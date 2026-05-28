Keanu Reeves Faces Rare Backlash After Writing Letter In Support Of Netflix Fraudster Carl Rinsch

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Keanu Reeves has put himself in the middle of a courtroom drama by sticking up for a controversial friend.

The 61-year-old actor wrote a letter to a federal judge, making an unexpected request on behalf of his friend and director Carl Rinsch, who is currently facing federal charges.

Fans were surprised to see his letter and asked online, “Why is he asking leniency for a crook?”

Highlights Keanu Reeves is sticking up for his friend and director Carl Rinsch, who is currently facing federal charges.

He wrote a letter to a judge, asking for leniency in Carl's sentencing.

“Why is he asking leniency for a crook?” one asked online, while another said, “He must know something we don’t know cause I’m a bit shocked, not gonna lie.”

The Speed star said he has known Carl for 15 years and acted in his movie '47 Ronin.'

“He must know something we don’t know cause I’m a bit shocked, not gonna lie,” another said.

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Keanu Reeves has put himself in the middle of a courtroom drama by sticking up for a controversial friend

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

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Keanu Reeves has made a loud show of support for director Carl Rinsch ahead of his upcoming sentencing in a federal fraud case.

In December, the director of The Gift was convicted on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making illegal transactions.

Image credits: John Sciulli/Getty Images

Rinsch was accused of swindling Netflix out of $11 million; the money was earmarked for the funding of the sci-fi series White Horse.

The filmmaker reportedly spent Netflix’s money on expensive purchases, which included luxury cars, high-end mattresses, and crypto investments.

Rinsch was accused of swindling Netflix out of $11 million and buying luxury cars, high-end mattresses, and crypto investments

Image credits: Venti Views/Unsplash

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Ahead of his sentencing, the defense submitted letters from Rinsch’s mother, brother, and a few childhood friends.

The letters also included a long plea from Reeves, who asked the judge to show “leniency and mercy” in the director’s sentencing.

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He said he didn’t know the details of the case, but was making the request based on what he does “know about Carl.”

Image credits: Carl Rinsch defense trial exhibit

“I have known Carl for about fifteen years,” Reeves wrote, adding that Rinsch directed him in the movie 47 Ronin, released in 2013.

After the production, they stayed in touch and eventually became friends, with Reeves even attending his wedding in Uruguay in 2014, the letter said.

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“Over the years, I would periodically visit with Carl and his wife at their Los Angeles home and catch up on and discuss life and art,” he wrote.

The Speed star said he has known Carl for 15 years and asked the judge to show leniency

NEW: Keanu Reeves wrote a letter of support for Carl Rinsch, the director who was convicted of defrauding Netflix of $11 million. Rinsch’s lawyers are asking for a sentence of no prison time.https://t.co/QwixLzikMBpic.twitter.com/OShTgh9REU — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) May 27, 2026

During one such meet-up, Rinsch showed Reeves a project he was working on, titled “White Horse,” which he was “hoping to bring to market.”

It was also previously reported that Cindy Holland, who used to oversee Netflix’s original content, read the script while sitting in Reeves’ home in 2018.

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“In my opinion, Carl is an exceptional artist, and White Horse, in the form in which I saw it, was a superb and visionary work of art, although unfinished,” Reeves wrote in the letter.

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Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Coming Soon

“I am, of course, not a therapist or psychologist. I write instead as an artistic peer of Carl’s, and as a friend,” the actor continued.

The Speed star said that, in his opinion, the convicted director can sometimes “self-sabotage” by amplifying the “scale, scope, and landscape” of what was agreed upon. And this can put him at odds with his counterparts.

By writing the letter, Reeves said his intention wasn’t to diminish or make excuses for the crimes Rinsch was convicted of, but possibly to offer some “insight into why.”

Rinsch directed Reeves in the movie 47 Ronin, released in 2013

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Image credits: Universal Pictures

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“I have seen Carl bring exceptional joy and warmth to the people around him,” he went on to say.

The longtime actor concluded by saying he hoped the judge would “find leniency for this man.”

“To the extent you deem appropriate, I believe such leniency would be a healing act, to go along with the punishment he will live with,” he added.

Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

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Rinsch is expected to be sentenced on June 29 and will likely face 8 to 10 years in prison under federal guidelines.

But his lawyers argued that he should be given a shorter sentence. pointing out that he was a first-time offender and had likely already reached the “end of his career.”

Reeves said the convicted filmmaker had shown him a project he was working on, titled “White Horse”

Image credits: Carl Rinsch defense trial exhibit

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Judge Jed Rakoff will also likely order the director to pay $11 million to Netflix.

The streaming giant is further demanding an additional $4.4 million in attorneys’ fees, but the defense argued that this was excessive.

Image credits: Carl Rinsch defense trial exhibit

Netizens had mixed reactions to Reeves’ letter, with one saying, “If Keanu asks, you do it.”

“Keanu Reeves should write more letters for people going to see the judge,” one said.

“Bad look from a great actor,” another said. “Fraud and embezzlement are real crimes.”

“Can he at least be forced to watch 47 Ronin first?” another asked.

“He ain’t saying he didn’t do it,” said another. “He’s just asking for a reduced sentence. Not even demanding it.”

“Oh, Keanu! You’re too nice for your own good,” one commented online

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