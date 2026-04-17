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“We Joked About It”: ‘The Pitt’ Creator Gives Disappointing Update On Major Dr. Robby Theory For Season 3
Man from We Joked About It The Pitt creator holding a baby, giving update on Dr Robby theory for Season 3.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“We Joked About It”: ‘The Pitt’ Creator Gives Disappointing Update On Major Dr. Robby Theory For Season 3

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Dr. Robby has finally wrapped his latest shift as The Pitt Season 2 comes to a close.

In Season 2, Robby, played by Noah Wyle, struggles with depression during his final shift before an extended sabbatical. As he questions his place in the ER and in the world, fans feared he might take his life by the season’s end.

The finale sees Robby find hope in an unexpected place when the attending physician interacts with the abandoned baby introduced in the Season 2 premiere.

Highlights
  • 'The Pitt' Season 2 finale sparks speculation about Robby's emotional recovery arc.
  • Fans push for a new storyline after Dr. Robby bonds with Baby Jane Doe in the finale.
  • Creator teases major character returns for Season 3 as Baby Jane Doe's fate remains uncertain.

Seeing Robby care for Baby Jane Doe has fans theorizing that a father-daughter storyline could happen in Season 3.

RELATED:

    The Pitt Season 2 finale has fans demanding a dad storyline for Dr. Robby

    “We Joked About It”: ‘The Pitt’ Creator Gives Disappointing Update On Major Dr. Robby Theory For Season 3

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    The Pitt’s second season finale features Robby in heart-to-heart conversations with Dr. Mohan and Dr. Javadi. In the closing moments, he learns that Dana is looking for someone to foster Baby Jane Doe.

    Robby bonds with the baby, reminding both himself and her that life still has more to offer despite their setbacks. His downward spiral began with his mentor’s death, which sparked deep resentment.

    After questioning the value of his work all season, Robby finally finds hope through his brief interactions with Baby Jane Doe.

    “We Joked About It”: ‘The Pitt’ Creator Gives Disappointing Update On Major Dr. Robby Theory For Season 3

    Image credits: HBO Max

    As a result, many fans want their bond to become a permanent part of the show.

    On X, viewers expressed a desire to see Robby adopt the baby, especially after the ending implied he might foster her.

    “Dr. Robby, you wanna be a dad sooooooo badly,” one fan wrote. 

    A second person commented, “I bet that’s what’s going to happen. He needs something positive to nurture and to keep him feeling like he needs to keep going.”

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    “I definitely think he will foster her during his sabbatical. She will be his form of therapy,” added a third user. 

    The Pitt creator reveals what’s in store for Dr. Robby in Season 3

    “We Joked About It”: ‘The Pitt’ Creator Gives Disappointing Update On Major Dr. Robby Theory For Season 3

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

    The Season 2 finale set the stage for Robby to become a father, and fans quickly voiced their support for such a storyline. 

    As a result, when creator R. Scott Gemmill sat down for a finale postmortem with TVLine, he was asked whether adopting the baby was on the cards for Robby. However, he had a disappointing update for fans hoping to see more of Robby and Baby Jane Doe. 

    “We Joked About It”: ‘The Pitt’ Creator Gives Disappointing Update On Major Dr. Robby Theory For Season 3

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    “No. We joked about it — cutting to him on his motorcycle with the baby in a Baby Bjorn — but no,” he revealed. 

    The finale convinced many fans that Robby would abandon his planned “spirit quest” to care for the baby during his sabbatical. However, Gemmill clarified that it wasn’t the case.

    “In those final moments with the baby, Robby finally puts her down and decides to go,” he said.

    However, that doesn’t mean fans have seen the last of Baby Jane Doe. With writing for Season 3 in the early stages, Gemmill hinted that her fate could be addressed in a future episode.

    Which other characters are likely to return for The Pitt Season 3?

    “We Joked About It”: ‘The Pitt’ Creator Gives Disappointing Update On Major Dr. Robby Theory For Season 3

    Image credits: HBO Max

    In the same interview, the creator also discussed which other characters will return for Season 3.

    The Season 2 finale bid farewell to Supriya Ganesh’s Dr. Samira Mohan, and Gemmill confirmed there are no immediate plans to bring her back.

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    Sepideh Moafi’s Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi also ended the season on uncertain terms after her medical history was revealed. However, Gemmill confirmed that Al-Hashimi will return and could share the attending physician role with Robby in Season 3. 

    “We Joked About It”: ‘The Pitt’ Creator Gives Disappointing Update On Major Dr. Robby Theory For Season 3

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Furthermore, he revealed that most of the core group of doctors, including Langdon (Patrick Ball), McKay (Fiona Dourif), Mel (Taylor Dearden), Santos (Isa Briones), and Whitaker (Gerran Howell), will be back.

    Despite her move to emergency psychiatry, Javadi (Shabana Azeez) will remain in the ER. Gemmill also hinted that new interns Ogilvie and Joy could also briefly appear in the third season.

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    The Pitt is streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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