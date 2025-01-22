ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is one of the most decorated athletes in her sport. She has 11 Olympic medals—the most of any American gymnast—and a Presidential Medal of Freedom to her name.

At just 27 years old, Biles has achieved unparalleled success, earning trophies, medals, and accolades that have cemented her as a global icon. Beyond her athletic achievements, her personal life also captivates fans, leading to a frequently asked question: who is her husband?

Highlights Biles and Owens met on the dating app Raya in 2020.

Their April 2023 wedding had destination celebrations in Cabo.

The couple mutually supports each other's careers and plans for kids.

Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears, is a star in his own right with a thriving sports career. This article delves into Biles and Owens’ relationship, their destination wedding, how they inspire each other, and what lies ahead for this dynamic couple.

Who is Simone Biles’ Husband? Meet Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, was born July 22, 1995, in St. Louis, Missouri. A self-described “late bloomer athletically,” Owens felt he lacked confidence in his athletic skills when he was younger (per The Pivot Podcast).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pivot Podcast (@thepivot)

The NFL had always been a dream for Owens. The 29-year-old revealed to Fox 32 that a tragedy motivated him to pursue it further: his stepfather was shot and killed during an armed robbery right before his senior year at Missouri Western State University. This moment gave him a “different boost of energy” as he wanted to improve his family’s situation.

Image credits: @jowens

Eventually, the determined young man made it to the NFL in 2018 as a safety (a defensive position similar to a cross between a linebacker and a cornerback).

What Does Jonathan Owens Do for a Living?

In 2018, Owens joined the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. However, he spent the entire year on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury (per Chron).

Following his time with the Cardinals, Owens signed with the Houston Texans in 2019 as part of their practice squad. Again, he only played intermittently for the Texans due to numerous injuries.

Image credits: Frederick Breedon / Getty Images

In 2023, Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers. In November of that same year, he scored his first career touchdown, helping the Packers to defeat the Detroit Lions.

Image credits: Perry Knotts / Getty Images

The following year, Owens signed a two-year contract with The Chicago Bears. PFF (Pro-Football Focus) ranked Owens as the highest-graded guard in week 14 of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Image credits: @prolifiqsports

How Did Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Meet?

During his interview with The Pivot Podcast, Owens shared he met Biles in March 2020. After being picked up by the Houston Texans, Owen lived in Houston for about seven months when a friend suggested he try the dating app, Raya.

“I know what I like, & I know what I want” Simone Biles Record setting Olympian @simonebiles doesn’t just go after gold medals. She also went after her man @jowens. @packers safety didn’t pay much attention to gymnastics. So when he matched with some gymnast 😂😂😂 he decided… pic.twitter.com/ua0I9mYLbl — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 21, 2023

A few days after joining the app, he stumbled upon Biles’ profile and confessed that her identity as a gymnast sparked his interest.

After swiping right, they matched. Owens went about his day, and once he finished his gym session, he noticed that Biles had liked several of his Instagram photos.

Image credits: @jowens

Eventually, the decorated gymnast messaged Owens via the app, but he was hesitant to engage because he claimed he had never heard of Biles.

The Pivot hosts expressed disbelief, but he maintained that when Biles appeared in the 2016 Rio Olympics, he was focused on football in college.

Image credits: @simonebiles

After hesitating to commit because of his career, Owens eventually responded to Biles’ message. They quickly hit it off on their first date: “The rest is history.”

Image credits: @simonebiles

During the podcast, the hosts playfully asked Owens if he considered himself “the catch” in the relationship. Lightheartedly, Owens responded that he has always believed men are the catch.

Public Reaction to Owens’ Story

While the story of how the couple met is adorable, the public response to Owens calling himself the catch in the relationship was not well-received.

Comments on the podcast interview recording highlight audience reactions. @fegoodson8752 wrote, “Let’s be honest: the interview wouldn’t have happened if he wasn’t Simone’s husband.”

Many others agreed, including @wagu7003, who stated, “He will go down in history as Mr. Biles, and he can’t change that, try as he might. She’s the catch, not him.”

The backlash was so intense that one of the podcast hosts, Ryan Clark, released a video on X, defending the couple. Clark revealed that when Owens told how they met, he and his wife looked at each other “with so much love in their eyes” and encouraged audiences to watch the whole video.

An innocent joke on a pod about being the catch to Simone Biles, has led to projection and people rooting for a couple’s downfall. This whole saga is an apt reflection of how bad social media culture has spiraled. Love the reax from host @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/pC57o8abCZ — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) December 24, 2023

The gymnast addressed the backlash with two pointed posts on Instagram and X, including images from their wedding, captioned, “Unbothered…Just know we locked in over here.”

Image credits: @jowens



On X, she captioned a photo of a young girl looking confused, and hilariously captioned, “are y’all done yet?”.

In April 2024, Biles appeared on the Call Her Daddy Podcast, stating that Owens’ comments didn’t bother her, as she was present during the interview. She thought, “My man just killed that [interview].”

Biles reflected on their conversation, saying, “He never claimed I wasn’t a catch; instead, he stated that he was one.” The gymnast agreed wholeheartedly, adding, “I’ve never encountered a man quite like him. Many who meet him are amazed and say, ‘Wow, I want a man like that!’”

She suggested the public was upset over his comments because she wasn’t included in the interview.

When asked how the couple dealt with the controversial comments and the criticism her husband faced, the Olympian replied, “I thought it was hilarious at first.” Eventually, it became too much, and she broke down in tears.

Biles ended the interview with a warning not to come after her family.

Inside Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Wedding

Owens and Biles tied the knot in April 2023, following an unforgettable proposal on Valentine’s Day in 2022. Biles shared the exciting news of their engagement on Instagram, delighting fans with the sweet photos and the caption, “THE EASIEST YES.”

Image credits: @simonebiles

Biles later shared official engagement photos with the couple wearing matching white t-shirts, ripped jeans, and white shoes.

Image credits: @simonebiles

The couple officially wed at a courthouse in Houston, Texas. In a conversation with Vogue, Biles revealed they did this because they had to legally marry in the US before their destination wedding in Cabo the following month.

Image credits: @simonebiles

The wedding in Cabo took place in front of 144 guests. Biles shared that she welcomed the help of a wedding planner because, while it was “so much fun in the beginning…it started getting really stressful.”

Image credits: @simonebiles



Galia Lahav designed Biles’ wedding dress, which featured a leg slit that suited her petite frame perfectly. She felt “luxurious, beautiful, and on top of the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

Owens and his groomsmen wore custom suits from Adam Ross, The Suit Boss.

Image credits: @jowens



The evening ceremony was held on the Nobu Las Cabos Umi Terrace. In keeping with tradition, Biles’ father walked her down the aisle.

The Olympic gold medalist shared that she had never been so nervous, but “seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream.”

Image credits: @simonebiles

After the ceremony, and under a full moon, the newlyweds and guests feasted on a menu created by Nobu and two cakes: a red velvet and an ice cream cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

By the end of the night, Biles had this to say about her magical day: “I’m so sad it’s all over…I want to do it again. We had the best night of our lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

The couple both shared snaps of their wedding on their respective Instagram accounts. While most comments were supportive and complimentary of the nuptials, a few left some remarks that seemingly refer to the controversy from Owens’ appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

@fernando_al26 commented, “congratulations to simone bile’s husband [sic],” and @y23menspa wrote, “Simone is beautiful, wonderful, talented, known all over the world, but who is he? Does anyone know?”

Image credits: @jowens

Simone Biles’ Husband Height: A Fun Curiosity Among Fans

You will undoubtedly notice a significant height difference between Owens and his wife. Owens is 5’11” (1 meter 80 centimeters), and Biles is 4’8” (1 meter 42 centimeters).

Image credits: @simonebiles



The couple’s significant height difference doesn’t seem to bother them, and Biles appears to embrace her small stature. She shares amusing photos of herself with notably tall athletes like Shaquille O’Neal.

Image credits: @simonebiles

How Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Support Each Other

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Owens received special permission from the Chicago Bears to miss several days of training camp so he could watch and support his wife while she competed (ESPN).

Image credits: @jowens

In an interview with People, Owens said, “It’s super exciting just because I get a chance to see all the work that she puts in.” He even posted a photo on Instagram celebrating his wife’s Olympic wins.

Owens captioned the sweet photo, “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat…Congrats, baby, on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!!”

Image credits: @jowens



Biles is also a fantastic cheerleader for her husband. Her Instagram is filled with posts of her attending Owens’ football games, decked out in his team’s gear. In one post, she lovingly captioned a photo of the two, “love supporting you and your dreams.”

Image credits: @simonebiles and @simonebiles



Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles: Recent Updates and Life Together

In an interview with The Today Show following the Paris Olympics, Biles revealed that the couple certainly has children in mind for the future. Biles said she and Owens “always talk about kids.”

“We both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family, but, yes, that’s definitely in our future,” she added.

Given their exceptionally demanding schedules, the couple prioritizes making time for each other. Biles shared with E! News that they unwind with “date nights or just sitting out by the pool watching movies.”

