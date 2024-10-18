Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Then Move”: Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Then Move”: Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

WNBA star Angel Reese revealed that her salary doesn’t cover her expenses and that she’s living beyond her means, sparking online discussion about her lifestyle.

“I just hope y’all know the WNBA doesn’t pay my bills at all,” the 22-year-old Chicago Sky player said Wednesday (October 16) in an Instagram Live clip making the rounds on social media. “I don’t even think that pays one of my bills,” she added.

Highlights
  • Angel Reese revealed her $74k WNBA salary doesn't cover her $8k rent.
  • Critics argue Reese should adjust lifestyle to match her income.
  • Reese prioritizes her love for basketball over financial gain, while still generating additional income through brand deals.

Reese focused specifically on her rent, which she mentioned is higher than what she earns as a pro player in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

“I don’t even know my salary. I’m living beyond my means. My rent is more than that, it’s $8,000.”

Angel Reese expressed frustration about her WNBA salary not covering her bills, including her $8,000 rent in Chicago
"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Maryland-born star, who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to Caitlin Clark, made an estimated $74,000 during her rookie season.

“I mean, being able to play for what, four to five months, and get $75,000 on top of the other endorsements that I’m doing…I think it’s a plus for me,” Reese previously said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The basketball all-star has partnerships with major brands such as Calvin Klein, Reese’s, Reebok, and Beats by Dre. Last August, the candy brand announced an apparel collaboration with her that included hoodies, t-shirts, hats, and jerseys.

The Chicago Sky forward’s net worth is estimated to be just under $2 million, according to Distractify.

The Chicago Sky forward said she’s “living beyond her means” during a recent livestream on her Instagram page

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

Image credits: bayoubarbie5

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

Image credits: TheDunkCentral

Reese’s comments were met with criticism from netizens who argued that she should adjust to match her income, rather than complain about her earnings in the WNBA.

“Then move.. if the math doesn’t add up. Make it work,” one user commented on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“She’s the one who chose to move into an apartment that’s 8k per month. If your salary can’t afford a certain level of rent, then maybe you shouldn’t sign that lease,” another said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She probably picked one of the most expensive places in the whole city; she clearly is not that financially smart,” a third added.

Someone else wrote, “Yeah, but those endorsements do, and then some. Am I supposed to feel bad?”

“She is not complaining; she’s trying to flex, and it’s going over everybody’s head, lol,” suggested a separate user.

Her complaints sparked criticism online, with thousands of netizens arguing she should adjust her lifestyle to match her income, while others mentioned her brand deals


As of October 2024, the average rent in Chicago is $1,847 per month. This is 19% higher than the national average rent price of $1,557 per month, making Chicago one of the most expensive cities in the US, as per Apartments.com.

The WNBA announced that this season was their most watched and attended in two decades, with a 170% increase in viewership on ESPN-platformed games compared to 2023. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the league set records for digital consumption and merchandise sales in 2024—which were up a combined 601% from last season—and more than quadrupled its social media engagement.

“This is really the first draft class that has gotten this kind of attention that would give the union some bargaining leverage,” said sports law expert Gary Roberts. “And it’s all about leverage.”

“I play the game I love, not for the money; I play because I love basketball and genuinely love basketball,” said the all-star player
"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

Image credits: angelreese5

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

Image credits: bayoubarbie5

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

Image credits: bayoubarbie5

WNBA salaries are significantly lower than those in the NBA. While the average NBA player salary last season was more than $10 million annually, the highest WNBA player salary this season is $252,420, earned by Olympic gold medalist Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I play the game I love, not for the money; I play because I love basketball and genuinely love basketball,” Reese shared.

“I want people to know the deals don’t stop in college when you go to the pros; they continue, and I feel like they’ve grown even more.”

Reese, who hosts the podcast Unapologetically Angel, was selected by the Chicago Sky with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and set the league single-season record for rebounds.

Bored Panda has contacted Angel Reese’s representatives for comment.

“You have to plan this out. And you make more than a lot of Americans right now,” a reader commented

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

ADVERTISEMENT

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

ADVERTISEMENT

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

"Then Move": Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

20

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

2

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
nicholasnolan avatar
nicholas nolan
nicholas nolan
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to know what kind of money she makes from those endorsements. Also, move to the suburbs and commute in like everybody else. My grandma's old neighborhood in Northlake is still pretty damned nice.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Downsize to within your means and stop asking the internet to feel sorry for you when some of them are doing 3 jobs just to feed their kids.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
nicholasnolan avatar
nicholas nolan
nicholas nolan
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to know what kind of money she makes from those endorsements. Also, move to the suburbs and commute in like everybody else. My grandma's old neighborhood in Northlake is still pretty damned nice.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Downsize to within your means and stop asking the internet to feel sorry for you when some of them are doing 3 jobs just to feed their kids.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 202.4M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 453.2M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64.9M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda