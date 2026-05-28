ADVERTISEMENT

If David Attenborough has taught us anything, it is that animals make life worth living. Whether they are furry, feathered, slimy, or slithering, every creature on this planet is out here living its most authentic life with a commitment and a charisma that most humans can only aspire to. They do not second-guess themselves. They simply exist, and sometimes pull a face while doing so.

Because animals, it turns out, are incredibly expressive. Scientists have spent considerable time studying animal facial movements and have found that many species have a far wider range of expressions than we previously gave them credit for. But you do not need a research paper to tell you that. You just need to look at the face of a cat who has been mildly inconvenienced.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Friend's Dog Ate A Forbidden Brownie Yesterday

Funny dog face with a quirky expression wearing a plaid jacket at a vet clinic

JustHavinAGoodTime Report

22points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Skink Doing T-Pose

    Lizard with extended tongue touching finger behind glass

    Shark_L0V3R Report

    22points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    I Just Wanted To Take A Pic Of Her Snuggling With My Mum

    Guinea pig showing cute funny animal face with tongue out

    mistysoils Report

    20points
    POST

    Few animals have left a mark on internet culture quite like Grumpy Cat, the flat-faced feline whose perpetual expression of deep, unshakeable dissatisfaction with the world made her a global phenomenon. Her real name was Tardar Sauce, and her iconic look was the result of feline dwarfism and an underbite rather than any actual displeasure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She spawned millions of memes, a feature film, a book deal, and a merchandising empire estimated at around $100 million. Tardar Sauce sadly crossed the rainbow bridge in 2019, but her face remains one of the most recognizable in internet history. A legacy built entirely on one expression. Absolutely iconic.
    #4

    She Is My Beautiful Derp

    Chubby black cat with a fierce funny face near people's feet indoors

    She is very hard not to love.

    dphnlsrs Report

    19points
    POST
    #5

    Lulu Gettin’ Her Beauty Sleep

    Cute dog lying upside down with a silly expression

    Ok-Ground3382 Report

    19points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see that it's working! :D

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My Friend's Dog Is Not Happy About Leaving The Dog Park Early

    Boxer dog with a grumpy face looking out car window on a rainy day

    hawk-queen Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dogs have been living alongside humans for roughly 40,000 years, and in that time, they have developed something that no other domesticated animal quite matches: a set of facial muscles specifically evolved to communicate with us. Researchers found that dogs have a muscle above their eyes that wolves do not, which allows them to raise their inner brow.

    This produces the exact expression that humans instinctively read as sad, soulful, and impossible to say no to, aka "puppy dog eyes." Dogs did not accidentally get good at making faces. They evolved specifically to make the faces that work best on us. They have been manipulating us for forty millennia, and we have enjoyed every second of it.
    #7

    I Have No Idea How This Cat Has So Many Personalities. That’s One Of Them, Grumpy Grandma

    Grumpy tabby cat with big eyes and angry face beside food bowl

    grumpy_kitzia , grumpy_kitzia Report

    18points
    POST
    #8

    Donkeys In Oatman, AZ

    Three donkeys with funny animal faces peeking into a car window

    CUBuffs1992 Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Friend Gave Her Pet Chicken "Marshmallow" A Bath. I Don't Think He Liked It

    Wet chicken with disheveled feathers showing a funny face in a bathtub

    His name is Sirius, not Marshmallow. That's her other pet chicken. My mistake.

    Charmin76 Report

    17points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The blobfish has become one of the internet's most beloved faces, and the story behind that face is both fascinating and slightly heartbreaking. In its natural deep-sea habitat, the blobfish looks like a completely normal fish. The famous drooping, melancholy expression from its heavy jowls and downturned mouth gives the general air of a middle manager who has given up.

    But many people don't know that it only appears when the fish is brought to the surface, where the dramatic change in pressure causes its body to expand and collapse into the form that launched a thousand memes. The blobfish is not sad. It is just significantly out of its element. Which is, when you think about it, deeply relatable.
    #10

    My Child Belongs To The Horse Now

    Horse making a funny face above a smiling girl in stable

    I put her hair in little glittery ‘giraffe buns’ this morning and joked that now the horses would think she was one of them. Should have recognized the dark path we were headed down!

    GemdoePCh Report

    17points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Photobomb

    Funny close-up of a dog's face in snowy outdoor setting with icy background

    itzz_sky Report

    17points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a grandpa examining the new technology :D

    3
    3points
    reply
    #12

    Anger Teefs

    Fluffy dog with expressive face showing funny animal personality

    fartbox_fever Report

    17points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to facial expressiveness across the animal kingdom, the rankings might surprise you. Humans sit at the top with 27 distinct facial expressions, which sounds impressive until you meet a cuttlefish. While the cuttlefish technically has no face in the traditional sense, it is arguably the most expressive non-human creature alive.

    It is capable of changing its skin texture and color in real time to communicate fear, aggression, and everything in between. Among mammals, horses are the standout performers, capable of 17 distinct facial movements, including nostril flaring and precise eye adjustments. Basically, horses have more facial expressions than most actresses in Hollywood these days.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hello From Harry

    Close-up of donkey smiling with funny animal face outdoors under cloudy sky

    lost_goatmilk Report

    17points
    POST
    #14

    Llamas Are Majestic Creatures

    Funny animal face of llama named Rodolfo behind wooden fence in a farm setting

    VladTepesDraculea Report

    17points
    POST
    #15

    I Started Laughing When I Spotted Her Making This Face

    Blue frog with amusing expression on glass enclosure

    No-Swordfish1380 Report

    17points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks kind and wise... Knowing...

    2
    2points
    reply

    Pet rats and mice have a way of expressing pure contentment that is so specific and unexpected that most owners discover it by accident, leaving them utterly bamboozled. When a rat is completely relaxed and happy, it grinds its teeth together in a behavior called bruxing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The vibration from the grinding causes their eyes to rapidly pulse in and out of their sockets in a phenomenon known as boggling. It looks, objectively, absolutely unhinged. It is also, once you know what it means, one of the most endearing things an animal can do. A tiny creature so overwhelmed with happiness that its eyes vibrate. The world is full of wonders.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Our Cat Pluto Loves His Paper Bag

    Funny animal face of black and white cat inside crumpled brown paper bag

    IAmCastlePants Report

    16points
    POST
    #17

    I Asked This Chameleon At The Pet Store If He Wanted To Come Home With Us And He Gave Us A Noncommittal Response

    Funny animal face of chameleon standing upright inside terrarium

    Gnet78 Report

    16points
    POST
    #18

    New Puppy Being Choked Out By My Brother's Dog

    Funny animal faces showing playful dogs on bed with quirky expressions

    “Move along, or you're next.”

    onepumpwonder42 Report

    16points
    POST

    Guinea pigs and chinchillas have developed what is scientifically the most joyful physical response to happiness in the entire animal kingdom, and it is called popcorning. When one of these small creatures experiences a surge of excitement or pure uncontainable joy, it leaps straight into the air, twists its body mid-flight, changes direction, and lands ready to do it again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The movement so closely resembles a kernel of corn popping in a pan that the name was inevitable. There is no ambiguity in a popcorn. It is not a subtle signal. It is a small animal launching itself into the air because it simply cannot hold the happiness inside its body any longer. We should all be so expressive.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Wife Snapped This At The Perfect Derp Moment

    Funny dog making a silly face with tongue out showing playful animal personality

    Cheeky_Guy Report

    15points
    POST
    #20

    My Dog When The Camera Comes Out

    Border collie dog with funny surprised expressions indoors and outdoors

    Milo is an Australian Shepherd x Border Collie mix that came into my life when he was 10 months old. Usually, when he sees the camera come out, it means either treats, toys, or trick training is gonna happen, so he works it for the camera!

    freespiritedshadow Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Lil Donkey Derps

    Donkey making a playful face behind wire fence on farm

    unknown Report

    15points
    POST

    Humans are the only animals capable of a deliberate, fully intentional frown, the kind deployed in meetings, at bad news, and at the self-checkout machine when it asks for the fourth time whether you have a loyalty card. Other animals come close in their own ways. Chimpanzees produce a distinct pout face when frustrated or seeking reassurance, pushing their lips forward like a sulky teen.

    Cats, despite lacking the specific muscles needed to turn the corners of their mouths downward, can furrow and lower their brows to communicate discomfort with a precision that anyone who has ever tried to give a cat a bath will recognize immediately. The frown is universal. The e*******n just varies.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    My Neighbor's Unicorn Goat Losing It Over Some Carrot Tops

    Goat with funny face eating grass behind white fence outdoors

    turqoiseburbot Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    This Was The Look My Cat Give Me When Cleaning His Litter Box

    Close-up of a black cat with amusing facial expression resting on cushion

    Xynix_ Report

    15points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'What u want my p**p for? What u doin' with it all?'

    2
    2points
    reply
    #24

    My Friend Caught The True Essence Of My Dogs Relationship With Water

    Dog playing with water making a funny face

    ZPC1369 Report

    15points
    POST

    From Grumpy Cat's legendary resting expression to the boggling eyes of a contented rat, what every face on this list has in common is that it tells a story without a single word. Animals do not perform for the camera or curate their expressions for an audience.

    They just feel things, and those feelings show up immediately and completely on their faces, in their eyes, and occasionally in the vigorous launching of their entire bodies into the air. David Attenborough has spent a lifetime showing us how extraordinary the natural world is. These 99 faces are just further evidence that he was right about all of it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Which one made your day a little brighter? Tell us in the comments!
    #25

    I Said Smile For The Camera, But Didn’t Think He Actually Would

    Gray cat making a funny face with teeth showing

    teedpop Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    My Friend's Hamster Looks Like He's Plotting To Take Over The World

    Happy hamster with chubby cheeks holding paws close and smiling inside enclosure

    clydethechicken Report

    15points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he joins forces with the cats, we're doomed.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #27

    Wallace Thinks I’m Funny

    Donkey with an open mouth showing teeth expressing a funny animal face

    taffyfantasia Report

    15points
    POST
    #28

    The Face Of A Man Who Bit The Vet Tech

    Black and white rat with curious expression on a digital scale

    Sea-Energy-2314 Report

    15points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And he's all revved up to do it again!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Sometimes, No Matter How Much You Try To Look Cute, You're Just Not Ready When The Camera Goes Off. As Jo Can Attest

    Goat making a funny face next to person and red barn

    NEW Zoo & Adventure Park Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Went To The Horse Farm The Other Day And A Little Babe Was Making Faces At Me

    Funny animal face of a brown foal lying on grass

    Vinatello Report

    15points
    POST
    #31

    We Gave Him Some Meds For The Thunderstorms And He Turned Into A Dare Commercial

    Dog sitting upright on couch with funny serious expression

    His ears are normally floppy, but they stood up between the cushions in this pic.

    BumblerNamedOy Report

    14points
    POST
    #32

    Derp

    Iguana sticking out tongue resting on rocky surface with green leaves nearby

    Araghast666 Report

    14points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where did you get this picture of me?

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    My Cat Sneezed. I Hope This Makes You Happy Too

    Black and white cat making goofy expressions outdoors

    whatitdoma Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I Am Beauty, I Am Grace. I Have Ring Stuck On Face

    Funny fox with ring toy caught on head showing goofy expression

    TheRevoltingVulpine Report

    14points
    POST
    #35

    Say Cheese

    Funny dog face closeup with large nose and blue collar

    We occasionally take our puppy to a daycare, and they post pics during "roll call". This was one of the shots of another dog, and it was too good not to share.

    Elite3453 Report

    14points
    POST
    #36

    I See All Of These Cute Goat Pics, And Mine Is Just Making Faces At Me

    Funny animal face of a goat licking its nose outdoors

    canisithere Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    He Tasted Manflesh And Now Won't Stop Making This Face

    Rat with funny animal face sticking out tongue on blanket

    Rattiekisses Report

    14points
    POST
    christopheredwards_1 avatar
    Christopher Edwards
    Christopher Edwards
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    kind of reminds me of my bucked teeth brother

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Safe To Say She Enjoyed Her Meal

    Happy lizard with open mouth near a bowl indoors

    RetroGoth666 Report

    14points
    POST
    #39

    Got An Update About My Previous Foster Cat From His Adopter - Should Be Any Day Now That He Gets His Day With The Braincell

    Ginger cat sitting upright on sofa with a cheeky funny facial expression

    vancitymala Report

    13points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's already in there - he's trying hard to work in into place :D

    2
    2points
    reply
    #40

    My New Hamster, Piglet

    Hamster holding a green treat inside a cage near food bowl

    IDontKnowWhatYeetIs Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    If You Have A Cat, You've Definitely Seen It From This Angle On Your Face

    Funny low-angle close-up of a fluffy cat with tongue out and whiskers visible

    so00o Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    The Faces I Was Greeted With This Morning When I Made It Out To The Goat’s Shelter. “Did You Bring Us The Treats?”

    Two goats with funny faces standing inside wooden shed

    Dogs_Without_Horses_ Report

    13points
    POST
    #43

    The Cutest Little Derpy Face On My Freckled Monitor

    Close-up of reptile with funny animal face looking at camera

    switchtogether Report

    13points
    POST
    #44

    Show Them Your War Face

    Albino ferret with a funny animal face yawning on floor

    RVNr_h Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    My Child In Action

    Funny animal face of black rabbit sticking out tongue near greens

    vueeylephotos Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Tomato Face

    Funny animal face of pig with orange food around mouth in straw bedding

    Most_Ad_205 Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #47

    Fish Are Painfully Underrated, They're So Cute And Dumb-Looking

    Koi fish with open mouth underwater showing amusing fish face

    HousingLower3772 Report

    13points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pellets - pellets! We need pellets!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #48

    Happy Sleeping Face

    Smiling tiny piglet lying on person wearing colorful pants showing cute personality

    feelsbadmannnnn Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Back During My Morning Commute I Spotted This Lovely Derp

    Bulldog with tongue sticking out inside a backpack on public transportation

    This was back in 2018, and I remember the sight of this dog, Walter the Frenchie, had me audibly squeal.

    thetinycatt Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    What Do Ya Mean We Are Out Of Cat Food?

    Sphinx cat with humorous expressions sitting by window in sunlight

    erik_t Report

    12points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Leave immediately and purchase some!'

    1
    1point
    reply
    #51

    “Use Yer Heckin Blinker Next Time, Ya Overgrown Hairball”

    Funny animal face of a cat inside a car gripping the steering wheel

    evacia Report

    12points
    POST
    #52

    Missy’s Perfect Toofers

    Dog making a funny face with teeth visible lying on soft blanket

    So funny when she gets caught mid-smile.

    Independent_Ad_5664 Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    This Is The Face Ghost Makes When He Wants To Be Petted

    Close-up of white cat showing quirky funny face indoors

    zzabe Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    I Told Him Not To Get Dirty While Outside To Potty. This Is His "Sorry Mom, It Was An Accident" Face

    Wet dog with blue eyes making a funny face on wooden porch

    DecentestMama Report

    12points
    POST
    #55

    It's Like Melted Marshmallow Lips

    Close-up of funny dog face showing snout and lips asleep

    RedBanana99 Report

    12points
    POST
    #56

    He Presents Himself Like This For Ages And Doesn't Move

    Funny animal face of small dog standing with wide eyes

    Mr_bearzy Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    So The Local Doggy Daycare Posted Pictures Of The Dogs Going Down Their Slide. Most Of The Dogs Had A Blast

    Funny dog with wide eyes on yellow slide surrounded by other dogs

    rhaxon Report

    12points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me, doing anything for the first time :D

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    My Sisters Cat Lost Her Top Canine Teeth And This Is Her Permanent Face Now

    Funny close-up of a cat with a grumpy expression sitting indoors

    asterlilix Report

    12points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need this cat - we'd be twins :D

    0
    0points
    reply
    #59

    He Went Full Derp. I Think He's Broken Now

    Black cat with cute fangs making a funny animal face

    ladyweird Report

    12points
    POST
    #60

    I Thought My Potbelly Pig Pumbaa Belonged Here

    Funny pig making a silly face outdoors showing personality

    thehotsister Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    My Dog Made A Funny Face When I Was Sitting On The Couch With Him

    Dog with surprised expression sitting on couch indoors

    maspaeu Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Teefs

    Close-up of goat making a silly face with teeth showing

    babycino89 Report

    12points
    POST
    #63

    Sodak's Hairy Face

    Funny horse face with tongue sticking out in stable

    horsefun Report

    12points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously post menopausal...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #64

    I Knew Pooh Could Make Some Weird Faces, But I've Found The Winner

    Guinea pig with funny animal face showing teeth in cage

    hams_reddit Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    This Kimberley Rock Monitor Hatchling's Face

    Lizard with open mouth showing funny animal face

    ReyesReptilesNstuff Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Oh Hi

    Close up of funny animal face of curious grey mouse

    One-Inspection7036 Report

    12points
    POST
    #67

    Why You Mad? Fix Your Face

    Hilarious animal face of a beige alpaca with quirky expression

    3kois Report

    12points
    POST
    #68

    I Can’t Even Think Of A Clever Caption, Just Look At His Face And Pose. What The Hell Is It?

    Funny animal face of a grey hamster showing personality

    deltadelta199 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Her Best Bath Time Face

    Funny horse face spraying water with teeth visible in forest setting

    aaeb123 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    This Miniature Horse Named Ducky Is Just Tall Enough To Greet Visitors Through The Window

    Funny horse face with wide eyes and blue halter eating hay in stable

    Met him at a ranch I visited for a horseback trail ride.

    ProblemLongjumping12 Report

    11points
    POST
    #71

    My Dog's Facial Expressions When I Didn't Turn Towards The Dog Park

    Funny animal face of excited dog with open mouth in car showing personality

    Don't worry, everyone, we turned around and went back. I was curious what he would do.

    TJNel Report

    11points
    POST
    #72

    Derp Town

    Three dogs with funny expressions on grass near a tree

    gatorbaker79 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Do You Think This Is Funny?

    Funny animal face of black and white cat licking food

    boyroid Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    I Present To You The Computer Folder I Have Lovingly Named "Toast The Derp" - Toast Has To Be One Of The Derpiest Rats I've Ever Had

    Funny animal face of a rat with flowers

    shadow_the_rat_s Report

    11points
    POST
    #75

    Holding Onto His Catnip Fish For Dear Life

    Surprised cat hugging a toy fish with wide eyes on yellow patterned background

    mala_madjija Report

    11points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's what he would rescue in an emergency! :D

    1
    1point
    reply
    #76

    My Guinea Pig Cleaning Her Window

    Funny animal face of guinea pig sticking out tongue

    Buffaloida Report

    11points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw - perfect little tongue :D

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Tacos Furious Face. One Eye On His Enemies, The Other... Off Somewhere

    Funny animal face of small fuzzy dog showing teeth

    houseojmojo Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    When You Try To Take A Selfie With Your Dog

    Funny dog winking with sideways glance in a field next to person

    Der_Sanjoe Report

    11points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or your sister - same result

    0
    0points
    reply
    #79

    My Friend's Hamster Looks Like A Cartoon

    Tiny rodent with big eyes held in hand showing an adorable funny animal face

    menny91 Report

    11points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like one of those toys you squeeze and the eyes pop out on stalks! But don't....

    1
    1point
    reply
    #80

    A New Face On The Farm Today

    Young brown goat making silly face on farm

    Substantially1 Report

    11points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pleased to meet you too :)

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    The Most Gelding Face My Mare Has Ever Made

    Horse sticking out tongue outdoors with cloudy sky

    Fabulous-Trust8214 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    The Gerber Baby Of Piglets

    Mini pig with playful funny animal face sticking tongue out

    sahh2018 Report

    11points
    POST
    #83

    Hello, I Wanted To Know Why My Goat Places That Face In Such A Way

    Goat with quirky funny animal face indoors

    Enough_Development87 Report

    11points
    POST
    #84

    The Face You Make When You Find Out You Have To Wait Another Day To Open Presents

    Close-up of pig snout with tongue sticking out showing funny animal face

    beanthepiggy Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Steven… Thinking He’s Posing For The Swimsuit Edition Of Iguana Illustrated

    Green iguana with detailed scales posing by pool

    theamydoll Report

    10points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yeah, baby - Hold that pose!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Sleepy Ferret Blep

    Ferret making silly face with tongue out inside a hammock

    Bottled_star Report

    10points
    POST
    #87

    Her Best “Can We Play Now?” Face

    Black dog making funny facial expressions with purple toy

    sloppysteakk Report

    10points
    POST
    #88

    New Toyz Toofers

    Black and white cat making goofy face lying on grass

    wolftalk Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Resting Derp Face

    Close-up of a pig with tongue out showing funny animal personality

    tip-top-magoo Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    "Your Mother Was A Hamster And Your Father Smelt Of Elderberries"

    Funny animal face of cat wearing medieval armor costume

    Cat costume of the French Knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

    Freyu Report

    9points
    POST
    #91

    So My Friends Hamster Thinks He's The Don

    Humorous hamster face peeking from green shelter

    KylBlndn Report

    9points
    POST
    #92

    Horses Are Such Majestic Creatures

    Horse with funny face looking back in outdoor sandy arena

    We were trying to work on ground tying, if I remember right. She just took that opportunity to itch.

    FreedomAndChaos Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Maple Demands You All Admire Her Beautiful Face

    Funny animal faces showing personality in two close-up rabbit photos

    VanillaSarsaparilla Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Who The Hell Stole The Braincell From Him?

    Orange and white cat sitting oddly on bed with surprised expression

    TopWash6819 Report

    9points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one stole it - He's just mislaid it somewhere.....

    0
    0points
    reply
    #95

    I'm Adorable, And I Know It

    Funny animal face of fluffy small dog sitting on chair

    benjithechoodle Report

    8points
    POST
    #96

    The Many Faces Of Porridge

    Gray rabbit making silly faces with tongue out and lips puckered

    He was bred to be a show bunny, tattooed… Then as he got older, his ears grew too long for show. He was sold for 20 bucks on a used goods site.

    deltadelta199 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow