away with $328 million, with the Chiefs owing $24.5 million in dead cap.

If he plays through 2031, he could earn $484 million from the deal, pushing his career total to a staggering $497.72 million across 14 seasons.

Even without a Super Bowl LIX win, Mahomes remains eligible for a seasonal max bonus of $2.5 million. If he meets the top-tier incentives each year for the next seven seasons, he could add an extra $17.5 million to his total earnings.

Endorsements and Brand Partnerships

As Jacquelyn Dahl, CEO of Mahomes’ endorsement management company, put it:

“Not only is Patrick one of the greatest athletes in the world, but he is equally as special of a human, husband, father, teammate, philanthropist and more. It’s all these qualities that make him so attractive to brands who are looking for an ambassador to represent their company.” (via Andscape)

Even before signing his historic contract with the Chiefs, Mahomes was among the NFL’s most marketable athletes. His net worth comes from brand endorsements, especially in the fashion and consumer goods sectors.

According to SportsKeeda, he earns approximately $7 million per year from these deals.

Sports and Fitness

According to Sports Business Journal, Mahomes entered a long-term partnership with Adidas before making his NFL debut in 2017. In August 2023, he expanded the relationship by brokering a three-way, 10-year deal involving Adidas and his alma mater, Texas Tech. The brand also launched a signature line of training shoes in his name.

Following his first Super Bowl win, Mahomes became a brand ambassador for Whoop shortly after Forbes reported that he had invested in the fitness wearable company. He also held equity in Biosteel Sports, a sports nutrition brand that entered the U.S. market in 2020, though the company filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and has since changed ownership.

Sports Pro also reported that Mahomes secured an equity deal with Hyperice, a tech brand focused on recovery and performance. Most recently, in December 2023, he signed a $10 million endorsement deal with Prime Sports Drinks (per Share Willow).

Personal Care and Lifestyle

In 2019, the employee-owned supermarket chain Hy-Vee expanded its long-standing partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs to include a three-year individual collaboration with Mahomes.

That same year, National Jeweler reported that Helzberg Diamonds featured him in their holiday campaign, “Feeling like an MVP,” citing his image as “an outstanding role model on and off the field.”

Mahomes also endorsed the dietary supplement brand Advocare, alongside other NFL players. He launched his own Oakley eyewear line — the Patrick Mahomes II Signature Collection — and, in August 2023, joined Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid as part of an elite ambassador lineup for Hugo Boss. He’s also one of the faces of Head & Shoulders under Procter & Gamble.

Food and Beverage

Mahomes’ off-field charm has made him a go-to face for major food and beverage brands. After casually revealing his obsession with ketchup in an ESPN interview, he inked a deal with Hunt’s in late 2018.

He followed that up in 2019 by announcing a partnership with Nestlé’s Essentia Water in a post on X.

Since then, Mahomes has starred in national ads for Subway, often sharing screen time with his longtime friend and teammate, Travis Kelce.

Always strategic, Mahomes bypassed the NFL’s alcohol sponsorship rules by partnering with Molson Coors for a clever campaign featuring the Coors Light “Bear.”

He brought the same playful energy to his collaboration with Goodcents, fronting their “Man, That’s Good!” ad campaign.

Most recently, Forbes reported that Mahomes became the No. 2 investor in Throne Sport Coffee, a caffeine-powered performance drink he now promotes as part of his growing wellness portfolio.

Media and Entertainment

A lifelong video game fan, Patrick Mahomes became the first NFL player featured in Fortnite as part of the game’s Icon Series. He also appeared in a commercial for Madden NFL 20 and later graced the cover of Madden NFL 22 alongside Tom Brady.

His Super Bowl victories have also landed him in one of the NFL’s most iconic spots, the “I’m going to Disneyland!” commercial, in partnership with the Walt Disney Company.

Beyond the screen, Mahomes has capitalized on his stardom through memorabilia. He partnered with Signature Sports Marketing as his exclusive auction platform, and in 2021, ESPN reported that a Mahomes Panini collectible card sold for $4.3 million, making it the most expensive football card ever sold.

He also serves as the face of DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket campaign, which promotes access to out-of-market games, especially for fans in his hometown.

Tech and Finance

Patrick Mahomes has become a trusted face for brands looking to align with wise financial decisions and forward-thinking tech. He is the spokesperson for CommunityAmerica Credit Union. In 2019, he joined forces with Coach Andy Reid for a national State Farm Insurance campaign (per KSHB).

In tech, Mahomes brought star power to T-Mobile’s iPhone 16 launch, appearing in a commercial alongside Kai Cenat and Snoop Dogg.

His interest in innovation also extends to aviation; he owns a fractional jet and is a brand ambassador for Airshare, a company that offers private air travel for business professionals and athletes.

Business Ventures and Investments

In 2020, Patrick Mahomes became the youngest co-owner of a Major League Baseball team when he acquired a stake in the Kansas City Royals at age 24.

His background in baseball runs deep, as his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., played in the MLB for 11 seasons, and Mahomes himself played in college.

He also invested in Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer. In 2022, he became a co-owner of the NWSL team Kansas City Current, joining his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who is part of the ownership group.

Later that year, he partnered with Naomi Osaka and others to launch the Miami Pickleball Club in Major League Pickleball.

In late 2023, Mahomes joined an investment group led by Travis Kelce to back the Alpine Formula 1 team. The pair also partnered with Noble 33 to launch 1587 Prime, a steakhouse set to open in summer 2025.

According to Fox News, Mahomes is also pursuing a WNBA expansion team in Kansas City.

Outside of sports, Mahomes founded 2PM Productions, a media company co-producing an ESPN docuseries on the history of the Kansas City Chiefs and Netflix’s Quarterback series.

In the food and beverage space, he launched KMO Burgers, a Whataburger franchise group with 13 locations in Kansas and Missouri and plans to expand to 30 by 2025.

How Patrick Mahomes Spends His Millions

Real Estate

Early in his career, Patrick Mahomes purchased a 1,800-square-foot penthouse at Bellevue Plaza for $350,000. According to Architectural Digest, he tried selling the unit for $485,000 in 2019, then relisted it at $550,000 in September 2023. It was eventually sold for an undisclosed amount.

He later upgraded to a 4,800-square-foot suburban home, which he bought with then-fiancée Brittany for $2 million. The couple sold the property for $2.9 million in June 2023 after beginning construction on their custom-built estate.

Their current family estate sits on eight acres in Missouri, initially listed for $400,000 in 2020. As Mahomes shared in Netflix’s Quarterback, “I knew I wanted to be here… I might as well build the exact house I want.”

The property includes a 50-yard football field, basketball court, gym, pond, fish tank, fire pit, and more, with an estimated value of up to $8 million, according to Opple House.

Mahomes also owns a 7,800-square-foot offseason residence in his Texas hometown. The four-bedroom manor was purchased for $3.36 million and is now estimated to be worth around $5.5 million (via Architectural Digest).

Car and Accessory Collections

Mahomes has an extensive collection of luxury cars. As detailed by VIP Fortunes, the rides include:

A 2017 Infiniti Q60 worth $47,295

A 2019 Genesis G70 worth $35,895

A 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth $335,350

A 2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast worth $338,000

A 2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo worth $284,000, gifted to his wife

A 2017 Lamborghini Urus worth $222,004

Patrick Mahomes’ fashion style shines in his watch collection. The pieces he has sported, as reported by Wrist Enthusiast, include:

Rolex Daytona Rainbow, selling second-hand for $520,000.

Two-Tone Rolex Daytona, worth $21,000

Rolex Yacht-Master II, worth up to $30,000

Rolex GMT-Master II Batman, worth up to $25,000

Rolex Yacht-Master 40 126655, worth up to $70,000

Rolex Day-Date Platinum, worth up to $150,000

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra, worth $36,000

Mahomes is a famous sneakerhead. As of 2019, when he and Brittany granted Bleacher Report a tour of their house, he had 180 pairs.

The cost of his entire collection isn’t public, but SportsKeeda reported that he showed up at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix in Versace Trigreca sneakers worth $950.

Philanthropy

Patrick Mahomes is passionate about philanthropy. In 2019, he established his charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. The Foundation organizes child literacy events, youth volunteering services, multimillion-dollar grant awards, and fundraisers for Kansas charities and clubs.

He also made a generous one-time donation of $5 million to his alma mater, Texas Tech University.

How Mahomes Compares to Other NFL Giants

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patrick Mahomes is currently the 24th richest NFL player. Notably, aside from John Madden, all of the top 10 names on that list are active or retired quarterbacks.

While Mahomes is still far from Roger Staubach’s $600 million empire or the nine-figure net worths of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, his trajectory points to substantial long-term growth.

Mahomes has strategically decentralized his wealth through a combination of high-yield investments and diversified income streams across food, sports, real estate, and media.

With the potential addition of a WNBA ownership stake, investor Joe Pompliano has speculated that Mahomes could eventually become the first NFL billionaire.