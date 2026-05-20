“Is Your IQ Above Average?”: Beat This 26-Question Quiz With No Answers & Find Out

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Are you a true general knowledge pro? From old school content to random social media posts, believe us, you’ve been accumulating all the knowledge needed to finish this quiz with a strong score.

Okay, maybe you won’t know all the answers, but as long as you stick around until the end, you’ll absolutely learn something new! If you think you’re ready for it, let’s do a quick check:

💡In which continent is Egypt located?

💡Which sport is played at the Wimbledon Championships?

💡Which author wrote the dystopian novel “Brave New World”?

After this warm-up, let’s get started with this brain workout! 🧠

If you’re up for more general knowledge challenges after this one, make sure to check out Part 3 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: George Milton