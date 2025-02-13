ADVERTISEMENT

A young woman reminded people of the low-key panic one feels while walking home alone at midnight and surviving the late-night dangers of the city.

Jessica McGirr from Ireland now lives in the concrete jungle of New York and has been documenting her experiences in the city that never sleeps.

In a recent video, she gave almost minute-to-minute updates of how frightened she was at different points of her commute back home.

Along every stage of her journey, the 24-year-old woman shared her “scared level” out of 10. The score never dropped to zero until she reached home.

    Jessica McGirr moved to Ireland from New York and recently documented her nighttime commute

    Statue of Liberty with NYC skyline in the background under a clear blue sky.

    Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    “Walk home alone with me at midnight in NYC,” began the video that garnered nearly 230K views..

    Giving an update at 12:05 a.m., Jessica said the streets were quiet.

    “It’s very bright and peaceful this time of night,” so her “scared level” was at a comfortable “1/10.”

    However, the rating changed within a matter of minutes as she was captured walking down a “tunnel of doom” at 12:08 a.m.

    The 24-year-old woman gave constant updates about her late night journey in New York City

    Woman walking in NYC at midnight, streets lit, scaffolding visible.

    Image credits: jess.mcgirr

    “I hate this blocked sidewalk tunnel of doom. Scared level 7/10,” the text said.

    On the other side of the tunnel was another street, where she once again found lots of people walking about and driving around.

    “No one sus about so far. Scared Level: 1/10,” she said.

    As she walked on, the young adult went on “high alert” when she made her way to the subway station at 12:13 a.m.

    Woman wearing a coat walking down subway stairs in NYC alone at midnight.

    Image credits: jess.mcgirr

    “Descending into the hole, Not many people about, I am now on high alert,” Jessica said. “Ready to use my lulu bottle as a weapon if needed. Scared Level: 5/10.”

    She then assessed the situation around her and found everyone minding their own business. Even though there weren’t too many people, there was nothing “sketchy,” she said.

    “Going to stand beside the other girl and use her as my guardian. Scared Level: 4/10,” the TikToker wrote.

    The content creator revealed she feels safe when she is in crowded places

    Woman walking in NYC at midnight, rating fear level among busy streets, scared level noted as 1/10.

    Image credits: jess.mcgirr

    After a safe subway ride, she got onto a busy bus with “lots of sleepy heads.”

    At 12:43 a.m. came the “worst part of the journey.”

    She had to walk alone to her house, and even though it was a safe area, she couldn’t help but quicken her pace and shoot a glance behind her before reaching the threshold of her home.

    “Scared level: 7/10,” she wrote.

    Grand Central Terminal interior with people walking.

    Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    By 12:51 a.m., she was in the safe company of her friend Chloe, who was seen giving her applause after she made it back home.

    “Yay, I survived the night! Chloe is relieved her only friend in NYC is still alive. Scared level: 0/10,” Jessica concluded. “Good night.”

    Several netizens commented on her video, with one saying: “So sad that we can’t feel safe going about our lives no matter what time of the day. You’re braver than me! Stay safe.”

    “This is literally me every time I go out,” a social media user commented on her video

    Woman in NYC subway at midnight, assessing "scared level" during walk home. Text overlay describes her thoughts.

    Image credits: jess.mcgirr

    “This is how I feel everytime I go out omg so real,” another wrote.

    People from across the world said they could relate to what she was going through.

    “I felt like this in London. Totally get you,” one said while another agreed, “Very brave. im the same in London. on high alert.”

    5th Avenue subway station in NYC at midnight, train arriving, few people on platform, dimly lit atmosphere.

    Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    “I live in the UK, visited New York for the first time last month for my birthday … beautiful city but yes, can be scary at times,” another said.

    A fellow Irish netizen commented on her video saying, “Coming from Ireland I can’t believe there are buses at 12:30am.”

    “This is literally me every time I go out here in Milan, but also back in Stockholm—basically everywhere. It sucks, but what to do? Better safe than sorry. Glad to see others being so aware!” another wrote.

    Netizens from different countries shared their own experiences after Jessica’s viral video

    Woman on busy NYC bus at midnight, noting "scared level" as 1/10, with passengers wearing winter boots.

    Image credits: jess.mcgirr

    “Scared level in Sweden: 1000/10 Every second when it’s dark or late,”

    A viewer living in Spain said, “it was hard to me to watch this video… anyway, unfortunately we girls are not safe at any place… hugs from Spain lovely.

    Jessica told Newsweek that she was from Ireland and had heard lots of spooky stories about the subway in New York.

    “After a while, I began to realize that it isn’t that unsafe,” she told the outlet.

    Woman walking alone in NYC at midnight, with text overlay rating fear level as 7/10.

    Image credits: jess.mcgirr

    The content creator said she normally feels safe in crowded areas but sometimes feels nervous while waiting on platforms for her subway to arrive.

    By sharing the video, “I just wanted to add another perspective to the narrative that is pushed a lot online that the subway is a no-go for all women after dark, which I personally think is not true,” she said.

    But she also asserted that she lives in a “pretty safe” area and others in “less safe areas” might not have the same experience.

    Jessica said she personally does not think the subway in NYC is a “no-go for all women after dark”

    @jess.mcgirr The camera man never dies #nyc #irish #subwaysurfers ♬ Being a Girl – Jonica

    The subway in New York is no exception to horrific crimes.

    A woman sleeping on a subway train in NYC died after being set on fire on December 22, leading to the arrest of a suspect.

    Days later, a man was arrested for allegedly shoving a subway rider in front of an oncoming train on New Year’s Eve.

    An unknown stabber repeatedly knifed a fellow passenger aboard a train in the Bronx in January, and earlier this month, two straphangers were slashed inside subways in separate attacks.

    Night scene in NYC with busy streets and bright lights, related to a woman's midnight journey home.

    Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    While New York’s transit systems still host a number of crimes, officials recently claimed that the overall crime rates have fallen.

    NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters in January that major crimes on the subway were down 5.4% in 2024 compared to 2023 as per NYPD statistics.

    They were down 13% compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic drastically impacted the number of subway commuters.

    However, NYPD statistics showed that 2024 recorded the highest number of subway homicides at 10, tying with the year 1997.

    “Now let’s get a man to do this video,” said one comment on Jessica’s video. “It would be a completely different experience”

    Comment expressing empathy with a woman walking home alone in NYC at night, saying, "This is how I feel everytime I go out omg so real.

    Comment about NYC midnight walk safety, with a user expressing concern about holding a phone at night.

    Comment expressing frustration about women's safety while out, with an emoji and 1 like.

    Comment about fear of using NYC subway late at night with crying emoji.

    Comment on women's reality: "it upsets me that this is the reality for women," showing public concern for women's safety.

    Comment discussing "scared level" of woman walking alone in NYC, suggesting different experience for a man.

    Comment about NYC experience with emojis, mentioning stores open late.

    Comment advising caution on a woman’s midnight walk in NYC.

    Comment about feeling vigilant in cities like Milan and Stockholm, relating to the woman's experience walking home alone.

    Comment about women's safety from a viewer in Spain.

    Comment on "Scared Level" in Sweden, rating fear at night as 1000/10, discussing fear levels when it's dark or late.

    Comment about New York being beautiful but scary at times, referencing subway doors.

    User comments on fear of walking alone at night in NYC.

    Comment about feeling scared while walking home alone in London, relating to a woman's journey in NYC.

    Comment saying "Glad you were ok" related to woman's NYC midnight journey.

    Comment praising a woman's bravery for walking alone at night in NYC.

    Comment expressing concern about safety for women walking alone in NYC, with 274 likes.

