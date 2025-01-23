J.Lo And Ben Affleck’s Second Attempt Ends In Heartbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

Some fairytale romances don’t have happy endings. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship, which sprouted almost two decades after their failed engagement, will always be one of the most iconic relationships in Hollywood.

The pair first crossed paths in 2001 while filming their movie Gigli and quickly began dating thereafter. Their relationship captured the hearts of fans, who affectionately dubbed them “Bennifer,” a name that became widely recognized.

Highlights J.Lo and Ben Affleck's second engagement began in April 2021 and ended with a divorce finalized in January 2025.

Their iconic Hollywood romance first captured the world's attention around 2001 with the movie Gigli.

In 2002, J.Lo showcased a Harry Winston pink diamond ring, confirming her engagement to Affleck on ABC.

Despite their 2024 divorce, the former couple continues to maintain an amicable relationship.

After two movies and one failed engagement later, J.Lo and Ben Affleck remained good friends. They rekindled their romance in April 2021, and the Bennifer supporters couldn’t contain their excitement.

Many hoped their second chance at love would bring lasting happiness after the couple got engaged and tied the knot in 2022. Sadly, the celebration and excitement didn’t last long.

After months of media speculation, the Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024; their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

Join us as we delve into the highs and lows of Bennifer’s whirlwind romance, uncovering the pivotal moments that tested their relationship and led to its ultimate unraveling.

A Love Story That Captivated Hollywood

J.Lo and Ben Affleck first met on the set in early 2002, and the sparks flew almost instantly. Lopez was still married to backup dancer Cris Judd, whom she divorced in 2003.

Bennifer quickly became the talk of the town, and Affleck appeared in Lopez’s 2002 music video for “Jenny from the Block.”

On November 10, 2002, ABC exclusively broke the news that J.Lo and Ben Affleck were officially engaged. The Hustlers actress spilled the tea in an interview with Primetime’s Diane Sawyer.

At the time, JLo shared that the proposal was “traditional” and “very, very beautiful.” The actress also flashed her Harry Winston pink-diamond solitaire ring, custom-made by her then-fiancé.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

During the interview, JLo confessed that she was a romantic at heart. While some people may believe them to be incompatible on the surface, underneath, they shared the same family values and had a similar upbringing.

The early 2000s marked the birth of the tabloid frenzy, and Bennifer constantly found itself amid it all. In an interview with PEOPLE in March 2016, the singer opened up about the raging paparazzi coverage of her relationship and said that the duo didn’t actively try to have such a public relationship.

Lopez revealed that the masses left no stone unturned in spreading vile narratives that were racist and sexist, reflecting on how the times were different back then. Despite their budding romance, the duo’s 2003 rom-com Gigli bombed at the box office.

Media and tabloids played a significant role in Bennifer’s relationship in 2003, to the extent that they had to postpone their wedding, which was set to take place in Santa Barbara on September 14, 2003.

According to PEOPLE, the couple released a statement citing that the “excessive media attention” detracted from the joyful atmosphere that was supposed to surround their big day.

Share icon Image credits: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Their relationship’s uncontrolled media attention and scrutiny took a toll on both stars. J.Lo and Ben Affleck briefly split up after the canceled wedding and even reunited momentarily.

However, in January 2004, according to ABC, Dan Klores, the rep for The Wedding Planner actress JLo, released a joint statement confirming that J.Lo had officially decided to end her engagement to Ben Affleck.

Share icon Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the statement, J.Lo also remained tight-lipped about the reason behind the split and sent a clear message to the tabloids: “We don’t want to get dragged into quicksand. Everybody wants a war. It’s not happening from our side.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second film together, Jersey Girl, was released in March 2006, two months after their split.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck Found Their Way Back to Each Other

Despite their breakup, J.Lo and Ben Affleck have remained friends. In an interview with the New York Times, Affleck praised his ex-wife for her role in Hustlers.

He also revealed that he kept in touch with J.Lo periodically and expressed disappointment she wasn’t nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film.

In April 2021, rumor mills were set ablaze again, and there was raging speculation that Bennifer had rekindled their romance.

Share icon Image credits: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In the years between their first split, the duo married other people and had kids with them. Lopez married Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and shares twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Max Muñiz.

Ben Affleck was married to 13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They share three kids: Violet Anne Affleck, Seraphina Rose Affleck (now known as Fin Affleck), and Samuel Garner Affleck.

Share icon Image credits: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Following Lopez’s split from her fiance, New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez, in April 2021, J.Lo and Ben Affleck were spotted together in LA multiple times.

A source told TMZ in February 2021 that Lopez and Affleck exchanged emails while she was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

After weeks of media buzz, fans were finally graced with a confirmation on Bennifer 2.0 — when the duo made their relationship with Instagram official.

Lopez posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram to mark Affleck’s 52nd birthday, featuring a picture of the duo kissing at the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The onset of Bennifer 2.0 was filled with sunshine and rainbows. The duo walked their first public red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021 for the premiere of Affleck’s film The Last Duel.

JLo and Ben Affleck debuted their Met Gala on September 23, 2021. The couple continued to make public appearances and even professed their love for each other in multiple interviews.

Share icon Image credits: @People

In an interview featured in the 2022 Love Issue of PEOPLE magazine, JLo expressed that she felt “lucky” and “proud” to have a second chance at.

Inside Bennifer’s Love Story: Milestones, Music, and Memorable Moments

J.Lo and Ben Affleck got engaged in April 2022, and the former’s rep confirmed this to PEOPLE. Just a few months shy of their engagement announcement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

Share icon Image credits: @jlo

The actress shared the news in her newsletter, saying she was over the moon and expressed how she and Affleck were “operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives, and that is very important to us.”

The following month, on August 20, 2022, Bennifer celebrated their wedding with all those near and dear in an elaborate ceremony in Georgia, as reported by PEOPLE. The couple jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon right after.

Share icon Image credits: BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In an interview with Vogue in November 2022, J.Lo revealed that she had legally taken Affleck’s last name. Though people would continue to refer to her as Jennifer Lopez, her legal name will be “Mrs. Affleck.”

Share icon Image credits: @jlo

On multiple occasions, J.Lo gushed about her relationship with Affleck. In an appearance on Today Lopez opened up about their blended families and how the whole process has been an “emotional transition.”

In a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the actress disclosed that calling off her first wedding with the actor 20 years ago was the “biggest heartbreak” of her life. The actress stated, “True love does exist, and some things do last forever, and that’s real.”

Bennifer made an appearance at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in February 2023. Media outlets and meme pages had a field trip with Affleck’s evident lack of enthusiasm and bored expression during the award show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The actor from “Gone Girl” expressed his admiration for Lopez and credited her with helping him prepare for his role as the co-founder of Nike in the film. He shared his thoughts during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023.

Bennifer teamed up the following year, in February 2024, and was featured in a Dunkin’ commercial during the 2024 Super Bowl.

In February 2024, J.Lo released a three-part ode to her husband, Affleck. Starting with the album, “This Is Me… Now,” a detailed explanation of the reunion, nuptials, and Bennifer.

The sequel to her highly acclaimed album “This Is Me… Then,” inspired by her then brand-new fairytale romance with Affleck, which served up bangers like “Jenny from The Block” and “All I Have.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The album was accompanied by a visual musical documentary called This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. The Greatest Love Story Never Told showcases the behind-the-scenes action that went into the documentary.

The Divorce That Shook Hollywood

No one expected Bennifer to call it quits after rekindling their romance and publicly professing their love to each other. May 17, 2024, marked the first hint at trouble in paradise when Lopez and Affleck weren’t photographed together for 47 days.

Naturally, this fueled speculation that the duo were going through a rough patch. On May 30, 2024, the Daily Mail published pictures of the duo attending Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck’s graduation ceremony, momentarily putting the rumors at bay.

Share icon Image credits: Lionel Hahn/WireImage/Getty Images

In June of the same year, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennifer had been living separately for a while, noting that Affleck had moved out of their shared home into a rental in Brentwood.

Later, on August 6, 2024, a source told PEOPLE that J.Lo and Affleck had decided to move on separately.

Share icon Image credits: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

After weeks of speculation and no official confirmation, fans of the couple were left shaken when Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, as exclusively reported by TMZ — on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.

The Selena actress cited April 26, 2024, as the date of separation and irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage.

J.Lo filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer and requested the judge deny spousal support to either of the parties and split the attorney’s fees equally.

As per court documents obtained by Today, Beniffer’s divorce was finalized on January 6, 2025. According to the court documents, JLo will keep her green diamond engagement ring and request that her name be legally changed to Jennifer Lopez.

Life After Bennifer

On October 9, 2024, in a chat with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, J.Lo opened up about her split from Affleck. The actress said she doesn’t regret quitting with Affleck or the pain she endured while getting over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Bennifer might be over, but the former couple intend to continue their friendship. In November 2024, Ben Affleck was all praise for Lopez in an interview with Entertainment Tonight for his ex-wife’s performance in the biographical sports drama Unstoppable, produced by Affleck.

Share icon Image credits: James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

The former couple even spent Christmas together and exchanged gifts, as reported exclusively by Page Six. J.Lo and Ben Affleck have a lot of history and have remained amicable as they channel their energies towards work and parenting their respective children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

While Bennifer may not have achieved the fairytale ending many had wished for, their relationship undoubtedly stands out as one of the most iconic moments in pop culture history.