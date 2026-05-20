“I Just Can’t Stand Him”: Noah Wyle Backlash Explodes After His Shocking Dig At ‘The Pitt’ Co-Star

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Despite earning critical acclaim for his role in The Pitt, Noah Wyle is now facing growing backlash from a section of the show’s fanbase.

The controversy began after the actor, who also serves as an executive producer, gave a series of interviews following the show’s second-season finale. However, some viewers are calling his recent comments “problematic.”

Highlights Fans accuse Noah Wyle of shading a co-star in a viral new interview clip.

Social media users slam Wyle over comments about horror movies and Broadway.

Backlash against Wyle continues weeks after The Pitt season 2 finale.

The situation escalated sharply on Tuesday when a clip from a recent interview went viral online. In the clip, Wyle appeared to shade a co-star, sparking widespread criticism on social media.

“Embarrassing behavior,” one fan reacted on X.

RELATED:

Noah Wyle seemingly shades The Pitt co-star Shawn Hatosy in new interview

Image credits: HBO Max

On May 16, Noah Wyle appeared on Deadline’s The Actor’s Side with host Pete Hammond.

During the interview, Wyle discussed his work on The Pitt, whose second season wrapped in April. The medical drama has since become one of HBO Max’s most-watched shows.

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On May 19, a clip from the interview surfaced on social media and quickly gained traction.

Image credits: HBO Max

In the clip, Wyle spoke about working with the show’s ensemble cast, many of whom were lesser-known actors before the first season premiered.

He noted that since gaining recognition on the show, some cast members had gone on to work on Broadway, while others had starred in a “million-dollar horror movie.”

Wyle appeared to be praising co-stars Patrick Ball and Isa Briones, who are currently performing on Broadway. At the same time, fans speculated that he was indirectly criticizing Shawn Hatosy, who recently appeared in the horror film Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

The Pitt fans blast Noah Wyle for an alleged dig at Shawn Hatosy

Image credits: HBO Max

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Hatosy, who plays night-shift attending physician Dr. Jack Abbot, has emerged as a fan favorite since the show premiered. As a result, many fans defended the actor’s career choices after sensing criticism from his co-star.

Users on X criticized Wyle for allegedly making dismissive remarks about Hatosy’s career.

“Why is he being shady as if he isn’t only known for playing a TV doctor?” one user said.

Image credits: HBO Max

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A second person wrote, “I’m so confused where this pretentiousness is coming from. Noah Wyle has never been in any Broadway production.”

Some users argued that, even if Wyle was not targeting Hatosy directly, his comments implied that horror films require less skill from actors.

“Why is he acting like horror movies don’t require training and acting ability?” a fan asked.

GUESS WHO’S JEALOUS OF SHAWN HATOSY… NOAH WYLE! https://t.co/IVHbwiePbZ — 🕊 (@bunksdale) May 19, 2026

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Another added, “Does he think people in horror movies can’t act?”

Others noted that Hatosy has worked consistently for nearly three decades, appearing in a string of successful films and television shows. As a result, some even accused Wyle of being jealous of his co-star’s career.

Noah Wyle backlash continues to rise weeks after The Pitt season finale

Image credits: HBO Max

During the second season, Wyle also faced criticism over his character’s treatment of female colleagues. Since season 2 ended, that criticism has increasingly extended to Wyle’s off-screen persona and comments.

Last week, Wyle was criticized after making a sarcastic remark about viewers calling for a night-shift spin-off starring Hatosy. He drew backlash after suggesting that the idea was boring because only mothers work night shifts.

He didn’t disrespect his co-star, but he also disrespected an entire group of professionals who work in this genre. He’s truly pathetic. — Ana Luiza (@luiza02_ana) May 19, 2026

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Given the controversy surrounding his recent comments, many viewers said they were surprised by the shift in Wyle’s public image.

“Is he purposely trying to ragebait, or is he just that awful? God, I can’t stand him,” one user commented.

oh my god he just can’t shut up😭 — maggie ౨ৎ FRANCHAELA IN 5 (@korrasdragon) May 19, 2026

A second said, “Every time he opens my mouth, he spouts more and more nonsense and confirms how narcissistic, egocentric, misogynistic, and jealous he is.”

“Just give one normal interview. Just one,” a third added.

The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.