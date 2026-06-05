Korean Man Disguises Himself As Pregnant Woman To Expose Gender Violence In India, Results Are Disturbing

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A South Korean influencer decided to walk in a woman’s shoes in India, only to regret it instantly.

The YouTuber named Sumin shared a video of a social experiment he conducted on the loud, bustling streets of the Asian country.

The clip sparked conversations about harassment, safety, and the everyday realities women can’t escape in India.

Highlights A video shared by a Korean YouTuber conducting a social experiment in India horrified viewers.

Footage included him disguising himself as a pregnant woman and parading through the country's streets.

“It’s like they've never seen a woman in their lives,” one commented on how men interacted with the tourist.

“I don’t understand why they act like this at all. It’s like they’ve never seen a woman in their lives,” one commented online.

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A South Korean influencer decided to walk in a woman’s shoes in India, only to regret it instantly

Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

Sumin is known for his travel videos, but they aren’t just ordinary travelogues.

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He has created a niche for himself, turning his international adventures into little social experiments.

While most videos are endearing or fun, this one crossed the line into dangerous territory.

Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

In several videos, the influencer with 62.6K subscribers online was captured disguising himself as a pregnant woman and parading through the streets of countries such as India and Bangladesh.

He puts on a dress, applies some makeup, and even wears a baby bump before recording how random strangers treat him.

The YouTuber’s viral clips from India’s Holi festival recently resurfaced on Reddit

Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

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One of his most viral clips was filmed during Holi celebrations in India, usually celebrated in February or March, depending on the lunar calendar.

Holi is known as the festival of colors, where people across the country take to the streets and toss colored powder and water at each other, with music, dance, and pandemonium in the background.

Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

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In the influencer’s video, the atmosphere quickly went from festive to overwhelming when the YouTuber was seen surrounded by men throwing colors at each other.

One shot appeared to show a man getting rough with the YouTuber, aggressively applying color to the tourist.

The resurfaced clip was shared on Reddit this week, with the title: “Korean guy disguises himself as a pregnant woman.”

Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

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It began with the same footage of men getting uncomfortably close to the YouTuber during the Holi celebrations.

However, it is important to note that in the original video he shared on YouTube, the Korean influencer wasn’t wearing his baby bump or pretending to be pregnant while witnessing the festivities.

“It’s so disgusting,” one commented on the clip of men getting uncomfortably close to the tourist

Image credits: CSallustius

🇮🇳🇰🇷 Korean man travelled to India disguised as an ugly pregnant woman. (Commentary in Chinese)https://t.co/nIan4aUcXz — Jonathan Wong (@WONGthink) June 5, 2026

It began with the same footage of men getting uncomfortably close to the YouTuber during the Holi celebrations.

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However, it is important to note that in the original video he shared on YouTube, the Korean influencer wasn’t wearing his baby bump or pretending to be pregnant while witnessing the festivities.

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“It’s so disgusting,” one commented on the clip of men getting uncomfortably close to the tourist

Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

The resurfaced video on Reddit also included snippets of the YouTuber in both India and Bangladesh.

Redditors erupted in the comments section after the South Korean YouTuber’s footage left them appalled.

“I only wish the worst for these kinds of animals, it’s so disgusting,” one viewer commented online.

Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

Another said, “If they even think you’re a woman, you’re not safe in India. Unsafest place in the world for a woman to walk the streets. Even Saudi Arabia treats their women better and that’s saying something…”

One shared their own experience, saying, “Wait this happened to me. I was backpacking in India at 18 years old. I was so excited for the Holi festival because I thought it would be fun.”

Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

“A group of ~10 drunk men surrounded me on the street,” they continued. “They were all grabbing my boobs and crotch. Eventually the person I was travelling with and some other men pulled them off but it was one of the most traumatic things that ever happened to me.”

As his travelogues through Asia continue to get traction, Sumin continues to post footage and pictures of his experiences in India and Bangladesh on his social media channels.

The safety of Indian women continues to be a concern in the country with the highest population in the world

Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

While a few seconds of footage can rarely capture the full context of a situation, the clip has nonetheless reignited a larger conversation about women’s safety in India.

Women in the country often become victims of eve-teasing, stalking, and different forms of harassment.

For instance, 4,45,256 cases of crimes against women were reported in India in the year 2022.

The year 2023 saw around 4,48,000 cases of crimes against women, while 2024 had about 4,41,000 cases reported, according to data released by the country’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Several netizens were appalled to see footage of the Holi festivities in the Asian country