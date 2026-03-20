If You Can Solve 30/35 Of These General Knowledge Questions, You Could Host A Trivia Night

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How much random knowledge is actually hiding in your brain? Let’s find out.

This quiz jumps from one topic to another faster than a trivia host on espresso. One moment you might be thinking about Greek gods, the next you’re recalling famous artists, planets, or childhood movie characters. It’s a little bit of everything, which means your brain will need to stay on its toes.

Just like in the previous part, there are no answer options here. That means no lucky guessing or sneaky hints – you’ll need to type the answers yourself and trust your memory.

If you’re up for more challenges, make sure to check out Part 2 here, too.

Begin! 🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Pixabay

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