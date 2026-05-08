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Every year, the Capture the Atlas Milky Way Photographer of the Year contest brings together some of the most striking night sky images from photographers all over the world. Curated by photographer Dan Zafra, the project highlights a carefully selected collection of around 25 photos taken in some of the darkest and most remote places on Earth – locations where the Milky Way is still visible in incredible detail, free from the glow of light pollution.

What makes this contest special isn’t just the final images, but everything behind them. Each photo usually involves planning, travel, and a lot of patience, waiting for clear skies, perfect timing, and the right conditions to align. These aren’t just snapshots of the night sky, but moments earned through dedication and a real passion for astrophotography. The result is a collection that feels both artistic and deeply human, showing how different places on Earth (and beyond) connect through a shared view of the cosmos.

Scroll down and explore the winning images for yourself. Each one is a window into a different corner of the night sky, captured in a way most of us rarely get to see.

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