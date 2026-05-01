“$750 A Week”: ‘The Pitt’ Star’s Shocking Salary Confession Leaves Fans Absolutely Furious

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The Pitt may have wrapped its second season, but the medical drama is back in the spotlight after one of its stars made a surprising salary revelation.

Patrick Ball, who plays Dr. Frank Langdon, recently made his Broadway debut alongside Alden Ehrenreich in the dark comedy Becky Shaw. During a conversation with his co-star, he opened up about his financial struggles before landing his breakout role on The Pitt.

Highlights Patrick Ball opens up about past debt and financial struggles before The Pitt.

His comments sparked debate online after a controversial cast shake-up.

Ball also revealed his co-star Noah Wyle’s advice after landing his breakout role.

However, his comments sparked online backlash, as some fans interpreted them very differently.

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The Pitt star Patrick Ball opens up about financial struggles

Image credits: HBO Max

Patrick Ball’s Dr. Langdon is one of The Pitt’s most popular characters, largely due to his performance. In an interview with Variety, Ball discussed his work on the show with his Broadway co-star Alden Ehrenreich.

He admitted to struggling with student loans before landing a role on the hit medical drama. Ball, who graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2022, revealed that he was $80,000 in debt at age 35.

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Image credits: HBO Max

After graduating, Ball worked almost exclusively in theater, earning only $800-$900 a week, leading to financial instability that strained his personal relationships.

However, his salary from The Pitt allowed him to pay off his debt and pursue artistic work without financial pressure.

He said, “It put me in a position to make $750 a week on Hamlet and not worry about it.

“Having something like The Pitt, which hopefully will continue to be part of my life for a long time, is really empowering.”

Patrick Ball’s confession about his salary made some fans furious

Image credits: HBO Max

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Ball’s comments drew widespread attention online, with many praising his honesty about early struggles. However, his remarks about financial freedom didn’t sit well with some viewers.

“Would be nice if brown and black actors on the show were given financial security for years too,” one user said on X.

Other fans pointed to the sudden departures of cast members like Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Heather Collins) and Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Samira Mohan), questioning why only women of color were written out.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill explained that the decision was made to accurately portray the reality of a teaching hospital.

Image credits: HBO Max

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A second user commented, “Supriya Ganesh moved to LA for the show, only for the rug to be ripped out from under her when it wasn’t even planned. Financial security for the white actors.”

In April 2026, Ganesh’s exit sparked backlash after it was revealed she wouldn’t return for season three. At the time, many fans argued that it was unfair for Moahn to be written out despite both her and Ball’s character being 4th-year residents.

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“A long time? He’d better be gone by the end of season 3. Just like Heather and Samira,” a third person said.

Amid the backlash, several fans defended Ball, arguing that he couldn’t be held responsible for the unplanned exits of other cast members.

Patrick Ball reveals financial advice he received from Noah Wyle

Image credits: HBO Max

In the same interview, Ball discussed receiving financial advice from The Pitt co-star, Noah Wyle, who plays his on-screen mentor, Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

He recalled Wyle told him, “Save your money. Stay cheap. Keep your overhead low.”

Wyle also advised him to keep his cost of living low, despite earning far more than he did in his theater days.

Ball admitted to following Wyle’s advice, revealing that he had moved in with his old roommate in Brooklyn during his stint on Broadway.

Meanwhile, The Pitt has been renewed for a third season with Ball expected to reprise his role as Langdon.

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The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.