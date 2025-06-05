ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing a true night sky today is more of a luxury than a guarantee. That’s why images capturing its full beauty are increasingly appreciated and often feel like scenes from a fantasy.

The blog “Capture the Atlas” curates the most stunning images of our galaxy in its annual Milky Way Photographer of the Year collection, and the 2025 edition is nothing short of breathtaking. Out of the top 25 incredible photos, one stood out in particular, as it was taken from outer space!

So, without further delay, scroll down and take in the night sky in all its incredible glory.

More info: capturetheatlas.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com