‘Weak Excuse’: The Pitt Star Faces Continued Backlash Despite ‘Realistic’ Reason For Controversial Exit

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Despite recently receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Pitt star Noah Wyle has faced criticism for Dr. Robby’s drastic turn.

As the show’s second season progressed, fans took issue with Robby’s interactions with female colleagues such as Dr. Samira Mohan and Nurse Dana. To make matters worse, reports revealed that Supriya Ganesh, who plays Dr. Mohan, would exit the show.

Highlights Fans criticize The Pitt after a cast member's exit sparks backlash online.

Noah Wyle explains the shake-up, but viewers say the reasoning feels unconvincing.

Debate grows as fans question the show’s problematic trend of exits.

Amid social media outrage over Ganesh’s untimely exit, Wyle finally explained the cast shake-up in a new interview. However, fans weren’t convinced, sparking renewed backlash against Wyle and the creative team.

“Such a weak excuse. No one’s buying that,” one fan wrote on X.

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Noah Wyle breaks silence on Supriya Ganesh leaving The Pitt

Image credits: HBO

On April 7, Variety reported that Supriya Ganesh would exit The Pitt as a series regular after the second season. According to sources, her exit was for story-related reasons.

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During a conversation with the publication this past weekend, Wyle, who is also an executive producer on the series, addressed Ganesh’s future and doubled down on the reported reason for her departure.

Wyle described his co-star’s exit as an “inevitability,” arguing that the time gap between seasons made it difficult to “keep most of the ensemble together realistically.”

Image credits: HBO

“Emergency rooms have a high revolving door,” he explained.

Wyle also suggested the decision stemmed from a desire “to keep the storylines fresh” while making room for new characters.

“Dr. Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors, and we’re going to miss her,” he added.

Fans aren’t buying Noah Wyle’s explanation for Supriya Ganesh’s exit

Image credits: HBO

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Ever since Ganesh’s exit was announced, the show’s creative team has faced backlash on social media. After season 1, actress Tracy Ifeachor, who played Dr. Heather Collins, also exited the series for story-driven reasons.

However, since both series regulars to leave the medical drama are women of color, some viewers have accused Wyle and the producers of racial discrimination.

On X, fans slammed Wyle’s explanation and argued that it made no sense given the short time jump between seasons 2 and 3.

Image credits: HBO

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According to Wyle, less than 4 months will have passed when season 3 begins. As a result, Mohan, a fourth-year resident, should still be at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center by then.

“Acting like he gaf about realism when they keep removing women of color and keeping boring white men,” one user said.

A second commented, “Funny that the revolving door is never for the white guys.”

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“She’s still gonna be in the middle of her r4 year next season. Ask more questions!” added a third.

How will The Pitt season 2 finale address Dr. Samira Mohan’s fate?

Image credits: HBO

Regardless of the reason for Ganesh’s exit, the season 2 finale must provide closure to Dr. Mohan’s storyline.

The second season saw her relationship with her mother deteriorate. She planned to move to New Jersey to be closer to her mother, but those plans changed when her mother left for a year-long cruise.

Meanwhile, Mohan also questioned her place in the ER, especially since her cautious approach continued to put her at odds with Robby. As a result, she considered pursuing a position in geriatrics.

Image credits: HBO

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Therefore, the second-season finale, set to release on April 16, 2026, may see Mohan leave the PTMC for a new role. Another possibility is that Mohan will complete her residency but simply move to a different department rather than the ER.

Ayesha Harris, who plays night-shift senior resident Dr. Parker Ellis, has been promoted to series regular for season 3 and will replace Ganesh.

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The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.