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‘The Pitt’ Fans Slam Noah Wyle’s “Wildly Offensive” Comment About Working Mothers
Actor Noah Wyle wearing doctor scrubs on The Pitt set, surrounded by hospital staff in a medical hallway.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘The Pitt’ Fans Slam Noah Wyle’s “Wildly Offensive” Comment About Working Mothers

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Noah Wyle is facing renewed backlash after comments made during a recent podcast appearance sparked criticism online. 

The Pitt star, who plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the hit medical drama, came under fire earlier for defending his character’s treatment of female colleagues in season 2. 

Now, fans are reacting to Wyle’s remarks about working mothers and a possible night-shift spin-off, with many calling the comments “offensive” and “out of touch.” 

Highlights
  • Noah Wyle sparked backlash after comments about mothers working in ER night shifts.
  • Fans accused The Pitt star of being dismissive and found his remarks misogynistic online.
  • Debate over the show’s treatment of female characters reignited as Wyle turned down a spin-off idea.

The controversy has quickly reignited debate around the actor and the show’s handling of gender dynamics, drawing strong reactions across social media.

RELATED:

    Noah Wyle explains why a night-shift spin-off won’t happen 

    Scene from The Pitt showing Noah Wyle as a doctor in hospital hallway

    Image credits: HBO Max

    On May 14, Noah Wyle appeared on the podcast A Lot More, hosted by Jonathon Buckley.

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    During the interview, Wyle was asked about the possibility of The Pitt getting a night-shift spin-off. The actor dismissed the idea with a sarcastic response that many fans viewed as petty and unwarranted.

    Wyle later explained that he believed a night-shift spin-off would be less interesting because ER night shifts are “a lot less wild” than daytime shifts.

    The Pitt cast portraying medical staff walking through hospital corridor

    Image credits: HBO Max

    “You know who works mostly night shift? Mothers. Because they like to be free for their kids (and) to be home during the day,” Whyle said. 

    Therefore, Wyle argued that a night-shift spin-off would be “a lot more boring” and made it clear he had little interest in exploring the idea further.

    The Pitt fans turn on Noah Wyle after his working moms remark

    Nurse leader and team raising hands in The Pitt hospital scene

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    In season 2, Wyle’s character frequently shouted at his female colleagues. The actor later denied that the character reflected workplace cruelty toward women, drawing criticism from fans online.

    On X, many fans criticized Wyle’s comments about working mothers, especially given what some viewers see as misogynistic treatment of women on the show.

    “Least misogynistic Noah Wyle quote,” one user sarcastically said. 

    Another commented, “This is wildly offensive and weird on multiple levels.”

    The Pitt doctors in black scrubs discussing a medical case

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    Fans also pointed out that the day shift already includes mothers like Nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa) and Dr. Cassie McKay (Fiona Dourif), both of whom are compelling characters in their own right.

    Hence, they argued that Wyle’s reasoning for dismissing a night-shift spin-off didn’t hold up.

    “Incredibly misogynistic and disgusting. Also, this is insane to be saying when his character/storyline is not nearly as interesting as any of the mothers/women who work the day shift,” one person wrote.

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    Will The Pitt get a spin-off?

    Emergency scene with Noah Wyle treating patient in The Pitt hospital

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Later in the podcast, Wyle further downplayed the possibility of a spin-off, arguing that it could dilute the impact of the original series.

    “I feel like when you have something that’s a really good thing, and it’s working for you, you don’t want to dissipate it too quickly,” he said. 

    The second season featured more of the night shift, led by Dr. Jack Abbott (Shawn Hatosy). As a result, fans called for a spin-off centered on the night-shift employees. 

    Speaking to TV Insider in April, Hatosy expressed interest in the idea but admitted it was unlikely to materialize. 

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    “If it makes sense, for sure, but I don’t think that’s something that’s going to happen,” he said.

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    Based on Hatosy and Wyle’s recent comments, a spin-off does not appear likely anytime soon. However, a third season is already in development and is tentatively expected to premiere in January 2027.

    Wyle also confirmed that the next season will take place roughly four months after the season 2 finale, unfolding in November just before the holidays.

    The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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