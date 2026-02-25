From Einstein To SpongeBob – Type The Right Answers To 35 General Knowledge Questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you consider yourself a general knowledge pro? This quiz will tell!

We all like to think we’ve picked up a decent amount of knowledge over the years. Random facts from school. Things we’ve read online. Stuff we’ve seen in documentaries. Bits from pop culture moments or historical events. This quiz pulls from all of that, so you never quite know what kind of question is coming next.

And here’s the twist – there are no answer options this time. You’ll need to type the answers yourself!

If you’re up for more general knowledge challenges after this one, make sure to check out Part 1 here, too.

Good luck – and don’t overthink it too much! 🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: Ann H

ADVERTISEMENT