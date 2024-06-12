"He Always Looks Depressed": Ben Affleck "Stressed" While Out With Jennifer Garner Amid Marital Woes

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Affleck had fans worrying about his well-being as he had a “stressed” look on his face during an outing with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his mother Chris Boldt.

The Hollywood stars stepped out on Tuesday amid reports of the 51-year-old actor selling his $60 million Beverly Hills, California, marital home, which he shares with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Netizens felt the Gone Girl hero looked “exhausted” and “stressed” while he was out with the mother of his three children.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted together with his mother, Chris Boldt, on Tuesday

Image credits: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

“Poor thing. He looks so exhausted and over it!” one said, while another wrote, “2 years in and he’s aged 10+ years… seems like a hard marriage all round.”

“He looks stressed and she looks like she’s crying,” read a third comment.

“He always looks depressed and tired,” another wrote.

“Safe to say being married to J-Lo has aged Ben and has him looking haggard and seriously stressed out!! Time to cut that relationship loose and move on,” one social media user said

Some social media users felt bad for the 13 Going on 30 actress, with one saying, “I feel sorry for Jennifer Garner having to deal with the fallout again.”

“Not a fan of both but wondering why Ben coming into JLO’s life to mess it up and racing back a shoulder to lean on J Garner,” another said.

The rumor mill has been running in recent weeks over marital woes involving Ben and his hitmaker wife.

Recent reports claimed that the Let’s Get Loud singer and her husband are selling their $60M marital home in California

A source told Us Weekly in May that the Argo director had moved out “several weeks” ago from the 38,000-square-foot home that he and J.Lo are now reportedly selling.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source told the outlet last month. “Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

The couple, famously called Bennifer, called off their engagement about three days before their wedding in 2004 and rekindled their romance in 2021

The couple first started dating in the early 2000s, with their relationship being content fodder for tabloids at the time. They got engaged in 2002, but their romance came to an end in 2004, and they called off their engagement about three days before their wedding.

Ben then married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and went on to parent three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with her before their split was announced in 2015.

The Good Will Hunting actor and Jennifer Garner were married for about a decade and now continue to co-parent their three children

In 2021, the Oscar-winning actor and director rekindled his romance with the Jenny from the Block singer and married her the next year. However, their relationship is now reportedly on shaky ground.

“Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing,” a source told ET this week. “They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”