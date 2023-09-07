 This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics) | Bored Panda
This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)
13points
User submission
Cats

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Anduin
Community member

Even when she’s happy, this cat looks like she’s five seconds away from punching you square in the jaw. The angry-looking little cat is named Kitzia and lives in Florida with her mommy, Viktoriia Otdielnova.

But although Kitzia’s stern face seems to indicate that she’s filled with rage, the unique-looking kitty is actually a friendly and affectionate little soul. On the surface, she may be scowling, but behind the pissed-off facade hides a playful and loving kitty.

We just can’t get enough of her hilariously grumpy expressions, and it seems like we’re not alone.

Kitzia’s unique look, coupled with her mommy’s photography skills, has made her go viral; her mom, who’s a professional photographer, posts hilarious photos of Kitzia on Instagram, and Kitzia currently has more than 80,000 followers.

More info: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

You can check out some of her grumpiest, cutest, and funniest pictures in the gallery below

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes

Anduin
Anduin
Author, Community member

Just new to BoredPanda, I hope I won't get bore with animal posts!

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao, she is freaking adorable, I'm in tears. Never a dull moment in that house, sooooo photogenic....let the memes begin.

