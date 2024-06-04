Jennifer Lopez Branded A “Liar” For The Reasons She Canceled Her Tour

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has been calling Jennifer Lopez a “liar” after she pulled the plug on her upcoming tour to spend more time with her family.

The 54-year-old singer announced last week that she was canceling her summer tour, This Is Me…Live, which was slated to kick off in June and run till August.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she said.

Highlights Jennifer Lopez canceled her summer tour to spend time with family, sparking widespread online speculation

Live Nation confirmed the tour cancellation and announced that fans would receive refunds for their tickets

Social media users accused the singer of lying about her reasons, speculating poor ticket sales played a role in the decision

Loyal fans defended Lopez, with one TikToker noting that she had sold out 73 percent of her tour tickets before canceling

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

The plug was pulled on Jennifer Lopez’s summer tour, which sparked widespread speculation over what led to the cancellation

Share icon

Image credits: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

Live Nation also announced on Friday, May 31, on her OntheJLo website that the tour is canceled.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” representatives were quoted saying on the website.

Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, the website also said.

The pop diva has been swaddled with rumors over the last few weeks about heading toward a possible separation from husband Ben Affleck.

The On the Floor singer was branded a “liar” by some social media users after the cancelation of her tour. Some speculated whether the tour was called off due to the poor ticket sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard to realize that you are not relevant anymore. Rudeness doesn’t pay off,” one fan commented on a Just Jared Instagram post about the tour’s cancellation.

The recent announcement said the singer and actress would be taking time off to be with her family, children, and close friends

Share icon

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

Share icon

Image credits: onthejlo.com

Others also criticized the sky-high prices that were being charged for her concert tickets.

“That’s because she couldn’t sell a ticket to save her life,” said one speculator, while another wrote, “Tickets sales were poor and I really think it played a part in her canceling the tour.”

“She IS a liar. She didn’t pull the plug on an entire goddamn tour to ‘be with her family.’ That’s garbage. People are just sick of her and her bullshit and are canceling her. Period,” read a comment on a news report.

Loyal fans came to her defense and said she sold a large number of tickets.

“J.Lo sold out 73 percent of her tour prior to canceling,” TikToker JessicaGolich said.

Some speculators believe the tour’s cancellation came as a result of the pop diva’s recent career downfalls, but TikToker JessicaGolich claimed she managed to sell a good number of tour tickets

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid rumors about their marriage being on shaky ground, the Marry Me actress was pictured at her Oscar-winning husband’s 12-year-old son Samuel’s basketball game.

The singer was also pictured kissing the actor on his cheek before making their way inside the YMCA in Santa Monica, California.

The couple first started dating in the early 2000s, with their relationship being content fodder for tabloids at the time. They got engaged in 2002, but their romance came to an end in 2004, and they called off their engagement about three days before their wedding.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 and married the next year. However, recent reports claimed that their marriage is going through a turbulent time. Reports also claimed that the two were living separately under different roofs despite both of them being in Los Angeles.

One source claimed that the hitmaker has “a lot” going on right now and was “devastated” to call off the summer tour but is aware of how important it is to spend the extra time with loved ones.

“Life is a lot right now. As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself,” the source close to the singer told People.

“The decision was something that her team encouraged,” the source added. “Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now.”

“Life is a lot right now” for the hitmaker, a source claimed, saying she was “relieved” the tour was called off

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: jlo

Following the cancellation of her summer tour, some PR experts claimed that the recent divorce rumors may have been “created” to distract her fans from her “career downfall.”

Her tour, which was initially called This Is Me… Now, was initially seen as a follow-up to the release of her new album with the same title. But after poor ticket sales, the concert was rebranded as the This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits tour to broaden the scope.

Netizens also recently criticized her for her cold behavior at the Met Gala.

Her latest sci-flick, Atlas, also did not receive much positive acclaim. Despite reportedly having a budget of $100 million, the film was received poorly by audiences.

“In March, JLo cancelled the last seven dates of the tour. Then in April, the tour name was changed from This Is Me…Now to This Is Me … Live: The Greatest Hits,” PR expert Mayah Riaz told Mirror.

Amid divorce rumors, JLo and husband Ben Affleck were pictured attending his son’s basketball game together last weekend

Share icon

Image credits: jlo

“It’s no wonder there’s speculation about the divorce rumours surrounding her and Ben could have been created to distract from her career downfall. It is not uncommon for celebrities to face speculation and rumours, particularly during challenging times in their careers,” Mayah told the outlet. “Divorce rumours or personal life distractions can sometimes be used as a strategy to divert attention from any professional setbacks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important to stress that we should approach such rumours with Jennifer and Ben with scepticism,” the celebrity PR professional added.

Another PR expert Ryan McCormick also said the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer “may be enduring a tribulation that she doesn’t want made public.”

“It could be about her marriage to Ben Affleck which seems to be under intense scrutiny daily. However, [it] may also be that ticket sales haven’t been exceptional. If Lopez is seen performing in half-filled arenas, it’ll harm her image. Cancelling the tour may have actually been a choice between [the] lesser of two PR disasters,” Ryan told the outlet.

The comments section online turned into a rumor mill of speculations following the cancellation announcement

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon