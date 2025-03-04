Simone Biles’ Net Worth: How Olympic Gymnast Built A Fortune Beyond The Mat

ADVERTISEMENT

With 11 Olympic and 30 World Championship medals, 27-year-old Simone Biles is the most celebrated gymnast ever. She was also a finalist for Time Magazine’s 2016 Person of the Year and became the youngest person to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022.

Having started her career early, the gymnast has amassed a hefty fortune. Typically, Olympians don’t rake in as much as athletes in the NFL or NBA, but Biles has managed to build a significant income stream from other avenues.

A massive chunk of her income consists of brand endorsements, business ventures, and social media revenue to cushion a smaller portion of her earnings from the sport.

Even though Biles’ sports career doesn’t offer her an impressive paycheck, her extraordinary sporting achievements have helped her gain lucrative endorsements and brand deals from big corporations like United Airlines, Visa, and Athleta.

It’s no secret that the young gymnast’s path to success wasn’t easy. Yet, she capitalized on the life jackets the universe threw her way and has emerged as one of the most famous Olympic sports figures.

In this piece, we’ll reveal Simone Biles’ impressive net worth in 2025, how she built her own empire, and how her fame reaches beyond sports.

Simone Biles: From Child Prodigy to Most Celebrated Gymnast

Simone Biles was born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 14, 1997. She has three siblings, all of whom were placed in foster care along with her briefly due to their mother’s inability to care for them.

Share icon Image credits: @adria_biles

After spending three years in foster care, the Olympian and her younger sister, Adria Biles, were adopted by their biological grandparents, Ronald and Nellie Biles. When the gymnast was six years old, she visited a gymnastics center called Bannon’s Gymnastix while on a field trip with her daycare and started imitating the other gymnasts.

After spotting Biles’ natural talent, the coach sent a letter encouraging them to enroll her in classes; the rest was history. The young athlete was incredibly focused from the start. Nellie Biles confirmed this to People 2016 saying her daughter never missed a single practice.

Share icon Image credits: @simonebiles

Simone Biles qualified for the Women’s Junior Olympic National Championships in 2010, kickstarting her victory sweep. At the mere age of 16, she won a plethora of medals at the USA Gymnastics National Championships in 2013.

According to her website, Biles made history that year as the first Black woman to win the world all-around title. After several successful stints at the World Championships, she participated in her debut Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Her artistic gymnastics team, the “Final Five,” which comprised Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas, and Madison Kocian, won gold at the games. Biles also won a gold medal in vault, floor, all-around, and bronze in the balance beam.

After another round of back-to-back success at several World Championships, the Olympian faced a setback during the 2020 Summer Olympics held in 2021.

After a series of uncharacteristic errors, she stepped away from competing in the team all-around final due to “twisties.” She felt the need to prioritize her mental and physical health.

Share icon Image credits: @simonebiles

Her decision was met with significant backlash from the public, but it did raise awareness of the mental health of celebrated athletes. Fellow gymnasts came to Biles’ defense at the time, opening up about their own experiences.

After securing monumental success at the World Championship in 2023, Biles participated in the recent Paris 2024 – her third stint in the historical competition. She faced a couple of bumps in the road, including losing out during the beam finals.

This marked the first time in her nine Olympic or World Championship appearances that she didn’t win a medal in the category. Despite her balance beam winning streak being cut short, Biles won three gold and one silver medal for her country.

What Is Simone Biles’ Net Worth Today?

Share icon According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simone Biles’ net worth stands at an impressive $25 million as of the time of this publication. This number is no surprise considering the fact that a Forbes 2021 estimate had reported that the young Olympian rakes in at least $5 million from brand endorsements alone. Image credits: @simonebiles

She was also featured at the number ten spot on the Forbes list of highest-paid female athletes the following year, subsequently making her the richest gymnast in the world.

Biles’ current net worth has exponentially grown from her net worth in 2023, perched at a comfortable $7.1 million (per Forbes).

The amount included $7 million from brand endorsements and the remainder from her sports earnings. The drastic disparity between her on-field and off-field earnings is a great example of how the young athlete used her fame to amass her fortune.

Simone Biles Wealth: Where Does it Come From?

Competition Earnings

The International Olympic Committee does not award prize money to athletes who win medals. However, several countries, including the US, reward their athletes with monetary bonuses for securing a medal for their country.

Share icon Image credits: @simonebiles

According to the latest report from CNBC, during Paris 2024, the US awarded athletes $38,000 for gold,$23,000 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze medals. Throughout her career, Biles has won a whopping 11 Olympic medals. While a rough estimate of her Olympic earnings can be calculated from this, it’s obvious that her net worth is barely affected by her competition payouts.

Sponsorships and Endorsement Deals

The glory and prestige of winning these international competitions enable the sportswoman to gain widespread recognition, automatically opening doors for brand and lucrative endorsement deals.

As a highly decorated gymnast, there’s no dearth of companies who want to plaster Simone Biles’ face all over their brand campaigns.

Biles has been among gymnastics apparel brand GK Elite’s official endorsed athletes since 2015. GK Elite has designed the leotards for the USA gymnastics team at several Olympics, including Paris 2024.

They even collaborated to design the first-ever athlete-designed competitive leotards as part of the Simone Biles Legacy Collection.

In November 2015, Biles announced via X (formerly Twitter) that she had signed with Nike. After a long and glorious partnership with Nike, the Olympian left the sportswear giant to work with Gap’s Athleta in April 2021 because she felt the latter more aligned with her values.

In a press release, Biles shared the reason for her switch: “Using my voice has been very empowering for me, and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same.” Since 2023, Biles has been at the forefront of the company’s “Power of She” campaign.

The gymnast has worked with Visa since 2021 and was part of the Team Visa roster at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Games. In June 2024, WWD exclusively reported that the gymnast had signed a two-year partnership deal with K18 Hair Products as a brand ambassador.

Simone Biles’ endorsement portfolio includes SK-II, Hershey’s, Uber Eats, United Airlines, MasterClass, Candid Dental, Kellogg’s, Mattress Firm, and Beats by Dre. She was most recently seen in a Powerade ad campaign during Paris 2024 as part of Coca-Cola’s “Pause is Power” initiative.

Business Ventures and Social Media Influence

Simone Biles’ first business venture was in 2020 when she launched her own line of activewear in collaboration with Athleta. In 2021, she published her autobiography “Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.”

In July 2024, Netflix released a docu-series based on the Olympic medalist, primarily focusing on her withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Additionally, Biles has over 12.5 million followers on her Instagram page, which poses an opportunity to generate revenue through brand collaborations via her social media.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles Combined Net Worth

Share icon Image credits: @simonebiles

Simone Biles met an NFL player for the Chicago Bears, Jonathan Owens, on the dating app Raya in 2020. The couple dated for two years before getting engaged in February 2022, with Owens proposing with an 8 Carat sparkler that is rumored to be worth a whopping $300K (per US Weekly).

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles tied the knot in April 2023 at a courthouse in Houston and weeks later had a much bigger wedding with pomp and pageantry in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jonathan Owens is currently worth $2 million, bringing the athletic couple’s combined net worth to an impressive $27 million.

Share icon Image credits: @simonebiles

The couple is currently building their dream home in Texas. They bought the waterfront property in Houston in March 2023, and the Olympian occasionally posts updates on her Instagram about its progress. The house will feature a theater, game room, wet bar, and balconies with water views on the upper level.

​​How Does Simone Biles Spend Her Fortune?

Share icon Image credits: @simonebiles

Having had a rough initial years during her childhood, Simone Biles has been very open about her frugal spending her earnings. However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t reap the fruits of her labor and uses the impressive fortune she’s amassed over the years to treat herself occasionally.

Luxury Purchases

The most decorated World Champion has a breathtaking car collection brimming with the most luxurious wheels, estimated to be worth $400K (per Clutch Point).

The cheapest car in Simone Biles’ collection is a Range Rover Evoque. This is closely followed by a Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-AMG GLE 43, Dodge Challenger SRT, and, more recently, a Mercedes-AMG G63.

Share icon Image credits: @simonebiles

In addition to the luxury purchases, the Olympian’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures from her luxurious vacations with her husband. Biles also seems to like to spend cash on luxurious accessories and jewelry.

More recently, she flaunted numerous luxurious watches while shopping at Audemars Piguet with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in Switzerland in January 2025. According to US Weekly, the watches are estimated to cost a total of $450K.

Real Estate Portfolio

As per Architecture Digest, Simone Biles’s real estate portfolio is also quite spectacular. It includes a Brick house in Texas, which was seen in the 2021 Facebook Watch documentary Simone vs Herself.

In 2021, the gymnast bought a contemporary ranch-style home in Texas, where the couple often reside while work on their dream home is ongoing. Shortly after their wedding, Owens joined the Green Bay Packers, leading them to own a Wisconsin pad as well.

Philanthropy

Having been a child of foster care, Simone Biles has worked with the nonprofit organization Friends of the Children to empower youth facing challenges such as foster care, intergenerational poverty, and mental health. She’s been a fierce advocate and mentor for the organization.

In 2023 People reported that Friends of the Children would open a unit in the Texas city where Biles grew up. The Olympic athlete celebrated the news at a Wheaties Breakfast of Champions in Houston in January 2023 and donated $50,000 to the cause.

Simone Biles’ Athletic Future: What’s Next for the Olympian?

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2024, Simone Biles asked whether she plans to compete in the 2028 Olympics in LA. The most decorated gymnast in history isn’t sure whether she’d be able to compete and isn’t interested in addressing the possibility of that just yet.

She wants to focus on her mental health and steer her mind away from just being focused on winning. Biles wants to use gymnastics to inspire the next generation and continue to have fun with the sport, stating, “It’s not all about winning, but still putting a good foot forward even when it doesn’t go your way.”

Share icon Image credits: @simonebiles

Considering that she’s been competing for most of her life, it wouldn’t be surprising if she chose to sit out for the next Olympics.