Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Appear To Maintain Tense Distance At His Son’s Graduation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared to keep their distance while attending the graduation of the actor’s 12-year-old son, Samuel.

Amid reports of their marriage being in shambles, the two stars arrived separately at the event on Wednesday, June 12.

The 54-year-old singer arrived before her husband and was flanked by her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, the Oscar winner brought his mother, Chris Anne Boldt, as his plus one to his son’s graduation.

The Gone Girl actor shares Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. They are also parents to 18-year-old Violet and 15-year-old Fin.

Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

The 13 Going on 30 actress was also pictured happily attending Samuel’s graduation with her two older children.

The Hollywood star was in a decade-long marriage with Ben from 2005 to 2015.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen arriving at his son graduation ceremony in Los Angeles today. pic.twitter.com/xKYBNBXLkl — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) June 12, 2024

Rumors have been swirling around the Jenny From the Block singer and the 51-year-old actor in the last few weeks. The couple have reportedly been trying to sell the $60 million Beverly Hills, California, mansion that they bought together after exchanging wedding vows.

Sources also claimed that the two are currently living separately despite being in the same city.

Jennifer Garner and her two older children, 18-year-old Violet and 15-year-old Fin, also attended the graduation

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck keep their distance during his son Samuel’s graduation amid split speculation https://t.co/9Mva8KsLP9 pic.twitter.com/Y9yLJwEhP9 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 12, 2024

“Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet,” a source told ET. “At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”

The source claimed that the songstress is looking for another residence as they spend some time apart to figure things out.

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

“Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period,” the source said and added that Ben, meanwhile, is also leaning on loved ones and his longtime friend and co-star Matt Damon.

“Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner,” the source told the outlet. “He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him.”