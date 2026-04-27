Happy birthday to Lizzo , Sally Hawkins , and Jenna Coleman ! April 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer and Rapper Lizzo, 38 An American singer, rapper, and classically trained flutist, Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known as Lizzo, rose to global fame with her empowering music. Her chart-topping hits, including “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time,” have earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Lizzo consistently advocates for self-love and body positivity through her artistry.



Little-known fact: She was classically trained as a flutist for eight years and once harbored aspirations of joining a professional orchestra.

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#2 English Actress Sally Hawkins, 50 English actress Sally Hawkins is celebrated for her profound and emotionally resonant performances in film and television. Her career includes an Academy Award nomination for The Shape of Water and a Golden Globe win for Happy-Go-Lucky. Hawkins has consistently captivated audiences with her nuanced acting.



Little-known fact: She worked as an extra in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace while still a student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

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#3 English Actress Jenna Coleman, 40 Versatile and compelling, British actress Jenna Coleman has built a career transforming into complex characters across historical and contemporary roles.

Her acclaimed portrayals as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who and Queen Victoria in the series Victoria brought her widespread critical and popular success.

Coleman also notably voiced Melia Antiqua in the Xenoblade Chronicles video game franchise.



Little-known fact: Her grandmother named her after Jenna Wade, a character in the American TV series Dallas.

#4 African-American Lawyer and Politician Cory Booker, 57 An influential American politician, Cory Anthony Booker currently serves as a United States Senator from New Jersey, having dedicated his career to public service and social justice. Booker is recognized for his powerful advocacy for criminal justice reform and for his impactful tenure as Mayor of Newark, driving significant urban renewal.



Little-known fact: He lived in a public housing project in Newark for eight years after law school, working as a community organizer.

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#5 American Musician, Singer, and Songwriter Patrick Stump, 42 Renowned for his dynamic vocal range, American singer-songwriter Patrick Stump is best known as the lead vocalist and primary composer for the rock band Fall Out Boy. He has also embarked on a solo career and composed for film and television.



Little-known fact: Patrick Stump initially auditioned to be the drummer for Fall Out Boy before becoming their lead singer and guitarist.

#6 American Engineer and Businessman Eric Schmidt, 71 An influential American businessman and software engineer, Eric Emerson Schmidt steered Google as CEO from 2001 to 2011, overseeing its monumental expansion and product diversification. He continued to shape the tech landscape as Executive Chairman of Alphabet and is now CEO of Relativity Space, a rapidly growing aerospace company.



Little-known fact: Eric Schmidt initially enrolled at Princeton University with a major in architecture before switching to electrical engineering.

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#7 English Actor William Moseley, 39 Grit and a dedicated approach to characters have defined British actor William Moseley, whose career was launched with a starring role in a beloved fantasy franchise. Moseley gained widespread recognition as Peter Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia film series, a role that brought him international acclaim and a Kids' Choice Award. He has since continued to diversify his roles across film and television.



Little-known fact: William Moseley was once struck by lightning while filming on set for his 2014 adventure drama, The Silent Mountain.

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#8 Scottish-American Singer-Songwriter, Actress, and Producer Sheena Easton, 67 Scottish singer and actress Sheena Easton rose to international fame after appearing on the reality TV series The Big Time: Pop Singer. Her versatile talent led to numerous chart-topping hits, including the James Bond theme "For Your Eyes Only" and collaborations with Prince, earning her two Grammy Awards.



Little-known fact: She originally trained as a speech and drama teacher at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

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#9 American Lawyer and Talk Show Host Larry Elder, 74 Known for his incisive commentary and conservative principles, American political commentator Laurence Allen Elder has cultivated a significant platform over decades. Elder is widely recognized for hosting his nationally syndicated radio program, The Larry Elder Show, which has shaped political discourse. He also made a notable run for Governor of California in the 2021 recall election.



Little-known fact: Despite his conservative political views, Laurence Allen Elder was once a registered Democrat.