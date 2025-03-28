ADVERTISEMENT

22-year-old Angel Reese is one of the up-and-coming names in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). She plays a crucial role as an offensive player for the Chicago Sky, and her net worth has significant potential for growth in the years ahead.

Chi Barbie exploded onto the basketball scene at LSU, nabbing a national title in 2023 and setting an NCAA record with 34 double-doubles in a single season!

While she’s currently dominating the paint for the Chicago Sky, she’s also seizing her moment in the limelight and making big moves outside the court.

With a slew of lucrative deals with big brands like Reebok and McDonald’s, the young hooper is out to build an empire. Marketing herself as a bankable public figure, Angel Reese is playing the right cards to reel in maximum monetary benefits.

While there’s been widespread speculation about her net worth, Reese wasn’t shy about setting the record straight about her earnings when the occasion arose.

Angel Reese’s Net Worth in 2025

Angel Reese’s exact net worth isn’t publicly known and has been a matter of debate. Celebrity Net Worth suggests Reese is worth $1.5 million. However, multiple sources have cited her net worth as $1.8 million and $1.3 million, with Distractify reporting the highest value at $2 million.

While there’s been much public debate about her net worth, the Chicago Sky player put those rumors to rest. In November 2024, she appeared as a guest at ComplexCon in Las Vegas and was interviewed by panelist Speedy Morman.

The duo discussed her career and all the milestones she had hit at such a young age until the topic landed on her finances. When Mormon remarked that Angel Reese is reported to have an estimated net worth of roughly $2 million, she immediately denied these claims.

The 22-year-old said the number was “way off” and insinuated that it was much higher. Reese stated, “I’m able to soon retire my mom, I can pay off my mortgage, my family, everybody’s taken care of” (per Sports Illustrated).

The WNBA star delivered on her promise and revealed in a January 2025 episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast that she had paid off her mother’s mortgage as a birthday surprise. She told her mum, “You said that if your mortgage was paid off, you would retire.”

Angel Reese Career Beginnings

Angel Reese was born on May 6, 2002, in Randallstown, Maryland. Standing at 6’3”, she was a prime candidate for a professional basketball career, especially coming from a family that had always been deeply passionate about the sport.

Her mother, Angel Webb Reese, played college basketball for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and professionally for Luxembourg. Chi Barbie’s mother taught her how to play basketball (per ESPN).

Her father, Michael Reese, played basketball for Boston College before transferring to Loyola University in Maryland. He also played professionally in Austria, Luxembourg, Cyprus, and Portugal. Reese’s brother Julian Reese also plays basketball at the University of Maryland, so basketball clearly runs in her veins.

The Chicago Sky player told Just Women’s Sports that she used to watch her mum’s games when she played in a little league, and it deeply inspired the young sportswoman. Reese was raised by her mother and maternal grandparents and doesn’t share a close relationship with her father.

High School and College Career

When she was younger, Bayou Barbie played in a recreational league with Baltimore County, making waves on the boys’ team and in the age category above hers. Reese also participated in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program Team Takeover, where she was coached by Ron James.

She has been dominating the court from a young age, leading her high school team to three championships and two conference titles. Angel Reese started her college basketball career with the University of Maryland in 2020 as the No. 2 player nationally in her class.

However, after experiencing consecutive seasons of poor team performance, she decided to transfer to Louisiana State University in 2022. She told The New York Times that she wanted a fresh start and a coach who would push her to reach her full potential.

The move worked out in her favor, as she was part of the LSU Women’s team that won their first national title in 2023. They finished the season ranked second in defense and fifth in offensive statistics.

Reese guided the team to victory over the Hawkeyes, led by her rival Caitlin Clark, and secured the championship in 2023. During the tournament, Angel Reese set an impressive NCAA record with 34 double-doubles.

In 2024, the WNBA drafted Angel Reese in the draft class led by Caitlin Clark from the Indiana Fever. The Chicago Sky took her at No. 7 overall.

The team’s general manager, Jeff Pagliocca, revealed in an April 2024 press release that they were elated to onboard the talented hooper.

He described Angel Reese as a “relentless rebounder, she is a national champion and an SEC Player of the Year, and we cannot wait to see her here in Chi Town.”

How Does Angel Reese Make Her Money?

WNBA star Angel Reese has been quite outspoken about how her WNBA salary barely meets her expenses and certainly isn’t her main source of income.

Angel Reese claims her WNBA salary doesn’t even pay her rent, which is roughly $8k a month, and that she gets most of her money from engagement she gets from people hating on her. “Hatin pays them bills baby… The WNBA don’t pay my bills at all” https://t.co/KZehPsWOjC — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 16, 2024

In an October 2024 Instagram Live, Angel Reese casually dropped that her monthly rent clocks in at $8,000 — that’s $96,000 a year, which already outpaces her WNBA salary of $73,439. But she didn’t seem too pressed about it. Like many young athletes today, Reese isn’t relying on her league paycheck to fund her lifestyle.

Her real earnings power comes from her brand. From college onward, she locked in major NIL deals with top-tier companies, and those partnerships are what keep her winning off the court — no buzzer-beaters needed.

WNBA Salary

After drafting her at No. 7 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15, 2024, the Chicago Sky signed Angel Reese to a four-year contract totaling $324,383. It’s drafted in a manner that offers the hooper a marginally higher sum every year, with the breakdown being $73,439 in 2024,$74,909 in 2025, $82,399 in 2026, and $93,636 in 2027 (per Sportrac).

Angel Reese’s debut WNBA season was incredibly successful. She set a single-season rebound record with 446 rebounds, surpassing the legendary Sylvia Fowles’ 2018 record of 404 rebounds — although this was surpassed by Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson later in the season (per CNN).

Reese also set a single-season record for offensive rebounds, accumulating 172, and set a new WNBA record by becoming the first rookie in history to record seven consecutive double-doubles (per ESPN). Despite her record-breaking rookie season, Reese’s journey was cut short owing to a wrist injury in early September.

While she is a key player for the Chicago Sky, Bayou Barbie has criticized the WNBA for its low salaries more than once. More recently, during a March 2025 episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast, she threatened to boycott WNBA games if the league didn’t comply with the players’ demands for the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out” 👀💰 Full episode out NOW: https://t.co/cQPWJ2zle9pic.twitter.com/ruK3iZ3oyN — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) March 7, 2025

In the episode featuring fellow WNBA player Dijonai Carrington, Angel Reese doubled down on her stance, proclaiming, “If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out.”

NIL Deals, Sponsorships and Media Revenue

Angel Reese rakes in significant income through lucrative sponsorship deals and partnerships. As a college hooper, Reese signed NIL deals with Reebok, Beats by Dre, Air Bnb, Good American, Tampax, and Hershey’s Reese’s Pieces, among others ( per On3).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reebok (@reebok)



According to USA Today, Angel Reese earned an estimated $1.7 million from brand deals across 2022 and 2023 — a number that highlighted her massive appeal during her college years. While some of those deals may not carry over into her professional career, Reese isn’t too worried.

In a May 2024 appearance on SportsCenter, she explained that turning pro actually expands her earning potential, saying it allows her to “do so much more.” She proved her point just months later by announcing a multiyear contract extension with Reebok in October 2024 — complete with plans for her own signature shoe, expected to launch in 2026 (per Athlon Sports).

Before being drafted in the WNBA, Angel Reese was among the highest-earning NIL athletes. In January 2025, McDonald’s announced its first special meal for a female athlete as part of a sponsorship deal with Reese (per Athlon Sports).

The Angel Reese Special consists of a quarter-pounder with cheese, bacon, and barbecue sauce, with a side of medium fries and a medium soft drink.

The Chicago Sky star also earns from her Unapologetically Angel podcast, which debuted in September 2024. She has brought on several celebrity guests, including NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal, former WNBA star Sheryl Swoopes, and rapper Polo G.

Angel Reese also makes bank as an influencer with over 4.7 million followers on Instagram — making her the most followed WNBA player on the platform.

In July 2023, Bayou Barbie also signed with The Society Management to exclusively handle her fashion endeavors (per WWD)

Signing with Unrivaled

Angel Reese was among several WNBA players who signed up to compete in a new three-on-three basketball league, Unrivaled. Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier co-founded the league, which would pay six-figure salaries to all the players.

Reese and her team, Rose, won the inaugural Unrivaled championship from January 17, 2025, through March 17, 2025. She received the $50,000 bonus, which is awarded to all team members on the winning team in the league.

The bonus is in addition to the base salary, which Sports Illustrated reported is $250,000. The salary of the eight-week tournament is more than the WNBA supermax salary of $241,984 in 2024.

Angel Reese’s Mission to Elevate Women in Sports

In 2023, the Chicago Sky star launched the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which aims to “ensure equal opportunities for all girls in sports, education, financial literacy, and other areas where girls have been historically overlooked.”

She took this ideology forward in 2024 when she became the co-owner of DC Power Football Club, a professional women’s soccer team in the USL Super League. In a statement, Reese shared, “I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board” (per The Athletic).

Angel Reese’s Future Goals

Angel Reese isn’t here to fool around. The Chicago Sky forward means business and has set financial goals that she aims to hit in the foreseeable future. In a February 2025 Instagram story, Reese said she wanted to do it all.

She wants to become a trendsetter wearing different hats as a “BASKETBALL PLAYER, MODEL, AN INFLUENCER BUSINESS WOMAN, FASHION GIRLIE, PODCASTOR.”

Her life goal is to join the billionaire club, like legends like James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Junior Bridgeman.

The young forward is on the right path, as she was included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list in 2024. At just 22 years old, Angel Reese is one of the most popular female hoopers today, so there’s no doubt she has plenty of opportunities to build her empire.

FAQ

Who is worth more, Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Caitlin Clark’s net worth is $5 million, which is significantly more than Angel Reese’s highest rumored net worth of $2 million.