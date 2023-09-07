This Grumpy Cat Looks Like She Is Permanently Angry (11 Pics)

Even when she’s happy, this cat looks like she’s five seconds away from punching you square in the jaw. The angry-looking little cat is named Kitzia and lives in Florida with her mommy, Viktoriia Otdielnova.

But although Kitzia’s stern face seems to indicate that she’s filled with rage, the unique-looking kitty is actually a friendly and affectionate little soul. On the surface, she may be scowling, but behind the pissed-off facade hides a playful and loving kitty.

We just can’t get enough of her hilariously grumpy expressions, and it seems like we’re not alone.

Kitzia’s unique look, coupled with her mommy’s photography skills, has made her go viral; her mom, who’s a professional photographer, posts hilarious photos of Kitzia on Instagram, and Kitzia currently has more than 80,000 followers.

More info: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

You can check out some of her grumpiest, cutest, and funniest pictures in the gallery below

