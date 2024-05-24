Jennifer Lopez Appears With Barely Any Clothes On For Atlas Movie Promotion

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez went braless in a sizzling look for the premiere of her latest movie, Atlas, in Mexico City.

The 54-year-old actress and singer dazzled in an outfit that appeared to be nothing more than a plunging ruffled robe as she attended a fan event on Tuesday, May 21.

In the latest Netflix sci-fi flick, which she co-produced herself, the Hollywood star plays the character of Atlas, a government analyst on a mission to capture a renegade robot.

Image credits: Netflix Latinoamérica

“Atlas is someone who has basically shut out the world around her,” she told Netflix. “She doesn’t trust anybody and doesn’t want anything to do with AI.”

The character is eventually forced to overcome her fear of technology and use it for her mission.

Jennifer has been attending events to promote the movie and walked the red carpet at the Plaza Toreo Parque Central on Tuesday.

The songstress played the titular character in the movie alongside Simu Liu, Lana Parrilla, Sterling K. Brown, and others

Her white ensemble, a design from Chloé’s FW24 ready-to-wear collection, was a floor-sweeping maxi dress with a plunging neckline and a long slit.

The Jenny From The Block singer also shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes shots in the same outfit, and fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis praising her look.

Fans called her a “STUNNNING QUEENN” in behind-the-scenes shots with the same white ensemble

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

“What a beauty…” one said, while another called her a “STUNNNING QUEENN.”

“How do you keep getting hotter and more beautiful woman?” read a third comment.

A fourth said, “WHAT A WOMAN. YOU ARE A GODDESS.”

Others in the comments section were not as kind. Some made snarky remarks related to rampant divorce rumors about the music mogul and her husband, Ben Affleck.

Some social media users wrote fiery comments, targeting the actress and producer over recent divorce rumors

“So what about Ben?” one asked.

“You need to get your marriage together and stop posing.I’m acting like nothing is wrong. Go take care what matters don’t you have enough? Money haven’t you posed enough? Haven’t you modeled enough clothes? Go save your marriage go find something worth saving,” read one unsolicited piece of advice in the comments section.

Another wrote, “Go home and try to save your marriage. In the end all your material possessions won’t matter. Love is priceless. You’re going to be sad and alone when the lights go down.”

The On The Floor singer is gearing up for her This is Me… Now tour, which is slated to begin next month

During a recent promotion in Mexico City for Atlas, the songstress was asked, “Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors?”

“Okay we’re not doing that,” her costar Simu Liu immediately interjected.

“Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you,” he added.

“You know better than that,” was the answer Jennifer gave the reporter.

The On The Floor singer is gearing up for her This is Me… Now tour, which will take her across North America starting next month.