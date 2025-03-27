Travis Kelce’s Net Worth: Inside His Luxury Lifestyle Off The Field

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been dominating the NFL since being drafted in the third round in 2013. A three-time Super Bowl champion (LIV, LVII, and LVIII), Kelce holds the record for the most playoff receptions in NFL history and was the fastest player to hit 10,000 career receiving yards.

As quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target, Kelce has been a cornerstone of the Chiefs’ offensive success. With ten Pro Bowl selections and multiple All-Pro honors, he’s widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in league history.

Highlights Travis Kelce's net worth is $52 million in 2025.

Kelce is NFL's highest-paid tight end with $17.1 million AAV.

Earnings soared with Taylor Swift, adding $2.4 million from jersey sales.

Kelce invests in companies like Cholula hot sauce and ThePlayersTV.

He confirmed a return to NFL amid retirement speculation for next season.

While he’s long been a star in the NFL, Kelce’s relationship with global pop icon Taylor Swift catapulted him into mainstream fame. Since the pair began dating in 2023, public interest in Kelce has surged — along with his profile and earning potential.

Though many are just now discovering him, Kelce has been quietly building wealth for years. This article breaks down his NFL earnings, lucrative endorsements, and business ventures, which are shaping his net worth today.

Travis Kelce’s Net Worth in 2025

According to Forbes, Travis Kelce is worth a whopping $52 million as of the time of publishing this article. Kelce was also featured in the top ten on the Forbes list of The NFL’s Highest-Paid Players 2024.

This is an impressive jump from his net worth 2023, which stood at $40 million. According to Over The Cap, Travis Kelce is currently the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, raking in an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $17.1 million.

While the tight end was already a renowned football player when he started dating his billionaire girlfriend, Taylor Swift, he earned an additional $2.4 million from jersey sales, video games, and other group licensing income between February 2023 and 2024 after they started dating.

Travis Kelce’s NFL Salary and Career Earnings

Born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio, United States, Travis Kelce grew up playing multiple sports, including football, baseball, and basketball. Kelce followed in the footsteps of his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and headed to the University of Cincinnati.

In 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told NFL Films that their two-year age gap always prompted him to want to do the same things as his older brother.

Travis Kelce started playing college football at the University of Cincinnati in his freshman year. 2009 the tight end failed a drug test and was kicked off the team. However, his brother vouched for him and talked the head coaches into taking him back on the team.

Travis Kelce’s brother and parents have been his backbone throughout his football career. Jason Kelce was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, and Travis Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs two years later.

As a rookie, Kelce signed a $3.12 million contract with the Chiefs, which included a $703,304 signing bonus (per CNBC). According to ESPN, after back-to-back impressive performances on the field, the tight end signed a five-year deal with the team for $46 million, with $20 million guaranteed in 2016.

Travis Kelce had been making waves on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs, which enabled him to get an upgrade in 2020 — two years before his contract ended — as he signed a four-year extension for $57.25 million, with $28 million in guarantees (per ESPN).

However, in an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2023, Kelce confessed that despite his fat pay cheques, he’s severely underpaid compared to other NFL players. He noted that his managers relentlessly tell him that he’s underpaid.

While Kelce remarked that he does feel gutted or taken advantage of, he reflected on why he turns a blind eye to it, stating, “I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth…But I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

The Kansas City Chiefs certainly didn’t want to disappoint one of their most loyal players, so they gave the tight end a better deal in April 2024. He signed a two-year contract for $34.25 million, with $17 million guaranteed (per ESPN). This contract cemented him as the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

In addition to his contractual payments, Kelce also earned a fat bonus for winning three Super Bowls: 2020, 2023, and 2024. As per the NFL COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT, the Super Bowl players earned an additional $130,000 in 2020, $164,000 in 2023, and $171,000 in 2024.

How Travis Kelce Makes Money Outside of the NFL

While a good portion of Travis Kelce’s earnings come from his sports career, most of his net worth comprises his endeavors off the field.

Endorsement and Sponsorship Deals

In February 2024, Forbes revealed that the NFL tight end earned an estimated $5 million from lucrative endorsements and brand partnerships. These companies include Bud Light, Nike, Pzifer, State Farm, Old Spice, and McDonald’s.

Additionally, he has had multiple sponsorships with big brands like Campbell Soup, Experian, General Mills, and Subway. Kelce has also appeared in ad campaigns for a handful of big companies, like Pepsi and Lowe’s.

TV and New Heights Podcast

The tight end and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, started their New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast in September 2022.

As per Variety, the brothers signed a three-year deal with Amazon’s Wondery, which a source revealed is worth more than $100 million. In addition to being a podcast co-host, Travis Kelce also starred in the 2016 E! reality dating show Catching Kelce.

In a February 2023 episode of The Pivot Podcast, the sportsman revealed that he decided to do The Bachelor-esque show for financial reasons. He admitted to having spent his first few paychecks after going pro without forethought to the extent that he couldn’t even pay rent.

When he discovered that he was being offered “six figures in two weeks,” he was motivated to star on the reality dating show.

Travis Kelce has taken on the role of host for Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? In addition to that, he appeared in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie and made a cameo in Adam Sandler’s upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.

While it’s unclear how much he must’ve cashed in from these gigs, there’s no doubt that Kelce is relentless in his effort to expand his reach outside the NFL.

Investments and Business Ventures

Having been careless with his finances during the onset of his NFL career, Travis Kelce learned his lesson and started making smart investments.

According to Insider, KillaTrav has invested in a hot sauce company called Cholula, Hydrow rowing machines, Indochino men’s fashion, RealTruck truck accessories, and an athlete-owned media network, ThePlayersTV.

In 2023, he founded Kelce Jam, a music festival that also returned the following year. According to Forbes, the festival’s revenue comes from sponsorships. It was also reported that the second Kelce Jam received five brand sponsorships and generated three times the revenue of the first one.

In 2024, Forbes reported that the Kelce brothers joined Garage Beer as investors. The company’s CEO, Andy Sauer, told the outlet they were “by far the largest investors.”

The tight end is also an entrepreneur who owns a clothing brand, Tru Kolors, and a nutrition brand, Hilo.

How Travis Kelce Spends His Money

Travis Kelce does have a reputation for being quite the splurge. He’s been honest about how he was irresponsible with his finances during an appearance on Stash Wealth in February 2023.

The Chiefs’ tight end admitted that he was overwhelmed by the amount of money he received when he turned professional.

As a result, he made poor financial decisions because he wanted to enjoy the rewards of his hard work without fully appreciating the responsibilities that came with managing his money.

At the onset of his career, Travis Kelce wanted to live a “baller lifestyle,” but after living out that dream for a bit, he realized that it wasn’t sustainable or a wise use of his earnings.

While Travis Kelce has learned to allocate his income wisely, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to splurge and enjoy the joys of a certain lifestyle.

Luxury Purchases

Travis Kelce has an impressive luxury car, shoe, and clothing collection that screams opulence. While he does own a fair share of cars, his hottest wheels include a Chevrolet Chevelle, Aston Martin Vanquish, Rolls-Royce Ghost, GMC Terrain SUV, Aston Martin Vantage, Mercedes-AMG G63, and Cadillac Escalade.

In addition to these, he owns a GMC Hummer and a Land Rover Range Rover GMC. The NFL player’s car collection is reportedly worth $1 million (per The US Sun).

Apart from being a football MVP, Kelce is also quite the trendsetter. He sports luxurious looks before his games and while he’s out on dates with his beau, Taylor Swift. He’s frequently spotted wearing luxury suits from places like Italian tailoring house Frère, where the suits start at about $5,000.

Kelce has also frequently been spotted wearing luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and the like. Like most male celebrities, Travis Kelce is a sneaker enthusiast.

In a May 2023 episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, he revealed that the first thing he bought with his first NFL paycheck was a “pair of size 13 Nike Air Mag Marty McFlys”— which he thought were the coolest shoes he’d ever seen.

Real Estate Portfolio

Naturally, as the highest-paid tight end and avid investor, Travis Kelce is bound to have an impressive real estate portfolio. Kelce’s current residence is a $6 million mansion in the upscale suburb of Leawood, Kansas.

The house is a 17,000-square-foot French Regency-inspired estate with six bedrooms and bathrooms, a hot tub, a waterfall, an expansive patio, a gym with a sauna, a lighted tennis/pickleball court, and a miniature golf course (per Elle Decor).

Prior to the Leawood mansion, Travis Kelce lived in a 10,000-square-foot residence in the Briarcliff West neighborhood of Kansas City. According to Realtor Kelce, this bachelor pad was bought for $995,000 in 2019.

Kelce also owns a home in Orlando, Florida, which he purchased with his brother and his mom, Donna Kelce, in 2019 (per Property Records). They purchased the 1,434-square-foot property, purchased for $335,000, where the Kelce parents reside.

Philanthropy

Apart from investments and luxury purchases, Travis Kelce also makes it a point to give back to the community. In 2015, he launched 87 & Running — his official charity foundation that donates to various causes.

In January 2024, the foundation donated money to the Rebuilding Together Kansas City organization to help a local rebuild her home (per People). The foundation frequently collaborates with the after-school program Operation Breakthrough, which gives out meals to students in Kansas City.

According to People, in February 2024, Kelce made two separate $50,000 donations through the foundation to a GoFundMe page to the family of two girls who were injured during the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Travis Kelce’s NFL Future Amid Retirement Speculation

Following the devastating loss at Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, there was raging speculation that Travis Kelce might hang up his cleats.

He was distraught after having just four catches for 39 yards in the Super Bowl and posting his worst regular-season numbers in a decade.

However, despite the poor performance, on the February 27, 2025, episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the host read a message from Kelce confirming that he would be back for another season.

He will attempt to get in the best shape of his life in the off-season, doubling down on his stance, “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

Clearly, Travis Kelce isn’t done making waves in the NFL and is all set to make a momentous comeback next season.

FAQ

Who is richer, Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is significantly richer than her beau, and her net worth is $1.6 billion (per Forbes).

Does Travis Kelce have a private jet?

Travis Kelce frequently chartered private jets, especially when visiting his girlfriend Swift when she was touring. However, he doesn’t own a private jet.

What is Patrick Mahomes’ net worth right now?

Patrick Mahomes is worth $81 million (per Forbes).

