“Then Move”: Angel Reese Slammed For Complaining About $74k WNBA Salary While Paying $8k Rent

WNBA star Angel Reese revealed that her salary doesn’t cover her expenses and that she’s living beyond her means, sparking online discussion about her lifestyle.

“I just hope y’all know the WNBA doesn’t pay my bills at all,” the 22-year-old Chicago Sky player said Wednesday (October 16) in an Instagram Live clip making the rounds on social media. “I don’t even think that pays one of my bills,” she added.

Reese focused specifically on her rent, which she mentioned is higher than what she earns as a pro player in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

“I don’t even know my salary. I’m living beyond my means. My rent is more than that, it’s $8,000.”

Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Maryland-born star, who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to Caitlin Clark, made an estimated $74,000 during her rookie season.

“I mean, being able to play for what, four to five months, and get $75,000 on top of the other endorsements that I’m doing…I think it’s a plus for me,” Reese previously said.

The basketball all-star has partnerships with major brands such as Calvin Klein, Reese’s, Reebok, and Beats by Dre. Last August, the candy brand announced an apparel collaboration with her that included hoodies, t-shirts, hats, and jerseys.

The Chicago Sky forward’s net worth is estimated to be just under $2 million, according to Distractify.

The Chicago Sky forward said she’s “living beyond her means” during a recent livestream on her Instagram page

Image credits: bayoubarbie5

Image credits: TheDunkCentral

Reese’s comments were met with criticism from netizens who argued that she should adjust to match her income, rather than complain about her earnings in the WNBA.

“Then move.. if the math doesn’t add up. Make it work,” one user commented on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“She’s the one who chose to move into an apartment that’s 8k per month. If your salary can’t afford a certain level of rent, then maybe you shouldn’t sign that lease,” another said.

“She probably picked one of the most expensive places in the whole city; she clearly is not that financially smart,” a third added.

Someone else wrote, “Yeah, but those endorsements do, and then some. Am I supposed to feel bad?”

“She is not complaining; she’s trying to flex, and it’s going over everybody’s head, lol,” suggested a separate user.

Her complaints sparked criticism online, with thousands of netizens arguing she should adjust her lifestyle to match her income, while others mentioned her brand deals

As of October 2024, the average rent in Chicago is $1,847 per month. This is 19% higher than the national average rent price of $1,557 per month, making Chicago one of the most expensive cities in the US, as per Apartments.com.

The WNBA announced that this season was their most watched and attended in two decades, with a 170% increase in viewership on ESPN-platformed games compared to 2023.

Moreover, the league set records for digital consumption and merchandise sales in 2024—which were up a combined 601% from last season—and more than quadrupled its social media engagement.

“This is really the first draft class that has gotten this kind of attention that would give the union some bargaining leverage,” said sports law expert Gary Roberts. “And it’s all about leverage.”

Share icon “I play the game I love, not for the money; I play because I love basketball and genuinely love basketball,” said the all-star player



Image credits: angelreese5

Image credits: bayoubarbie5

Image credits: bayoubarbie5

WNBA salaries are significantly lower than those in the NBA. While the average NBA player salary last season was more than $10 million annually, the highest WNBA player salary this season is $252,420, earned by Olympic gold medalist Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces.

“I mean, I play the game I love, not for the money; I play because I love basketball and genuinely love basketball,” Reese shared.

“I want people to know the deals don’t stop in college when you go to the pros; they continue, and I feel like they’ve grown even more.”

Reese, who hosts the podcast Unapologetically Angel, was selected by the Chicago Sky with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and set the league single-season record for rebounds.

Bored Panda has contacted Angel Reese’s representatives for comment.

“You have to plan this out. And you make more than a lot of Americans right now,” a reader commented

