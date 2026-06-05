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Korean Man Disguises Himself As Pregnant Woman To Expose Gender Violence In India, Results Are Disturbing
Korean man disguised as pregnant woman exposing gender violence in India shown in public and covered in colorful powder
Lifestyle, Travel

Korean Man Disguises Himself As Pregnant Woman To Expose Gender Violence In India, Results Are Disturbing

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A South Korean influencer decided to walk in a woman’s shoes in India, only to regret it instantly.

The YouTuber named Sumin shared a video of a social experiment he conducted on the loud, bustling streets of the Asian country.

The clip sparked conversations about harassment, safety, and the everyday realities women can’t escape in India.

Highlights
  • A video shared by a Korean YouTuber conducting a social experiment in India horrified viewers.
  • Footage included him disguising himself as a pregnant woman and parading through the country's streets.
  • “It’s like they've never seen a woman in their lives,” one commented on how men interacted with the tourist.

“I don’t understand why they act like this at all. It’s like they’ve never seen a woman in their lives,” one commented online.

RELATED:

    A South Korean influencer decided to walk in a woman’s shoes in India, only to regret it instantly

    Korean man exposing gender violence in India walking down narrow street

    Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

    Sumin is known for his travel videos, but they aren’t just ordinary travelogues. 

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    He has created a niche for himself, turning his international adventures into little social experiments.

    While most videos are endearing or fun, this one crossed the line into dangerous territory.

    Korean man holding a prosthetic pregnant belly to expose gender violence

    Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

    In several videos, the influencer with 62.6K subscribers online was captured disguising himself as a pregnant woman and parading through the streets of countries such as India and Bangladesh.

    He puts on a dress, applies some makeup, and even wears a baby bump before recording how random strangers treat him.

    The YouTuber’s viral clips from India’s Holi festival recently resurfaced on Reddit

    Korean man covered in colorful powder during Holi festival in India

    Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

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    One of his most viral clips was filmed during Holi celebrations in India, usually celebrated in February or March, depending on the lunar calendar.

    Holi is known as the festival of colors, where people across the country take to the streets and toss colored powder and water at each other, with music, dance, and pandemonium in the background.

    Korean man disguised as pregnant woman in India market scene

    Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

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    In the influencer’s video, the atmosphere quickly went from festive to overwhelming when the YouTuber was seen surrounded by men throwing colors at each other.

    One shot appeared to show a man getting rough with the YouTuber, aggressively applying color to the tourist.

    The resurfaced clip was shared on Reddit this week, with the title: “Korean guy disguises himself as a pregnant woman.”

    Korean man in floral dress confronted by local man showing gender violence

    Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

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    It began with the same footage of men getting uncomfortably close to the YouTuber during the Holi celebrations.

    However, it is important to note that in the original video he shared on YouTube, the Korean influencer wasn’t wearing his baby bump or pretending to be pregnant while witnessing the festivities.

    “It’s so disgusting,” one commented on the clip of men getting uncomfortably close to the tourist

    Tweet about disguise exposing gender violence in India against female-shaped bodies

    Image credits: CSallustius

    It began with the same footage of men getting uncomfortably close to the YouTuber during the Holi celebrations.

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    However, it is important to note that in the original video he shared on YouTube, the Korean influencer wasn’t wearing his baby bump or pretending to be pregnant while witnessing the festivities.

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    “It’s so disgusting,” one commented on the clip of men getting uncomfortably close to the tourist

    Korean man disguised as pregnant woman interacting with men on Indian street

    Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

    The resurfaced video on Reddit also included snippets of the YouTuber in both India and Bangladesh.

    Redditors erupted in the comments section after the South Korean YouTuber’s footage left them appalled.

    “I only wish the worst for these kinds of animals, it’s so disgusting,” one viewer commented online.

    Korean man covered in colorful powder during Holi festival in India

    Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

    Another said, “If they even think you’re a woman, you’re not safe in India. Unsafest place in the world for a woman to walk the streets. Even Saudi Arabia treats their women better and that’s saying something…”

    One shared their own experience, saying, “Wait this happened to me. I was backpacking in India at 18 years old. I was so excited for the Holi festival because I thought it would be fun.”

    Man in disguise being grabbed by a stranger on a crowded street

    Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

    “A group of ~10 drunk men surrounded me on the street,” they continued. “They were all grabbing my boobs and crotch. Eventually the person I was travelling with and some other men pulled them off but it was one of the most traumatic things that ever happened to me.”

    As his travelogues through Asia continue to get traction, Sumin continues to post footage and pictures of his experiences in India and Bangladesh on his social media channels.

    The safety of Indian women continues to be a concern in the country with the highest population in the world

    Group of men throwing water and powder at Korean man disguised as pregnant woman in India

    Image credits: Youtube/I am sumin

    While a few seconds of footage can rarely capture the full context of a situation, the clip has nonetheless reignited a larger conversation about women’s safety in India.

    Women in the country often become victims of eve-teasing, stalking, and different forms of harassment.

    For instance, 4,45,256 cases of crimes against women were reported in India in the year 2022.

    The year 2023 saw around 4,48,000 cases of crimes against women, while 2024 had about 4,41,000 cases reported, according to data released by the country’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

    Several netizens were appalled to see footage of the Holi festivities in the Asian country

    Comment expressing no additional measures were needed in gender violence exposure

    Comment condemning crimes against women as obscene in India

    Comment highlighting investigative journalism in gender violence report

    Comment showing embarrassment over gender violence cases in own country

    Comment stating no subtitles needed to understand gender violence issue

    Korean man disguised as pregnant woman exposes gender violence incidents in India

    Man in pregnancy disguise attacks highlight disturbing gender violence in India

    Exposure of gender violence in India through Korean man's pregnancy disguise

    Disturbing results of gender violence exposed by Korean man's pregnancy disguise

    Korean man's pregnancy disguise reveals terrifying gender violence in India

    Comment about men being more perverse exposing gender violence in India

    Comment on India as unsafe place for women highlighting gender violence

    Question about behavior related to gender violence in India

    Explanation listing factors behind gender violence in India

    Comment hoping gender violence experience would change the world

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indian men are horrible at all levels. Don't come back to me with ‘not all men’- an ashamed Indian woman.

    8
    8points
    reply
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to sleep at night, never look up the statistics for rápes of women AND GIRLS in India. And when I say "girls", I don't mean, say, 16, 15, 14, 13 years old. I mean 1-10 years old. Yes, even infants and toddlers. (Yes, child séxual ássault happens all over the world. But the rates in India are especially bad, because there are cultural and political legacies that have resulted in the near-normalization among men of horrific s****l violence against any person of any age who has a v****a, and very often there are hardly any consequences unless a particular story "goes viral".)

    6
    6points
    reply
    rosensara avatar
    Sara Rosen
    Sara Rosen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me too. My friend and I were backpacking in India in our early 20s. We tried very hard to respect cultural norms, never behaved wildly. By the time Holi came we'd already experienced our share of harassment but the festival was madness. Most gathered in a little square in the center of town where we were sort of herded, grabbed, and harassed. Luckily it was still early and a restaurant owner saw us and insisted we stay inside his cafe for the rest of the day; he even tried to make it a bit festive for us as we watched from the rooftop. We saw other women who tried to slip past the edge of the crowd, they came out the other side with their clothes torn almost completely off.

    3
    3points
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    User avatar
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indian men are horrible at all levels. Don't come back to me with ‘not all men’- an ashamed Indian woman.

    8
    8points
    reply
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to sleep at night, never look up the statistics for rápes of women AND GIRLS in India. And when I say "girls", I don't mean, say, 16, 15, 14, 13 years old. I mean 1-10 years old. Yes, even infants and toddlers. (Yes, child séxual ássault happens all over the world. But the rates in India are especially bad, because there are cultural and political legacies that have resulted in the near-normalization among men of horrific s****l violence against any person of any age who has a v****a, and very often there are hardly any consequences unless a particular story "goes viral".)

    6
    6points
    reply
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    rosensara avatar
    Sara Rosen
    Sara Rosen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me too. My friend and I were backpacking in India in our early 20s. We tried very hard to respect cultural norms, never behaved wildly. By the time Holi came we'd already experienced our share of harassment but the festival was madness. Most gathered in a little square in the center of town where we were sort of herded, grabbed, and harassed. Luckily it was still early and a restaurant owner saw us and insisted we stay inside his cafe for the rest of the day; he even tried to make it a bit festive for us as we watched from the rooftop. We saw other women who tried to slip past the edge of the crowd, they came out the other side with their clothes torn almost completely off.

    3
    3points
    reply
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