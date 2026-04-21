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“In Shambles”: Noah Wyle Backlash Backfires As ‘The Pitt’ Smashes Its Own Record
Two men in a hospital setting, one wearing a stethoscope, engaged in a serious conversation for The Pitt series.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“In Shambles”: Noah Wyle Backlash Backfires As ‘The Pitt’ Smashes Its Own Record

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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As The Pitt season 2 came to a close, series star Noah Wyle faced mounting backlash from fans.

Despite rave reviews and an Emmy for his performance as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, Wyle drew criticism after defending the character’s workplace behavior, with some fans threatening to stop watching.

Wyle’s remarks divided viewers into supporters and detractors, sparking heated debate online. However, the uproar didn’t hurt the show’s momentum, as the season 2 finale became the medical drama’s most-watched episode within days of release.

Highlights
  • The Pitt season 2 finale hits record viewership despite backlash against Noah Wyle.
  • Fans continued to clash online as controversy over Wyle’s comments fueled debate.
  • The show’s success prompted supporters to mock detractors after strong streaming numbers.

As tensions between supporters and detractors escalated online, one user summed up the chaos on X.

The Pitt twt in shambles,” they wrote. 

RELATED:

    The Pitt season 2 sets a new streaming record days after the finale

    Three actors in medical scrubs on set of The Pitt, highlighting Noah Wyle backlash backfiring with record-breaking success.

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    The Pitt season 2 finale was released on Thursday, April 16, marking the end of Dr. Robby’s Fourth of July shift. 

    According to reports, it garnered 9.7 million viewers across its opening weekend, becoming the show’s most-streamed episode. Additionally, the second season is currently averaging 15.4 million viewers per episode. 

    Noah Wyle on a motorcycle outside Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, capturing a moment related to backlash and record-breaking news.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Those figures mark a strong 50% increase compared to the first installment. As a result, the series became only the sixth HBO Max title to surpass 15 million viewers per episode.

    The second season premiered in January this year, reportedly drawing 5.4 million viewers in three days. In comparison, the finale saw a nearly 80% jump in viewership, making the series one of the most-watched streaming shows of the year so far. 

    The Pitt fans mock detractors after weeks of backlash against Noah Wyle

    Noah Wyle in a hospital setting wearing a doctor badge and scrubs as The Pitt breaks its own record amid backlash.

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    Noah Wyle faced backlash from a section of the show’s fans after it was announced that his co-star, Supriya Ganesh, would exit the series. 

    Despite the actor providing a “realistic” reason for her departure, fans remained furious at Wyle, who is also an executive producer on the show.

    Season 2 saw Wyle’s character scream at his female colleagues. However, Wyle defended Robby’s behavior, earning him further criticism from viewers, with some threatening to boycott the show. 

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    After weeks of backlash, Wyle’s supporters are mocking detractors on X, citing the show’s streaming numbers as a sign of its resounding success.

    “Despite some unhinged Twitter takes about the show, season 2 was a success (and deservedly so),” one fan said. 

    A second wrote, “Hoping that by the time S3 airs, most of the haters will have moved on.”

    “But I thought The Pitt would lose followers if it didn’t follow its fan base’s fan fiction? Awe! Such a shame!” a third commented. 

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    Noah Wyle reveals “intense” filming rule The Pitt cast must follow

    Two men in a hospital setting, one wearing a doctor’s coat with stethoscope, related to Noah Wyle backlash and The Pitt success.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Even after the severe backlash, many fans remain supportive of Wyle, praising his dedication to the show. 

    During an appearance on The Arts Hour podcast, Wyle shed light on the intense commitment required to film a single season.

    Since each 15-episode season takes place over a single day, the series follows one stringent rule to ensure continuity. As a result, the cast cannot gain or lose weight, get a tan, have a tattoo, or even change their haircut.

    Medical staff in hospital discussing patient care, highlighting Noah Wyle backlash backfires and The Pitt record success.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    “We have to look exactly the same for nine months,” he said. 

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    Earlier this year, the series was renewed for a third installment even before the second season premiered. Season 3 is currently in the writing stage, and filming is scheduled to start in June with new episodes expected to release in early 2027. 

    The Pitt is streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love this show, it's awesome. Can't wait for season 3! All the "controversy" is entirely manufactured like it is here.

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love this show, it's awesome. Can't wait for season 3! All the "controversy" is entirely manufactured like it is here.

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