Caitlin Clark is a breakout WNBA star and one of the most recognizable names in women’s sports. Known for her record-breaking performances and major endorsement deals, her rise has been nothing short of exciting.

Raised in an athletic family in Des Moines, Iowa, Clark picked up a basketball at just five years old. By eighth grade, she was competing against high school seniors, and by her sophomore year, she was already considered one of the nation’s top prospects (per Biography).

Caitlin Clark made headlines when she committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2019, choosing them over top programs like Notre Dame (via ESPN). She went on to shatter records and become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball.

By 2023, she had propelled Iowa to its first-ever NCAA Championship Final and quickly became one of the most talked-about athletes in the country (per Olympics).

“You’ll be told you can’t do it. So do it anyway,” she wrote on Instagram, capturing the drive that fueled her journey from college star to WNBA standout.

Drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever in 2024, Clark is now making waves in the WNBA with her performance and growing market value.

Caitlin Clark’s Net Worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Caitlin Clark’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at around $5 million. The figure includes her WNBA season salary, endorsements, and overall financial figures.

2024 was Clark’s rookie year, and her net worth is expected to grow throughout her four seasons as brands continue to seek partnerships with her.

Sportico ranked Clark among the highest-paid female athletes, just behind US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Both athletes landed on the list largely because of their high-earning endorsement deals.

Clark’s most valuable partnership is with Nike, but Gatorade and State Farm also play major roles in her growing wealth.

She was also featured in Forbes 30 Under 30, which highlights young leaders across industries. In a notable milestone, Clark became the first basketball player to appear on Forbes’ list of the world’s most powerful women. Serena Williams is the only other athlete to have made that list.

Caitlin Clark Main income sources: WNBA salary, endorsements WNBA salary: Signed a four-year contract with the Indiana Fever worth $338,056, with annual salaries as follows: 2024: $76,535

2025: $78,066

2026: $85,873

Caitlin Clark Main income sources: WNBA salary, endorsements WNBA salary: Signed a four-year contract with the Indiana Fever worth $338,056, with annual salaries as follows: 2024: $76,535

2025: $78,066

2026: $85,873

2027: $97,582 Endorsement deals: Signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike, including promotional appearances and product endorsements. Also has partnerships with Wilson and State Farm. Business ventures: None publicly disclosed Real estate: Information not publicly available Philanthropy: Active in community initiatives and youth mentorship programs Social media following: Instagram: over 500K followers; Twitter: over 200K followers

Inside Caitlin Clark’s Money Machine: Endorsements, Deals, and WNBA Salary

WNBA Salary

Despite her superstar status, Clark’s WNBA salary makes up only a small part of her income.

According to Yahoo Sports, her four-year rookie deal totals $97,582 in 2027. She can also earn performance bonuses, such as $5,150 for winning Rookie of the Year (CBS News) and $2,575 for making the All-Star team.

Clark’s popularity also brings added value to the league. As Fox 59 noted, if she and Angel Reese carry their college fan bases into the WNBA, it could strengthen TV deals and open the door to future salary increases.

Endorsements, Partnerships, and Engagements

Women’s sports are commanding more attention than ever. According to Inc., fans are more likely to support brands that partner with female athletes, and many see them as a new kind of influencer.

Clark embodies that shift. Known for her leadership, positive presence, and unwavering authenticity, she has quickly become one of the most marketable faces in sports (per Tech Flow).

As of 2024, she is finalizing a $28 million endorsement deal with Nike for her signature shoe (via Wall Street Journal). According to Yahoo Entertainment, her NIL value is estimated at $3.1 million.

Over 2023 and 2024, Clark expanded her endorsement portfolio with partnerships that reflect her values.

She appeared in a Bose campaign ahead of the 2023 NCAA tournament and later joined Buick’s “See Her Greatness“ campaign, promoting inclusion and equity in women’s sports.

Clark also signed with Excel Sports Management for NIL representation. In 2024, he became the first female athlete to sign a multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods Co. Only Michael Jordan has previously launched a signature collection with the brand (ESPN).

Caitlin became the first college and female athlete to partner with State Farm and continued her streak with Gatorade, appearing in national commercials and inspiring a limited-edition bottle featuring her jersey number.

Online Presence

Clark’s influence extends far beyond the court. With 3.1 million Instagram followers, she’s become a powerful presence online, particularly among younger audiences and sports fans.

While her exact social media earnings remain private, her online visibility plays a key role in attracting major brand partnerships. According to Sports Illustrated, Clark commands a virtual speaking fee of $100,000.

How Does Caitlin Clark Stack Up Against Top Female Athletes?

Basketball fans were stunned to learn that Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 WNBA draft pick, would earn under $80,000 in her rookie season (per USA Today).

Clark has long understood that endorsements, rather than her league salary, would provide her with financial stability. Before turning pro, she noted that her sponsors would stick with her and that her NIL value gave her an early advantage (Yahoo Sports).

She isn’t the only female athlete earning big off the court. Others like Olivia Dunne, Nelly Korda, Angel Reese, and A’ja Wilson also redefine what it means to be successful in women’s sports.

Dunne, an LSU gymnast and social media personality, reportedly has a net worth of $6 million, with earnings from endorsements totaling at least $10 million (Celebrity Net Worth). She’s just a year younger than Clark and one of the highest-paid college athletes today.

Pro golfer Nelly Korda, whose net worth is estimated at $10 million, has seen success through both titles and brand partnerships. As Essentially Sports points out, Korda’s longer tenure in her sport explains the financial gap between her and Clark.

Angel Reese, Clark’s WNBA peer, reportedly has a net worth of $1.5 million. Drafted a few spots behind Clark, she faced backlash online after revealing her salary doesn’t cover her $8,000 rent.

Despite endorsements with PlayStation, Beats by Dre, and McDonald’s, Reese’s financial situation revealed how tight things can be even for sports stars.

Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson, a veteran WNBA player and two-time MVP, has an estimated net worth of $4 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). Since being drafted first overall in 2018, Wilson has scored deals with Nike and Gatorade, brands Clark is aligned with today.

Despite these personal wins, the pay gap between men’s and women’s basketball remains striking. Clark’s base salary of $76,535 (as part of a four-year, $338,056 contract) pales compared to NBA rookie deals.

Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 NBA draft’s No. 1 pick, signed a $55.2 million contract with a rookie-year salary near $12 million (per Deadline).

Even President Biden has weighed in. “Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all,” he said in a post on X. “But right now, we’re seeing that even if you’re the best, women are not paid their fair share.”

Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all. But right now we’re seeing that even if you’re the best, women are not paid their fair share. It’s time that we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve. — President Biden Archived (@POTUS46Archive) April 16, 2024

What’s Next for Caitlin Clark?

Clark is making moves far beyond the court. According to ESPN, she joined an ownership group aiming to bring a National Women’s Soccer League team to Cincinnati.

She also launched the Caitlin Clark Foundation, which awarded $22,000 in grants to Iowa charities that inspired her during her university years (via ESPN).

Other leagues are taking notice, too. TMZ reports that Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league offered Clark $5 million to play in 10 games — a clear sign of her growing star power.

Dubbed “The Caitlin Clark Effect,” her influence is helping reshape the landscape of women’s sports. The NCAA credits her with fueling a dramatic rise in women’s basketball popularity, while Time named her 2024 Athlete of the Year.

“People are invested in the game… It’s going to be the new normal,” she told the magazine.