Everything We Know About ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 So Far

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The Pitt is set to return for another shift on HBO Max.

The acclaimed medical drama may have wrapped its second season, but work on a follow-up is already underway.

In January 2026, ahead of the second-season premiere, the series was renewed for a third installment. The cast and producers have also dropped major hints about where the story is headed.

Highlights The Pitt is officially returning for season 3, with producers confirming plans for an early 2027 release.

Noah Wyle hinted at a winter-set storyline with a smaller time jump after season 2.

Wyle returns as Dr. Robby, but the series announced a major cast shake-up ahead of season 3.

Here are the biggest updates about The Pitt season 3.

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When will The Pitt season 3 release?

Image credits: HBO Max

The third season currently doesn’t have a confirmed release date. Since the first two installments premiered in January, a similar timeline is expected for season 3.

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According to director and executive producer John Wells, the writers’ room for season 3 opened in March 2026. In an interview with Deadline, he confirmed that filming is expected to start this summer.

“We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year,” he revealed.

When will season 3 take place?

Image credits: HBO Max

Each season follows a single 15-hour shift in the lives of the ER staff, led by Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

While season 2 was set on the Fourth of July, ten months after the first installment, season 3 is expected to feature a smaller time jump.

In an April 2026 interview with People magazine, star and executive producer Noah Wyle confirmed the story will pick up a few months later. He added that “the plan” was for it to occur around November.

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“In the wintertime, you get more car accidents, more black ice, more boilers exploding, and that kind of stuff. Different wardrobe, different vibe,” he said.

The Pitt season 3 cast: Who is returning?

Image credits: HBO Max

Wyle’s involvement in season 3 is already confirmed, as he plays the lead character. However, the series faced a major cast shake-up days before its second-season finale.

In April, it was revealed that Supriya Ganesh, who plays Dr. Samira Mohan, would exit as a series regular at the end of season 2 for story-related reasons.

So far, Ganesh is the only main cast member confirmed to exit ahead of season 3.

Image credits: HBO Max

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In an interview with TVLine, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill revealed that the following actors will return:

Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans

Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay

Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa “Mel” King

Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos

Gerran Howell as Dr. Dennis Whitaker

Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi

Gemmill also confirmed that fans will see more of Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi) and Laëtitia Hollard (Emma Nolan), who joined the cast in season 2.

Additionally, Ayesha Harris, who appeared as Dr. Parker Ellis in a recurring role in seasons 1 and 2, has been promoted to series regular for season 3.

What will The Pitt season 3 be about?

Image credits: HBO Max

Plot details remain scarce, as the new season is still being written. In April 2026, Gemmill told Deadline that the writers had “figured out most of the season” in broad strokes, but refrained from sharing further details.

After spending most of season 2 avoiding his mental health struggles, Dr. Robby is expected to work on his issues in season 3. Regarding what defines Robby’s journey in the next installment, Gemmill told TVLine:

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“Definitely putting in the work, doing the work, and trying to heal and needing the work that he hasn’t put in himself.”

Image credits: HBO Max

In a separate interview with GoldDerby, the showrunner teased that fans will get to see more of Robby’s backstory.

“It wasn’t always pleasant. He has his own demons that he’s never really dealt with,” he shared.

Although the season 2 finale suggested Robby might foster the abandoned baby discovered by the hospital staff, Gemmill has ruled out that possibility. However, he hinted viewers may learn the baby’s fate.

Where to watch The Pitt season 3?

Image credits: HBO Max

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Like the first two seasons, the third installment will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

An ad-supported subscription to the streamer costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year. Subscribers can also upgrade to ad-free Standard or Premium plans priced at $18.49/month ($184.99/year) and $22.99/month ($229.99/year), respectively.

Is there a trailer for The Pitt season 3?

There is currently no trailer available for the third season, as filming has yet to start.

The Pitt is streaming on HBO Max.