After Backlash On Down’s Syndrome Pregnancy Termination, YouTuber Jesse Ridgeway States He’s “Normal”

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YouTuber Jesse Ridgway is facing renewed backlash after responding to critics over the weekend who questioned his decision to terminate a pregnancy following a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The content creator, who has more than 4 million YouTube subscribers, revealed last week that he and his wife, Ashley, chose to end the pregnancy, which quickly sparked heated debate online.

Highlights Jesse Ridgway sparked renewed outrage after defending his decision with an "I'm normal" remark during a livestream.

As backlash intensified, some internet users accused the YouTuber of using the controversy as "rage bait" for views and engagement.

Evolutionary biologist Professor Richard Dawkins had previously argued that choosing not to abort a fetus with Down syndrome "might actually be immoral."

The controversy intensified when Ridgway addressed comments from people who cited his own life as an argument against the couple’s choice, but his response that he was “normal” was widely viewed as “insensitive,” further fueling the backlash.

One frustrated user wrote, “Bruh the best thing to do when digging your own grave is stop digging,” while others questioned the authenticity of the situation altogether.

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Jesse Ridgway made an “insensitive” remark while addressing the controversy surrounding the couple’s pregnancy termination

Image credits: McJuggerNuggets

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Jesse Ridway, known online as McJuggerNuggets, and his wife, Ashley, announced on Wednesday, June 3, that they had terminated a pregnancy after prenatal screening showed the unborn child had Trisomy 21, commonly known as Down syndrome.

In a lengthy social media message, the content creator wrote, “We are devastated. This has been extremely traumatic for both of us, especially Ashley.”

“She underwent the procedure earlier this week and is on the mend,” he added. “Thankfully, everything went smoothly, but emotionally we are drained.”

In Trisomy 21, babies are born with an extra copy of chromosome 21, which affects how their bodies and brains develop, leading to physical and intellectual challenges.

Image credits: mcjuggernuggets

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According to statistics, nearly 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome in the US each year, making it the most common chromosome-related condition in the country.

The YouTuber added, “We made a difficult decision that we believe in the long run will be beneficial for our family… It will take a little time to move on, but we are excited to try again in the future and hopefully have a better outcome.”

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The announcement sparked intense criticism and debate across social media, with many users arguing that terminating a pregnancy due to Trisomy 21 devalues the lives of people living with disabilities.

Some even labeled Jesse a “monster,” strongly expressing, “If you can’t handle a disabled child, don’t have any children.”

Jesse and Ashley terminated their pregnancy after discovering their unborn child had Trisomy 21, commonly known as Down syndrome

Image credits: McJuggerNuggets

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“Just because Down syndrome offers some added inconveniences does not mean babies with Down syndrome should be legally ex*cuted,” others commented.

Some internet users also criticized the couple for documenting and sharing such a deeply private and traumatic medical decision through a monetized public platform and YouTube video.

Amid the heated online controversy, Jesse reportedly appeared on a livestream on Saturday, June 6, to address the backlash and push back against some of the criticism.

He specifically responded to people who argued that, based on what they described as his “monstrous” decision to terminate the pregnancy and certain past controversies, such as his Psycho series, his own parents should have terminated him before birth.

Image credits: mcjuggernuggets

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According to a report by TMZ, Ridgway responded, “I’m glad my dad didn’t f**king terminate me, but I’m normal.”

During the livestream, he maintained that he and Ashley had consulted multiple genetic counselors and medical professionals before proceeding with the procedure and said he would not apologize for protecting their family’s future.

One user reacted to his “I’m normal” remark by writing, “If you had been, you wouldn’t know about it, now would you?”

Another skeptic user added, “Im wondering if she was even really pregnant and this wasnt just one of his stunt acts. Because Who would keep stirring the pot by saying off the wall insensitive things???”

“Starting to think he forced her kinda to get it done… It’s either that or it’s been all fake for views and money,” wrote one suspicious netizen

Image credits: mcjuggernuggets

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“I tried to have their backs, but this isn’t a good look saying he’s ‘normal,’” wrote a third.

Another comment read, “It’s rage bait at this point. The more people engage, the more he earns.”

One person in agreement said, “This is pure rage bait at this point. There probably was no pregnancy to even be discussing.”

“This rage bait isn’t even gonna bang he’s tryna milk this whole topic so badly lol what a clown.”

As speculation spread online, some netizens began questioning whether the pregnancy and subsequent termination were fabricated for views, arguing that Jesse’s career was built on blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

Image credits: mcjuggernuggets

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His famous Psycho Series, which depicted extreme family violence, property destruction, and even an episode in which Jesse appeared to take the life of his father, was presented as a reality-style vlog despite being entirely scripted.

Because the series was so convincing, it reportedly led to thousands of calls to emergency services from concerned viewers before Ridgway eventually revealed it had all been staged.

Despite the skepticism, Jesse and Ashley have maintained that the pregnancy and medical procedure were real.

Shortly after announcing the news, the couple became the target of intense criticism and even alleged threats on social media.

“To deliberately give birth to a Down baby, when you have the choice to abort it… might actually be immoral…” said Professor Richard Dawkins

Image credits: JesseRidgwayMJN

Addressing the same, Ridgway wrote on X, “Being called ‘m*rderous pieces of sh*t, evil, compared to Hitler’ and receiving NON-STOP DE*TH THREATS.”

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Jesse added, “If you ever wanted to marvel at the depravity of people online, just check the replies on my latest tweet. It’s a sh*t-show of epic proportions. This is reflective of the current world and landscape we’re all living in.”

“What’s more troubling is a lot of these people use God or Jesus as their justification for threatening us and wanting to cast us into Hell…seems pretty hypocritical.”

But he noted that most people “throwing stones” at them “don’t even have children, let alone one with a condition…”

Image credits: mcjuggernuggets

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Despite millions of abortions taking place worldwide every year, Jesse believes the reason his update “blew up” was simple.

“IT’S BECAUSE NOBODY TALKS ABOUT IT,” he wrote.

According to a study cited by Healthline, approximately 67% of women in the US choose abortion following a confirmed prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

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The rate is significantly higher across Europe, with estimates of 90% in the United Kingdom and Germany and more than 95% in several other countries, including Iceland.

Bioethicist and author of Choosing Down Syndrome, Dr. Christopher Kaposy, believes that the widespread use of prenatal testing is one reason behind the high termination rates.

Kaposy wrote in a feature article for STAT News, “What is supposed to be a test that gives parents useful information has also, perhaps inadvertently, turned into an institutionalized signal to prospective parents and the wider culture that Down syndrome is something a family ought to avoid.”

Evolutionary biologist and author Professor Richard Dawkins, however, argued, “…The decision to deliberately give birth to a Down baby, when you have the choice to abort it early in the pregnancy, might actually be immoral from the point of view of the child’s own welfare.”

Dawkins’ argument was based on the significant medical challenges associated with the condition, including congenital heart defects, sensory impairments, delays in reaching developmental milestones such as sitting, crawling, and walking, as well as an increased risk of thyroid dysfunction, and other health complications.

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Reacting to his latest response, one comment online read, “Jesse Ridgway was born anything but normal…”

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