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There is a version of yourself that only exists when nobody is watching. The version that drinks out of the milk carton and uses the handicapped bathroom. That version of you is not a bad person; it is simply operating in the space between rules and consequences, and it is between you and the universe. The concept of ethics is a wonderful and important one that has occupied philosophers for thousands of years.

But morality is nuanced, and context is everything. And the line between unethical and understandable is very thin. These people all did something that fell somewhere on the wrong side of the moral ledger, but they decided they were fine with that. No guilt, no apology, no 3 am crisis of conscience. Just the clean, uncomplicated peace of someone who made a choice and stands by it. We are not here to judge, just to relate.