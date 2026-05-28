Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Keanu Reeves Faces Rare Backlash After Writing Letter In Support Of Netflix Fraudster Carl Rinsch
Keanu Reeves wearing black suit and shirt at an event, amid backlash over support for Netflix fraudster Carl Rinsch
Celebrities, Entertainment

Keanu Reeves Faces Rare Backlash After Writing Letter In Support Of Netflix Fraudster Carl Rinsch

Add us on Google
binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Add us on Google
0

26

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Keanu Reeves has put himself in the middle of a courtroom drama by sticking up for a controversial friend.

The 61-year-old actor wrote a letter to a federal judge, making an unexpected request on behalf of his friend and director Carl Rinsch, who is currently facing federal charges.

Fans were surprised to see his letter and asked online, “Why is he asking leniency for a crook?”

Highlights
  • Keanu Reeves is sticking up for his friend and director Carl Rinsch, who is currently facing federal charges.
  • He wrote a letter to a judge, asking for leniency in Carl's sentencing.
  • “Why is he asking leniency for a crook?” one asked online, while another said, “He must know something we don’t know cause I’m a bit shocked, not gonna lie.”
  • The Speed star said he has known Carl for 15 years and acted in his movie '47 Ronin.'

“He must know something we don’t know cause I’m a bit shocked, not gonna lie,” another said.

RELATED:

    Keanu Reeves has put himself in the middle of a courtroom drama by sticking up for a controversial friend

    Keanu Reeves at event amid backlash over Netflix fraud support

    Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Keanu Reeves has made a loud show of support for director Carl Rinsch ahead of his upcoming sentencing in a federal fraud case.

    In December, the director of The Gift was convicted on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making illegal transactions.

    Man in suit holding microphone linked to Netflix fraud controversy

    Image credits: John Sciulli/Getty Images

    Rinsch was accused of swindling Netflix out of $11 million; the money was earmarked for the funding of the sci-fi series White Horse.

    The filmmaker reportedly spent Netflix’s money on expensive purchases, which included luxury cars, high-end mattresses, and crypto investments.

    Rinsch was accused of swindling Netflix out of $11 million and buying luxury cars, high-end mattresses, and crypto investments

    Netflix headquarters building at sunset with company sign

    Image credits: Venti Views/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment criticizing Keanu Reeves for supporting fraud

    Ahead of his sentencing, the defense submitted letters from Rinsch’s mother, brother, and a few childhood friends.

    The letters also included a long plea from Reeves, who asked the judge to show “leniency and mercy” in the director’s sentencing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He said he didn’t know the details of the case, but was making the request based on what he does “know about Carl.”

    Scene from film with aircraft and silhouette related to Netflix fraud

    Image credits: Carl Rinsch defense trial exhibit

    “I have known Carl for about fifteen years,” Reeves wrote, adding that Rinsch directed him in the movie 47 Ronin, released in 2013.

    After the production, they stayed in touch and eventually became friends, with Reeves even attending his wedding in Uruguay in 2014, the letter said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Over the years, I would periodically visit with Carl and his wife at their Los Angeles home and catch up on and discuss life and art,” he wrote.

    The Speed star said he has known Carl for 15 years and asked the judge to show leniency

    Comment saying if Keanu asks, you do it referencing Netflix fraud backlash

    During one such meet-up, Rinsch showed Reeves a project he was working on, titled “White Horse,” which he was “hoping to bring to market.”

    It was also previously reported that Cindy Holland, who used to oversee Netflix’s original content, read the script while sitting in Reeves’ home in 2018.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In my opinion, Carl is an exceptional artist, and White Horse, in the form in which I saw it,  was a superb and visionary work of art, although unfinished,” Reeves wrote in the letter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Portrait of a man with beard in suit linked to Netflix fraud backlash

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Coming Soon

    Comment doubting director called exceptional artist in Netflix fraud controversy

    “I am, of course, not a therapist or psychologist. I write instead as an artistic peer of Carl’s, and as a friend,” the actor continued.

    The Speed star said that, in his opinion, the convicted director can sometimes “self-sabotage” by amplifying the “scale, scope, and landscape” of what was agreed upon. And this can put him at odds with his counterparts.

    By writing the letter, Reeves said his intention wasn’t to diminish or make excuses for the crimes Rinsch was convicted of, but possibly to offer some “insight into why.”

    Rinsch directed Reeves in the movie 47 Ronin, released in 2013

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scene from movie with Keanu Reeves and another man with horses in Netflix fraud backlash

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Comment expressing belief in someone described as great guy amid Netflix fraud backlash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I have seen Carl bring exceptional joy and warmth to the people around him,” he went on to say.

    The longtime actor concluded by saying he hoped the judge would “find leniency for this man.”

    “To the extent you deem appropriate, I believe such leniency would be a healing act, to go along with the punishment he will live with,” he added.

    Keanu Reeves smiling during a late night interview wearing a black suit

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment criticizing Keanu Reeves for supporting Netflix fraudster

    Rinsch is expected to be sentenced on June 29 and will likely face 8 to 10 years in prison under federal guidelines.

    But his lawyers argued that he should be given a shorter sentence. pointing out that he was a first-time offender and had likely already reached the “end of his career.”

    Reeves said the convicted filmmaker had shown him a project he was working on, titled “White Horse”

    Scenic film still showing characters in a green field and a grand hall scene

    Image credits: Carl Rinsch defense trial exhibit

    Social media comment expressing no issue with stealing from Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Judge Jed Rakoff will also likely order the director to pay $11 million to Netflix.

    The streaming giant is further demanding an additional $4.4 million in attorneys’ fees, but the defense argued that this was excessive.

    Costume design concept art for characters in a Netflix production

    Image credits: Carl Rinsch defense trial exhibit

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Reeves’ letter, with one saying, “If Keanu asks, you do it.”

    “Keanu Reeves should write more letters for people going to see the judge,” one said.

    “Bad look from a great actor,” another said. “Fraud and embezzlement are real crimes.”

    “Can he at least be forced to watch 47 Ronin first?” another asked.

    “He ain’t saying he didn’t do it,” said another. “He’s just asking for a reduced sentence. Not even demanding it.”

    “Oh, Keanu! You’re too nice for your own good,” one commented online

    Comment supporting Keanu Reeves' letter showing merit in Netflix fraud case

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment preferring Keanu Reeves' letter over ones for Danny Masterson

    Comment saying Keanu Reeves is too nice for his own good

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Top fan comment defending Keanu Reeves' knowledge and letter in Netflix fraud case

    Comment expressing trust in Neo, referencing Keanu Reeves

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expresses shock about Keanu Reeves supporting Netflix fraudster Carl Rinsch

    Comment hopes fraudster gets jail time despite Keanu Reeves support

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expresses disappointment as a Keanu Reeves fan

    Comment suggests Keanu Reeves should handle this situation alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizes Netflix fraud and doubts Keanu Reeves' defense

    Comment referencing Keanu Reeves and 47 Ronin in Netflix fraud backlash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Top fan comment on Netflix fraud and subscription costs with Keanu Reeves

    User comment about judge's sentencing and Keanu Reeves support for Netflix fraud case

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Detailed comment on Netflix fraud case and Keanu Reeves plea for leniency

    Comment criticizing misuse of money and Keanu Reeves' support in Netflix fraud case

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing personal disappointment in Keanu Reeves

    Comment comparing bank robber sentences and mentioning Keanu Reeves

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Keanu Reeves defending Netflix fraudster Carl Rinsch

    Comment alleging misuse of money involving Keanu Reeves and fraud case

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Keanu Reeves loyalty amid Netflix fraud controversy

     

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    26

    0

    26

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT