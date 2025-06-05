25 Mesmerizing Winning Photos Of The Milky Way, As Curated By Capture The Atlas
Seeing a true night sky today is more of a luxury than a guarantee. That’s why images capturing its full beauty are increasingly appreciated and often feel like scenes from a fantasy.
The blog “Capture the Atlas” curates the most stunning images of our galaxy in its annual Milky Way Photographer of the Year collection, and the 2025 edition is nothing short of breathtaking. Out of the top 25 incredible photos, one stood out in particular, as it was taken from outer space!
So, without further delay, scroll down and take in the night sky in all its incredible glory.
More info: capturetheatlas.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
“The Wave” By Luis Cajete
Coyote Buttes, UT, USA.
One of my greatest passions is visiting stunning natural wonders and paying my personal tribute to them through night photography. This image was taken at Coyote Buttes, a geological masterpiece located in Arizona, where special access permits are required to protect it for future generations.
Despite the intense cold during those days, it was incredibly exciting to visit the great sandstone wave for the first time and enjoy its spectacular shapes and colors.
To capture this 360° panorama, I planned for the Milky Way and focused on creating a balanced photographic composition. It’s hard to put into words the beauty of this place, but I hope my photograph manages to convey it.
“One In A Billion” By Don Pettit
ISS (International Space Station).
I float in the Cupola, looking out the seven windows composing this faceted transparent jewel. While my mind is submerged in contemplation, my eyes gorge on the dim reflections from a nighttime Earth. There are over eight billion people that call this planet home. There are seven of us that can say the same for Space Station. What a privilege it is to be here. I used an orbital star tracker to take out the star streak motion from orbit.
“Boot Arch Perseids” By Mike Abramyan
Alabama Hills, CA, USA.
The Perseid Meteor Shower occurs every August, raining down hundreds of meteors over a few nights. In 2024, I had planned to photograph it from the Canadian Rockies, but wildfires forced me to change my plans at the last minute. After checking wildfire maps, I found a safe haven in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
After three full nights of capturing meteors, I created this image. Sitting on the rock is my friend Arne, who often joins me on these adventures, gazing up at the magnificent core of our galaxy. Each meteor is painstakingly aligned to its true location in the night sky. The final depiction shows all the meteors I captured, combined into one frame—as if the Earth hadn’t been rotating and all the meteors had fallen at once.
“Cosmic Fire” By Sergio Montúfar
Volcán Acatenango, Guatemala.
On the early morning of June 2, 2024, I summited Acatenango Volcano for the first time, hoping to witness the fiery beauty of the neighboring Volcan de Fuego against the Milky Way’s backdrop. That night, the volcano was incredibly active—each thunderous explosion reverberated in my chest, while glowing lava illuminated the dark slopes. Above, the Milky Way stretched diagonally across the sky, a mesmerizing band of stars contrasting with the chaos below. As the volcano erupted, the ash plume rose vertically, forming an acute angle of about 45 degrees with the galaxy’s diagonal path, creating a stunning visual contrast between Earth’s fury and the cosmos’ serenity.
Capturing this required a fast, wide-angle lens (f/2.8), an ISO of 3200, and a 10-second exposure to balance the volcanic glow with the starlight. The challenge was timing the shot during a new moon and aligning the right moment for the Milky Way to cross the frame next to the volcano. I used Lightroom as the editor. This image is special for its storytelling—the raw power of Volcan de Fuego meeting the tranquil expanse of the galaxy.
“A Sea Of Lupines” By Max Inwood
Lake Tekapo, New Zealand.
The annual lupine bloom in New Zealand is spectacular, with fields of colorful flowers stretching across the Mackenzie Basin. This region, located in the heart of the South Island, is renowned for its dark skies, making the scene even more surreal at night.
I had to wait until the early hours of the morning for the wind to calm down, but eventually everything became still, and I was able to capture this image. Above the flowers, you can see the band of the outer Milky Way, alongside the constellations Orion, Gemini, and the Pleiades. Joining them are the bright planets Jupiter and Mars, with a strong display of green airglow visible along the horizon.
“Blossom” By Ethan Su
Hehuan Mountain Dark Sky Park, Taiwan.
After three years of waiting, the Yushan alpine rhododendrons are finally in bloom once again on Taiwan’s 3,000-meter-high Hehuan Mountain. On this special night, distant clouds helped block city light pollution, revealing an exceptionally clear view of the Milky Way. A solar flare from active region AR3664 reached Earth that evening, intensifying the airglow and adding an otherworldly touch to the sky.
Together, these rare natural events created a breathtaking scene—vivid blooms glowing softly beneath a star-filled sky.
“The Night Guardians” By Rositsa Dimitrova
Easter Island, Chile.
Easter Island had been on my bucket list for a long time, and it once seemed almost impossible to reach. On our first night there, the weather forecast looked promising, so we decided to go ahead with the tour our group had booked 4–5 months earlier. However, Rapa Nui sits in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, where the weather is notoriously unpredictable. When we woke up at 3 a.m. in our hotel, the sky was completely covered in clouds. Still, we decided to take the risk, knowing the forecast for the next few nights was even worse.
An hour later, we were frantically photographing the statues at Rano Raraku—the quarry where nearly all of the island’s 900 statues were carved—when the sky suddenly began to clear. By 5 a.m., it was completely clear, and we had less than two hours to capture all the shots we wanted. We felt incredibly lucky to be in the right place at the right time.
“Evolution Of Stars” By Kavan Chay
Otago, New Zealand.
The first image I captured from this spot is the one I feel truly kickstarted my astrophotography journey years ago. It was the first time I shot a tracked panorama using a “longer” focal length lens (50mm). The set of sea stacks provided a prominent foreground subject facing the right direction, and being a local spot relatively free of light pollution, it was the perfect location to capture the Milky Way core.
It felt fitting to try again with a few extra years of experience and an astro-modified camera, which allows for easier capture of hydrogen-alpha-rich regions of the sky (like the reddish nebulae around Zeta Ophiuchi, as seen in the image). The years of experience certainly made panoramic shooting and editing easier, though the shoot wasn’t without its challenges.
I managed to drop a tiny screw adapter in the dark, so I had to improvise a quick solution to make use of the star tracker. With a dying headlamp and the mysteries of wildlife lurking in the dark, all while the tide rapidly rose, it felt like enough adventure for a weekday night.
“Galaxy Of The Stone Array” By Alvin Wu
Moeraki Boulders, New Zealand.
The Milky Way hangs over the sea. The night sky of the Southern Hemisphere condenses the poetry of Li Bai, a poet from China’s Tang Dynasty, into eternity. On a clear night, the Milky Way pours down over the sea like a waterfall from the sky, intertwining with the atmospheric glow on the water’s surface.
I am amazed at the number of fantastic shots I have already seen, and this is another one!
“Bottle Tree Paradise” By Benjamin Barakat
Socotra, Yemen.
Socotra is one of my favorite places on Earth, but when it comes to a specific location, this one stands out. It doesn’t have an official name, as it’s not a destination for the few fortunate tourists who visit Socotra. After shooting there for the past four years and scouting the island, I’ve discovered hidden gems like this one, which I call Bottle Tree Paradise.
Bottle trees are unique to Socotra, a result of the island’s long isolation from the mainland. This separation allowed them to evolve distinctive features, such as their water-storing, bottle-shaped trunks, which help them survive Socotra’s harsh, dry climate. They are believed to have originated from ancient plant species that adapted to the island’s unique environment over millions of years.
“Double Milky Way Arch Over Matterhorn” By Angel Fux
Zermatt, Switzerland.
This image captures the rare Double Arch Milky Way, where both the Winter Milky Way (with Orion rising) and the Summer Milky Way (with the Galactic Center) appear in the same night—a seamless transition between seasons.
Taken at 3,200 meters in the heart of winter, the night was brutally cold, testing both my endurance and equipment. This is a time blend, preserving the real positions of both arches by combining frames taken hours apart, with the foreground captured at dawn for the best detail.
Zermatt and the Matterhorn have been photographed countless times, but I aimed to create something truly unique—an image captured under conditions few would attempt. I’m incredibly proud of the effort and patience it took to bring this vision to life.
“Winter Fairy Tale” By Uroš Fink
Dobratsch Nature Park, Austria.
Undoubtedly my wildest location this winter: Austria’s Dobratsch mountain! If I had to describe it in two words, it would be a “Winter Fairytale”!
Despite a 5 a.m. work shift, I drove to Austria by 1 p.m., worried about my fitness and lack of sleep. After a 2-hour hike through the snow with a 22kg backpack and sled, the stunning views kept me energized.
Arriving at the cabin (where I had planned my winter panorama two years ago), I was greeted by untouched snow, completely free of footprints. I spent the evening exploring compositions, and this is my favorite: a panorama of the winter Milky Way with reddish nebulae, stretching above Dobratsch Mountain.
I captured the Zodiacal light and even the Gegenschein glow! The sky was magnificent, with Jupiter and Mars shining brightly. In the foreground is the cabin, where I spent 3 freezing hours (-12°C), waiting for the perfect shot of the Milky Way’s core. It turned out exactly as I envisioned—a true winter fairytale.
“Echiwile Arch” By Vikas Chander
Ennedi, Chad.
When one first Googles information about visiting Chad, the results aren’t very encouraging from a safety perspective. Nevertheless, the intrepid astrophotographer in me decided to take the chance and visit this landlocked country, specifically the Ennedi Massif in the north.
Sparsely populated and completely devoid of light pollution, the three-day drive from the capital, N’Djamena, was well worth the troubles and risks involved. The region is filled with numerous rock formations, shapes, and arches, offering an abundance of options for foreground elements to frame the dramatic night skies. Seen here is a small arch in the shape of a hoof in the Ennedi region.
“Universo De Sal” By Alejandra Heis
Jujuy, Argentina.
Some time ago, I set out to travel across my country, Argentina, and visit its most iconic places—but I wanted to show them in a different way. I believe I haven’t truly experienced a place until I see it at night. Nighttime feels more intimate, mysterious, and adventurous—a moment when the senses sharpen and you connect with your surroundings in a deeper way.
Salinas Grandes was one of those places I needed to capture at night. Sitting at about 3,500 meters above sea level, spending the night there was a real challenge. As night fell, I ventured deep into the vast salt flats, reaching the ponds where salt is extracted. Suddenly, the wind calmed and the air grew heavy, creating a strange yet captivating atmosphere. The sky put on an incredible show—the Milky Way perfectly positioned, airglow coloring each horizon in different shades. I couldn’t have asked for more. I allowed myself time to take the photo and simply soak in the beauty of nature’s gift.
“Spines And Starlight” By Burak Esenbey
Kanaan, Namibia.
On our second Namibia Photography Tour, we began our journey once again at one of our favorite spots in Kanaan. Last year was an incredible experience, but this time, we decided to explore more of this vast land.
During a scouting trip, I stumbled upon the perfect composition—two quiver trees standing tall with a large cactus in the foreground, all beautifully aligned with the Milky Way. I had always wanted to capture the Milky Way alongside a big cactus, so in that moment, it felt like a special gift.
Getting everything in focus was a bit challenging, as I had to get extremely close to the cactus without getting poked. To achieve perfect sharpness, I used focus stacking. Additionally, I shot with an astro-modified camera and a GNB Nebula filter to enhance the details of the night sky.
“Un Destello En La Oscuridad” By Luis Merino
Comarca del Matarraña, Spain.
In my quest to find new places to practice this beautiful hobby, I discovered this corner, which, with a touch of light, transformed into a dreamlike scene. The lighting highlighted every detail: a stream carved by water, which usually flows forcefully after heavy rains, was now a peaceful calm; and although the Milky Way didn’t fully unfold, the galactic center appeared framed like a radiant beacon in the vastness of the night sky. The gentle croak of the frogs provided the natural soundtrack to this experience, making each moment feel unique and filled with magic.
This experience taught me that light has the power to transform the ordinary into a scene of wonder, revealing nuances that would otherwise go unnoticed.
“Starlit Ocean: A Comet, The Setting Venus, The Milky Way, And Mcway Falls” By Xingyang Cai
California, USA.
Capturing this image was a race against time, light, and distance. With Comet Tsuchinshan–ATLAS (C/2023 A3) making its approach, I knew I had a rare opportunity to see it with the naked eye before it faded into the cosmos. I embarked on a five-hour round trip to McWay Falls in Big Sur, one of the few Bortle 2 locations accessible along California’s coast. My window was narrow—just six precious minutes of true darkness before the Moon rose and washed out the night sky. But those six minutes were unforgettable.
In that brief span, the Milky Way arched high above the Pacific, Venus shimmered as it set over the ocean, and the comet streaked quietly across the sky—a celestial visitor gracing this iconic coastal cove. The soft cascade of McWay Falls and the stillness of the starlit ocean created a surreal harmony between Earth and sky. It was one of the most vivid and humbling naked-eye comet sightings I’ve ever experienced—an alignment of cosmic elements that felt both fleeting and eternal.
“Tololo Lunar Eclipse Sky” By Petr Horálek
Cerro Tololo Observatory, Chile.
On March 14, 2025, a total lunar eclipse occurred, especially visible over the Americas and the Pacific Ocean. I was fortunate to observe this particular eclipse from the NSF Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. You can see how epic the sky was during totality, as the Moon darkened enough for the majestic Milky Way, the faint belt of Zodiacal Light, and prominent airglow to stand out.
“Valle De Los Cactus” By Pablo Ruiz
San Pedro de Atacama, Chile.
A panoramic shot of the Milky Way in a remote area of the Atacama Cactus Valley, known for its large concentration of cactus plants. I love this place with its countless possibilities. The panorama was taken just as the galactic center began to rise, with the spectacular Gum Nebula visible on the right.
It was an especially bright night with a breathtaking sky. The valley isn’t easy to navigate, but it’s always worth trying to find new compositions in such stunning locations beneath the night sky.
“Diamond Beach Emerald Sky” By Brent Martin
Great Ocean Road, Australia.
With a clear night forecast and the Milky Way core returning for 2025, I set out to explore the Great Ocean Road. After a few setbacks—such as a failed composition and getting the car stuck on a sandy track—I almost gave up. However, I pushed on and found a great spot above the beach to capture the scene.
The night was full of color, with Comet C/2024 G3 Atlas and a pink aurora in the early hours, followed by the Milky Way rising amid intense green airglow near dawn. Despite the challenges, the reward of this stunning image and the memory of the view made it all worthwhile.
“Fortress Of Light” By Mauricio Salazar
Jujuy, Argentina.
Since I started shooting the night sky, I’ve always sought out landscapes that feel like they belong to another planet — remote, untouched, and far from light pollution. That’s exactly what I found in “The Cathedral,” a surreal rock formation in Jujuy, Argentina.
Photographing at over 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) presented its challenges, but when I arrived and saw the rock formations, I was completely blown away. The landscape felt like something from a fantasy world, and the towering cliffs instantly reminded me of a giant stone fortress sculpted by nature.
As twilight gave way to full darkness, the core of the Milky Way appeared high overhead, shining with incredible clarity. I patiently waited as the galactic center slowly descended toward the horizon, perfectly aligning above the cliffs.
While capturing the panorama, the camera picked up bands of orange and green airglow, adding a unique glow to the horizon.
This image captures everything I love about photographing the Milky Way — the silence of remote places, the peace of standing under a pristine sky, and the deep connection I feel to the moment, fully present and grateful to witness it.
“Glimpse Of Colors” By Tomas Slovinsky
South Crete, Greece.
Nature is truly amazing, creating breathtaking scenery that leaves us speechless. I took this picture during my last astrophotography workshop in Crete. With pleasant temperatures around 25°C, I spent my time lying on the beach, listening to the sound of the waves, and gazing at the sky, completely free from light pollution.
The sky was covered in thousands of stars, with the Milky Way reflecting on the surface of the sea—an experience that felt like a dream. Even the airglow was visible to the naked eye. Thanks to the camera, all the beautiful colors came to life.
“Lake Rt5” By Tanay Das
Zanskar, Himalayas.
Lake RT5 is a pristine alpine lake nestled at 5,700 meters above sea level. My passion has always been to capture the unseen Himalayas in their rawest form. This journey led us through rugged mountains and glaciers, where we discovered several unknown alpine lakes and named them along the way.
We endured multiple nights in extremely cold, unpredictable conditions. Due to the ever-changing weather and limited time, I used a blue hour blend to achieve a cleaner foreground. Since my campsite was right beside the lake, I was able to capture the tracked sky shot from the exact same position later that night.
I was in awe of the incredible airglow illuminating the Himalayan skies. The raw image had even more intense colors, but I toned them down to stay true to reality. This was undoubtedly one of the most unforgettable nights I’ve ever spent in the heart of the Himalayas.
“Stairway To Heaven” By Marcin Rosadziński
Madeira Island, Portugal.
Taken in April 2024 on Madeira Island, this photo is a 14-panel mosaic (7 for the sky, 7 for the foreground). It shows the arc of the Milky Way over a rocky hill, giving the impression it’s suspended in the air. The wide angle reveals a vast stretch of the galaxy, with hydrogen nebulae glowing red. From right to left, you can see the constellations of Sagittarius, Ophiuchus, and Scorpius, along with the colorful Rho Ophiuchi and red-glowing Lagoon, Omega, and Eagle Nebulae. In the constellations of Cygnus and Cepheus, you can spot the North America and Elephant’s Trunk Nebulae.
The photo was taken at Pedra Rija, 1,800 meters above sea level, one of the island’s most beautiful viewpoints, accessed via the challenging PR1 mountain trail. Getting there with a 10kg backpack was tough, and after a sleepless night, the uphill return to the parking lot near Pico do Areerio was a real challenge. A sea of clouds illuminated by city lights adds extra beauty to the shot. On May 29th, 2024, it was featured as NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day.
“A Stellar View From The Cave” By Anthony Lopez
Saint Raphael, France.
Framed by the rugged mouth of a coastal cave, this image captures the heart of the Milky Way rising over the Mediterranean Sea. Taken during the peak of the Galactic Core season last May, it blends the natural beauty of the foreground with the awe-inspiring vastness of the cosmos. A winding road, illuminated by passing cars, creates a dynamic trail of light that guides the eye toward the stars above.
This photo is a reminder that magic often hides in the most unexpected places. All it takes is a little patience, planning, and passion.
These were EXCEPTIONALLY fantastic! I am amazed at the beauty!
These were EXCEPTIONALLY fantastic! I am amazed at the beauty!