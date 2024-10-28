Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Lonely Old Pervert”: Shaquille O’Neal Slammed For “Gross” Comments About Angel Reese’s Shorts
Celebrities, News

Former sports superstar Shaquille O’Neal is facing backlash online after his remarks toward 22-year-old basketball player Angel Reese were deemed “creepy and inappropriate” by fans.

The retired NBA player made the comments while appearing on Reese’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, last Thursday (October 24) where he reminisced about an outfit she had worn at a sketch comedy and battle rap event hosted earlier in the month in Chicago.

“Picture you in those tiny shorts from Wild ‘N Out, dunking. You know how many T-shirts you’d sell? You’re sleeping on this,” O’Neal remarked, mentioning how the skin-tight, sky-blue shorts Reese had worn at the event could be turned into profitable merchandise due to her curves.

Listeners felt disgusted by the suggestion, essentially asking the 22-year-old to promote her body for money, and pointed out how the awkward moment made Reese visibly uncomfortable.

“Shaq is sexualizing Angel Reese, and he’s old enough to be her father! His own kids are older than her,” one viewer wrote.

Fans labeled Shaquille O’Neal a “creepy old pervert” after he made Angel Reese visibly uncomfortable by commenting on her body

Image credits: NBC / Getty

“Oh my god…” the 22-year-old sighed at the suggestion during the episode. O’Neal, however, did not notice her annoyance and kept going, which forced the female athlete to raise her voice and interrupt him.

Reese’s fans also felt the remarks were a “betrayal,” since the rising basketball star has mentioned O’Neal as an inspiration in the past. “That’s so violating and just weird. She looked to that man as a mentor,” one fan stated.

Image credits: angelreese5

Other comments pointed out that Reese was “learning a harsh truth about certain types of men through Shaw in real time,” accusing the basketball icon of receiving unfair leniency due to his status. “People are finally calling out his creepy behavior,” a user said, while others were sad to see their idol behaving in that manner. 

“He’s just another lonely old pervert now,” another stated.

Fans of the basketball icon defended him, pointing out how Reese’s revealing outfits have garnered attention for months

Image credits: Unapologetically Angel

A portion of viewers tried to defend O’Neal, explaining that, despite how his comments might’ve been interpreted, he was offering practical business advice to Reese, who was featured in several articles following her appearance at the Wild ‘N Out event.

“Angel Reese truly stole the show with her stunning appearance,” one outlet wrote following the October 9 event.

“Angel Reese shows off bootylicious fit in Chicago,” Sports Illustrated titled an article, bringing attention to the form-fitting outfit she wore at the event.

Image credits: Unapologetically Angel

The aforementioned piece also made mention of the outfit the athlete wore at her birthday party, which was featured in her Instagram stories, which included see-through, leopard print leggings, under a low-cut shirt printed with the word “f-cker.”

For O’Neal’s fans, his comments were in line with the conversation surrounding Reese’s outfits in recent months. “She wants to have it both ways but she can’t, either she’s going to have to pick a side or accept that she objectifies herself and will be seen as such,” one wrote.

O’Neil’s comments were worsened by the context in which they were made, as the players touched upon the gender pay gap in basketball

Reese’s followers defended her right to dress however she wanted, feeling that her outfit choices shouldn’t be taken as an invitation for sexual advances or inappropriate comments.

“I’m blocking anyone trying to blame Angel Reese’s outfit for Shaq’s inappropriate comments. She can wear what she wants without being harassed,” one viewer stated.

Fans of the 22-year-old were also offended by the context in which the comments were made, as the conversation shifted toward the gender pay gap in professional basketball, and Shaq’s remarks revolved around ways in which Reese could increase her income by promoting her figure.

Image credits: Michael Hickey / Getty

According to Forbes, the average WNBA salary is around $150,000 per season, while NBA’s salaries are at an average of $10 million. This disparity is in accordance with the revenue each league makes, however, according to WSN, the NBA made $10.58 billion in 2023, compared to the WNBA’s $200 million during the same period.

Netizens argued on social media, divided over the icon’s remarks and Reese’s public image

Image credits: Santiago Felipe / Getty

O’Neal’s comments sparked fierce debate on social media, with users discussing the extent to which a public figure should dress provocatively, women’s rights, gender pay differences, and the pressure being a public figure put on young athletes such as Reese.

“He’s too damn old to not know when he’s making someone uncomfortable. Gross,” one viewer wrote.

“Whether you like it or not, sex appeal sells,” another replied.

“So she wears tiny shorts to a public event but then gets upset when men are fantasizing about her in them?” one listener asked.

“She can wear whatever she wants. Imagine somebody that’s supposed to be a mentor immediately sexualizing you,” another said.

“Yes, she’s an athlete and all but this attire is not something I want my daughter to emulate or idolize. How many times have we seen Serena or Venus Williams in an outfit like this in public?”

“It’s all about respect!” wrote one fan, as others joined in to debate O’Neil’s comments and Reese’s outfits

Image credits: imleysee

Image credits: darealsatoshi

Image credits: Amias4L

Image credits: SundayDreads

Image credits: Asad_owaisi__

Image credits: blassicliberal

Image credits: xWhyySoSerious

Image credits: doc_debauchery

Image credits: heyyitsjanea

Image credits: GRAN_MOTHCOOKIE

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
