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“He’s Such An Ick”: ‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Gets Ripped Apart Over Petty Viral Rant
Noah Wyle at The Pitt premiere, wearing a brown suit, smiling with a yellow and gray backdrop behind him.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“He’s Such An Ick”: ‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Gets Ripped Apart Over Petty Viral Rant

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Noah Wyle is facing growing backlash from fans of The Pitt after his latest podcast comments reignited controversy surrounding the hit medical drama. 

Viewers had already criticized the actor over his character’s treatment of women in the later episodes of season 2. But many were even more frustrated by Wyle’s recent response to the backlash. 

Highlights
  • Noah Wyle’s sarcastic podcast remarks sparked a fresh wave of online backlash.
  • Fans slammed the actor after a viral clip reignited controversy around The Pitt.
  • Wyle also teased major season 3 details, fueling fresh fan speculation.

His sarcastic remarks quickly sparked heated reactions across social media, with fans accusing the actor of being dismissive and petty toward his detractors. 

“God, he is really annoying,” one viewer wrote on X.

RELATED:

    Noah Wyle responds to receiving hate from fans in a new podcast

    Noah Wyle as doctor wearing black scrubs and blue gloves in hospital scene from The Pitt

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Noah Wyle plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in The Pitt and also serves as an executive producer on the series.

    In April, he faced criticism from a section of the fanbase after defending Robby’s workplace behavior. The controversy escalated further when Wyle also defended the show’s decision regarding actress Supriya Ganesh’s unexpected exit from the series.

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    On May 14, Wyle appeared on Jonathon Buckley’s A Lot More podcast in honor of National Hospital Week.

    Actor Noah Wyle posing at The Pitt series premiere event in gray suit

    Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

    During his conversation with the host, Wyle discussed the vitriol against him on social media. 

    He revealed that he had received negative comments after dismissing the idea of a Night Shift spin-off in a recent interview. Wyle specifically recalled one tweet that described him as “aggressively annoying,” “patronizing,” and “pretentious.”

    “That’s all true. And I still don’t think you need more Night Shift,” Wyle responded sarcastically.

    Netizens slam Noah Wyle over petty response to backlash against him

    Noah Wyle in protective hospital gown putting on blue gloves outside medical center

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    The clip of Wyle’s remarks quickly went viral, garnering nearly half a million views on X.

    A section of the fanbase remained furious with the actor, with many arguing that his comments only intensified the criticism surrounding him. Some viewers called Wyle petty and insufferable after he repeated the exact tweet criticizing him.

    One user said, “Oh, he memorized the whole tweet. You know he was bothered.”

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    “When you get to a certain age, you really need to stop taking what ppl are saying online super srsly,” a second person wrote.

    A third added, “Ughhhh, he’s such an ick.”

    Others argued that Wyle’s remarks only reinforced the criticism directed at him, while some users continued mocking the actor online.

    “This is making me want to tweet even more hate about him,” one user said. 

    Noah Wyle’s The Pitt season 3 tease sparks fresh speculation

    Noah Wyle in scrubs talking on phone with stethoscope in hospital setting

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    On May 13, Wyle appeared at the Warner Bros. Upfronts, where he teased what fans can expect from the show’s already confirmed third season.

    Wyle shared that filming for season 3 was about to begin and that the story would pick up a few months after the season 2 finale.

    “It’s set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications,” he said. 

    Noah Wyle smiling in brown suit at The Pitt show promotional event

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

    Since season 2 unfolded during the Fourth of July weekend, Wyle’s update sparked speculation about which major November event season 3 could revolve around.

    Some fans argued that the new episodes might take place on or just before Thanksgiving, while others said Veterans Day (November 11) was also a viable option. 

    Ayesha Harris, who plays Dr. Parker Ellis, has been promoted to the main cast following Ganesh’s departure. The third season is expected to premiere sometime in January 2027.

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    The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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