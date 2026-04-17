Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Emmy-Worthy Finale Can’t Save Noah Wyle As ‘The Pitt’ Fans Turn On Him Again
Two men in medical scrubs hugging in a hospital setting, capturing an emotional moment from The Pitt finale.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Emmy-Worthy Finale Can’t Save Noah Wyle As ‘The Pitt’ Fans Turn On Him Again

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

24

0

ADVERTISEMENT

When The Pitt premiered last year, fans quickly embraced Noah Wyle’s Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. He even earned an Emmy Award for his performance in the medical drama.

Wyle again impressed viewers in the season 2 finale, with fans calling it worthy of back-to-back Emmys.

“That is an Emmy-winning performance,” one fan said on X.

Highlights
  • Noah Wyle’s Emmy-worthy finale performance earns praise despite growing fan backlash.
  • Fans criticize his defense of Dr. Robby’s controversial behavior in season 2.
  • Viewers remain divided as The Pitt heads into its already-confirmed season 3.

However, during season 2, some fans began turning on Wyle. Viewers found Robby’s interactions with female colleagues problematic, and a few also blamed him for Supriya Ganesh’s exit.

In a recent interview, Wyle addressed his character’s alleged misogynistic behavior, but his comments proved divisive, fueling further backlash. As a result, despite his best efforts, the actor cannot seem to escape backlash. 

RELATED:

    Noah Wyle addressed criticism against Dr. Robby’s season 2 turn

    Noah Wyle as a doctor in a hospital corridor, facing criticism from The Pitt fans despite an Emmy-worthy finale.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    In season 2, Robby frequently screamed at female colleagues, including Dana, Mohan, and Javadi, while appearing to favor male subordinates such as Langdon and Whitaker. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This drew backlash toward both Wyle and his character on social media.

    After the finale aired Sunday, star and executive producer Noah Wyle spoke with GQ. In the interview, Wyle admitted that he was aware of the online criticism surrounding his character’s treatment of women. 

    Noah Wyle in a hospital scene discussing with a woman in a hoodie as The Pitt fans react to the Emmy-worthy finale.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    He said, “I made jokes [on set] this season where I’d get done yelling at somebody and say, ‘Someone bring me another woman to yell at!’”

    The actor described the female doctors as “rock stars,” adding that it frustrated Robby to watch them squander their potential. He explained that Robby felt inferior to them, leading him to voice his frustrations.

    “It’s not cruelty, it’s certainly not ab*se. If anything, it’s pure projection,” Wyle added.

    Fans criticize Noah Wyle for defending Dr. Robby’s workplace behavior

    Noah Wyle portraying a doctor, sitting against a wall, reflecting in a dramatic scene from The Pitt series finale.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wyle’s comments quickly went viral, with fans disagreeing with his take on the character’s behavior.

    On X, some viewers argued that Robby’s position of authority over female colleagues made his insecurity-driven outbursts unjustifiable.

    “I’d argue getting screamed at by your boss in front of your colleagues is in fact cruelty and ab*se, but okay,” one user wrote.

    A second commented, “Robby may have an understandable way for behaving that way, but it doesn’t make it not nasty behaviour!”

    Two men hugging emotionally in a clinical setting, highlighting an Emmy-worthy finale with Noah Wyle in The Pitt series.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others argued that Robby’s pattern of being disparaging toward women reflected a broader issue with how the show treats female characters.

    “And ppl really were calling us idiots for suspecting the misogyny in the show is not intentional LOL,” a third person said. 

    Another added, “Quite impressive that Noah Wyle keeps proving my hate for him still has ample room to grow.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Noah Wyle’s performance in The Pitt season 2 finale received praise

    Noah Wyle in a tuxedo holding an Emmy award, speaking at a microphone during an awards ceremony.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Despite his controversial comments, Wyle’s acting chops in the finale garnered acclaim. The episode finally resolved Robby’s internal turmoil and ended his downward spiral by comforting an abandoned baby.

    Viewers praised the performance as a complex, emotionally nuanced portrayal of depression.

    “Hate Noah Wyle all you want, but man, can that dude act his ass off,” one viewer said on X.

    A second wrote, The Pitt finale is good, Noah Wyle Emmy again.”

    Noah Wyle in a hospital scene from The Pitt, engaging in a serious conversation with a female colleague.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    The Pitt S2 finale was fantastic. No one is doing it better than Noah Wyle right now,” a third shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The hit medical drama has been renewed for a third season, with most of the main cast returning except Supriya Ganesh. However, season 3 currently does not have a confirmed release date.

    The Pitt is streaming on HBO Max.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    The pitt

    24

    0

    24

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT