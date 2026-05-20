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“Is Your IQ Above Average?”: Beat This 26-Question Quiz With No Answers & Find Out
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“Is Your IQ Above Average?”: Beat This 26-Question Quiz With No Answers & Find Out

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Are you a true general knowledge pro? From old school content to random social media posts, believe us, you’ve been accumulating all the knowledge needed to finish this quiz with a strong score.

Okay, maybe you won’t know all the answers, but as long as you stick around until the end, you’ll absolutely learn something new! If you think you’re ready for it, let’s do a quick check:

💡In which continent is Egypt located?

💡Which sport is played at the Wimbledon Championships?

💡Which author wrote the dystopian novel “Brave New World”?

After this warm-up, let’s get started with this brain workout! 🧠

If you’re up for more general knowledge challenges after this one, make sure to check out Part 3 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A happy woman in glasses balances books on her head, excited to find out if her IQ is above average with this quiz.

    Image credits: George Milton

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    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When is BP going to learn that intelligence has nothing do with knowledge?

    3
    3points
    reply
    smithpam97 avatar
    Anne Jones
    Anne Jones
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I put Salvador Dali and it said “nope” 🙄

    0
    0points
    reply
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    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When is BP going to learn that intelligence has nothing do with knowledge?

    3
    3points
    reply
    smithpam97 avatar
    Anne Jones
    Anne Jones
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I put Salvador Dali and it said “nope” 🙄

    0
    0points
    reply
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